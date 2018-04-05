Breakout and False Breakout with GRID EA

Breakout & False-Breakout with Grid is the EA build with one single shot and multi-trade based on Support & Resistant Breakout or False-Breakout.





First Trade: Off/On first trade

First Trade Mode: 1. False-Breakout: It will open first trade when it detected a False-Breakout

2. Breakout: It will open first trade when it detected a True-Breakout

Series Trade: Off/On sequences trade

Series Trade Mode: 1. Dual_BUY_SELL_Series: Sequences trades will be open both BUY or SELL continuously by grid distant follow behind the first trade.

2. BUY_Series_only: Sequences trades will be open ony BUY continuously by grid distant follow behind the first trade.

3. SELL_Series_only: Sequences trades will be open ony SELL continuously by grid distant follow behind the first trade.

4. Dual_BUY_SELL_with_SLTP: First trade is open BUY or SELL trade(there will be no sequences trade) and it comes with Stop Loss and Take Profit.

5. Signle_BUY_with_SLTP: First trade is open only BUY trade(there will be no sequences trade) and it comes with Stop Loss and Take Profit.

6. Signle_SELL_with_SLTP: First trade is open only SELL trade(there will be no sequences trade) and it comes with Stop Loss and Take Profit.

First Trade Lot Size: Lot size of first(initial) trade

Timeframes: Period of Support & Resistant calculate interval

Support and Resistant Candle Check: Number of candlestick in term of variable of each interval

Candle to Reset False-Breakout: Number of candlestick to cancel False-Breakout signal

Series Lot Size Type: Type of lot size for each trade in series(sequences) block

1. Multiplier: Number to multiplier for new lot size

2. Lot Size Increase: Size to add for new lot size

Trade per Block: Number of trades to increase lot size.

Grid Distant: Minimum distant of each trade.

Close Trade Type: 1. Dollar_per_Lot = The value input will time the total lot size that executed in the market. The result is the amount in dollar for close all trade(BUY&SELL) when the floating P&L equal or greater than it.

2. Trailing_Stop_Loss = Use trailing stop loss when it trigger the value input.

Trailing Start: Distant from Break-Even-Point to Current Price to trigger Trailing Stop

Trailing Stop: Distant from trailing stop to current price to secure PROFIT

Stop Loss: Number in point of Stop Loss

Take Profit: Number in point of Take Profit

Cut Loss Type: 1. Cut_Loss_in_Dollar_and_Terminate_EA = If holding loss equal or greater than the number input, the EA will close all trade(BUY&SELL) and terminate itself from chart terminal.

2. Cut_Loss_in_Dollar = If holding loss equal or greater than the number input, the EA will close all trade(BUY&SELL)

3. Cut_Loss_in_Percentage_and_Terminate_EA = If holding loss equal or greater than the number input as percentage to Balance, the EA will close all trade(BUY&SELL) and terminate itself from chart terminal.

4. Cut_Loss_in_Percentage = If holding loss equal or greater than the number input as percentage to Balance, the EA will close all trade(BUY&SELL)

Amount in Dollar: Amount in dollar to trigger Cut_Loss_Type

Amount in Percentage: Amount in percentage to trigger Cut_Loss_Type





P.S. Please note that !!EVERY INVESTMENT, ALWAYS HAVE RISK. USE AT YOUR OWN RISK!!