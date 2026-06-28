Gold Hook Trap Pro — User Guide
Trading Strategies

Gold Hook Trap Pro — User Guide

28 June 2026, 17:55
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Ich Khiem Nguyen
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BUY PRODUCT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183474

Gold Hook Trap Pro hunts the trap reversal: a tight false break that hooks the breakout crowd the wrong way, then snaps back the other direction:

  1. The market forms a tight coil (a small bar nested inside the prior bar's range).
  2. Price makes a false poke out of one side of that coil — baiting breakout traders.
  3. The next bar closes back through the opposite side of the coil — the trap springs, and the signal prints on that closed trigger bar.

The entry takes the snap-back direction: a false poke down that closes back up is a Buy; a false poke up that closes back down is a Sell.

Every signal ships a full trade plan drawn on the chart:

  • Buy / Sell arrow on the closed trigger bar.
  • Structure stop loss at the protective swing (auto, ATR-buffered).
  • 4-level R-multiple take profits (partial scaling).
  • Live win-rate panel — W/L per TP, hit rate, net points, ★ recommended rung.
  • MTF scan radar — direction across many symbols × timeframes.

⚠️ This is a reversal system — it gives back some trades when a trap turns into a real breakout, and goes quiet in strong one-way trends. Frequency depends on volatility.

Free companion tools

Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me.

1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals

The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL).

  • %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling
  • Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel
  • Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal
  • → Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)

2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram

A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely.



2. Reading the chart

Element Meaning
Green up arrow Buy (closed bar) — false poke down, then close back above the coil
Red down arrow Sell (closed bar) — false poke up, then close back below the coil
Red line Stop loss (protective swing + ATR buffer)
Yellow dashed line Entry
Green TP1–TP4 lines Take-profit rungs (R multiples)
Yellow ★ line Recommended TP rung

No repaint: arrows appear only after a bar closes and never move. Backtest = live.

3. On-chart panels

  • Win-rate panel: each  TP1…TP4  rung with  W/L ,  Rate % ,  NetPoint , and a ★ on the recommended rung; a credibility grade (High/Medium/Low) per rung.
  • MTF scan radar: rows = symbols, columns = timeframes ( M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 ), cell colour = direction. Drag to move, click the header to resize (S/M/L). Favour rows aligned across several timeframes.

4. Inputs (by the MT5 label)

Signal direction

Label Default Notes
Which signals to show Both Buy only / Sell only / Both

Signal strength

Label Default Notes
Gate weak signals (range + decisive close) true Extra filter for weak signal bars
Min signal-bar range (× ATR); 0 = off 0.8 Used when the gate is ON
Min close position in signal dir within bar (0..1); 0 = off 0.60 Minimum close location toward the signal direction

Trading session

Label Default Notes
Enable trading session filter (off = run all day) false Limit signals to a GMT window
Start / End time (GMT) "13:00" / "17:00" Window (≈ London/NY overlap, winter)

Chart history

Label Default Notes
Chart history to scan (bars) 10000 History scanned on the chart

Stop Loss & Take Profit

Label Default Notes
Stop Loss distance (x ATR) 3.0 ATR multiple for SL buffer
Take Profit 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 (R:R, 0 = off) 1.0 / 2.0 / 3.0 / 4.0 TP rungs (R:R)

MTF scan

Label Default Notes
Scan multiple symbols & timeframes true Multi-symbol / multi-timeframe scan
Symbols, comma separated (empty = Market Watch) "" Symbol list
Max symbols 100 Cap
Timeframes "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1" Timeframes shown in the radar
Send signals to the auto-trade EA true Publish to the companion EA
Signal ID (EA must use the same) 932001 Signal ID — companion EA must match

Setup display & Alerts

Standard: show the last N setups, shade the R/R zone, show all TP rungs (default), show the win-rate panel; alerts (popup/sound/push) default OFF.

The trap-reversal entry logic is sealed and fixed at its tuned values: the nested-coil geometry, the false-poke and reverse-close conditions referenced to the inner coil, the protective swing-SL method with ATR buffer, and the anti-spam cooldown after each signal.

Built for M5 scalping; works higher too. Starting points:

Setting Scalp (M5) Intraday (M15–H1)
Chart timeframe M5 M15 or H1
Stop Loss (× ATR) 3.0 (default) 3.0–3.5
TP1 / TP2 / TP3 / TP4 (R:R) 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 (default) 1 / 2 / 3 / 4
Preferred TP rung (★ panel) TP1–TP2 TP2–TP3

Notes:

  • The cleanest traps form inside a tight coil at a key high/low or inside a consolidation.
  • Scan many symbols to surface more traps.
  • Avoid fading strong one-way trends — that's when a "trap" most often becomes a real breakout.

6. Companion EA (optional)

GoldHookTrapProEA  auto-matches the indicator's signals (market entry + the same SL/TP ladder).

  1. On the indicator: keep "Send signals to the auto-trade EA" = true and note the "Signal ID" (932001).
  2. On the EA: set the same Signal ID, lot/risk and execution mode, enable Algo Trading.
  3. Run both on the same terminal so the EA reads the signal stream directly.

7. Honest limitations

  • A reversal system gives back some trades when a trap turns into a real breakout; quiet stretches are normal.
  • Underperforms in strong one-way trends with no failed pokes.
  • Signals are computed on closed bars; you act at the next bar's open.
  • Win-rate / net-point figures are historical sample statistics, NOT a profit promise.
  • Always size positions to your own risk plan.


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