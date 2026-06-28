Gold Hook Trap Pro — User Guide

BUY PRODUCT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183474
Gold Hook Trap Pro hunts the trap reversal: a tight false break that hooks the breakout crowd the wrong way, then snaps back the other direction:
- The market forms a tight coil (a small bar nested inside the prior bar's range).
- Price makes a false poke out of one side of that coil — baiting breakout traders.
- The next bar closes back through the opposite side of the coil — the trap springs, and the signal prints on that closed trigger bar.
The entry takes the snap-back direction: a false poke down that closes back up is a Buy; a false poke up that closes back down is a Sell.
Every signal ships a full trade plan drawn on the chart:
- Buy / Sell arrow on the closed trigger bar.
- Structure stop loss at the protective swing (auto, ATR-buffered).
- 4-level R-multiple take profits (partial scaling).
- Live win-rate panel — W/L per TP, hit rate, net points, ★ recommended rung.
- MTF scan radar — direction across many symbols × timeframes.
⚠️ This is a reversal system — it gives back some trades when a trap turns into a real breakout, and goes quiet in strong one-way trends. Frequency depends on volatility.
Free companion tools
Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me.
1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals
The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL).
- %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling
- Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel
- Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal
- → Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)
2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram
A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely.
- One EA covers every symbol/timeframe; auto-links by Signal ID
- Freshness window, heartbeat gate, anti-spam seed, and Telegram rate-limit backoff
- → Full setup guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Telegram Relay — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)
2. Reading the chart
|Element
|Meaning
|Green up arrow
|Buy (closed bar) — false poke down, then close back above the coil
|Red down arrow
|Sell (closed bar) — false poke up, then close back below the coil
|Red line
|Stop loss (protective swing + ATR buffer)
|Yellow dashed line
|Entry
|Green TP1–TP4 lines
|Take-profit rungs (R multiples)
|Yellow ★ line
|Recommended TP rung
No repaint: arrows appear only after a bar closes and never move. Backtest = live.
3. On-chart panels
- Win-rate panel: each TP1…TP4 rung with W/L , Rate % , NetPoint , and a ★ on the recommended rung; a credibility grade (High/Medium/Low) per rung.
- MTF scan radar: rows = symbols, columns = timeframes ( M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 ), cell colour = direction. Drag to move, click the header to resize (S/M/L). Favour rows aligned across several timeframes.
4. Inputs (by the MT5 label)
Signal direction
|Label
|Default
|Notes
|Which signals to show
|Both
|Buy only / Sell only / Both
Signal strength
|Label
|Default
|Notes
|Gate weak signals (range + decisive close)
|true
|Extra filter for weak signal bars
|Min signal-bar range (× ATR); 0 = off
|0.8
|Used when the gate is ON
|Min close position in signal dir within bar (0..1); 0 = off
|0.60
|Minimum close location toward the signal direction
Trading session
|Label
|Default
|Notes
|Enable trading session filter (off = run all day)
|false
|Limit signals to a GMT window
|Start / End time (GMT)
|"13:00" / "17:00"
|Window (≈ London/NY overlap, winter)
Chart history
|Label
|Default
|Notes
|Chart history to scan (bars)
|10000
|History scanned on the chart
Stop Loss & Take Profit
|Label
|Default
|Notes
|Stop Loss distance (x ATR)
|3.0
|ATR multiple for SL buffer
|Take Profit 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 (R:R, 0 = off)
|1.0 / 2.0 / 3.0 / 4.0
|TP rungs (R:R)
MTF scan
|Label
|Default
|Notes
|Scan multiple symbols & timeframes
|true
|Multi-symbol / multi-timeframe scan
|Symbols, comma separated (empty = Market Watch)
|""
|Symbol list
|Max symbols
|100
|Cap
|Timeframes
|"M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1"
|Timeframes shown in the radar
|Send signals to the auto-trade EA
|true
|Publish to the companion EA
|Signal ID (EA must use the same)
|932001
|Signal ID — companion EA must match
Setup display & Alerts
Standard: show the last N setups, shade the R/R zone, show all TP rungs (default), show the win-rate panel; alerts (popup/sound/push) default OFF.
The trap-reversal entry logic is sealed and fixed at its tuned values: the nested-coil geometry, the false-poke and reverse-close conditions referenced to the inner coil, the protective swing-SL method with ATR buffer, and the anti-spam cooldown after each signal.
5. Recommended presets
Built for M5 scalping; works higher too. Starting points:
|Setting
|Scalp (M5)
|Intraday (M15–H1)
|Chart timeframe
|M5
|M15 or H1
|Stop Loss (× ATR)
|3.0 (default)
|3.0–3.5
|TP1 / TP2 / TP3 / TP4 (R:R)
|1 / 2 / 3 / 4 (default)
|1 / 2 / 3 / 4
|Preferred TP rung (★ panel)
|TP1–TP2
|TP2–TP3
Notes:
- The cleanest traps form inside a tight coil at a key high/low or inside a consolidation.
- Scan many symbols to surface more traps.
- Avoid fading strong one-way trends — that's when a "trap" most often becomes a real breakout.
6. Companion EA (optional)
GoldHookTrapProEA auto-matches the indicator's signals (market entry + the same SL/TP ladder).
- On the indicator: keep "Send signals to the auto-trade EA" = true and note the "Signal ID" (932001).
- On the EA: set the same Signal ID, lot/risk and execution mode, enable Algo Trading.
- Run both on the same terminal so the EA reads the signal stream directly.
7. Honest limitations
- A reversal system gives back some trades when a trap turns into a real breakout; quiet stretches are normal.
- Underperforms in strong one-way trends with no failed pokes.
- Signals are computed on closed bars; you act at the next bar's open.
- Win-rate / net-point figures are historical sample statistics, NOT a profit promise.
- Always size positions to your own risk plan.