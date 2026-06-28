Gold Hook Trap Pro — User Guide

BUY PRODUCT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183474

Gold Hook Trap Pro hunts the trap reversal: a tight false break that hooks the breakout crowd the wrong way, then snaps back the other direction:

The market forms a tight coil (a small bar nested inside the prior bar's range). Price makes a false poke out of one side of that coil — baiting breakout traders. The next bar closes back through the opposite side of the coil — the trap springs, and the signal prints on that closed trigger bar.

The entry takes the snap-back direction: a false poke down that closes back up is a Buy; a false poke up that closes back down is a Sell.

Every signal ships a full trade plan drawn on the chart:

Buy / Sell arrow on the closed trigger bar.

on the closed trigger bar. Structure stop loss at the protective swing (auto, ATR-buffered).

at the protective swing (auto, ATR-buffered). 4-level R-multiple take profits (partial scaling).

(partial scaling). Live win-rate panel — W/L per TP, hit rate, net points, ★ recommended rung.

— W/L per TP, hit rate, net points, ★ recommended rung. MTF scan radar — direction across many symbols × timeframes.

⚠️ This is a reversal system — it gives back some trades when a trap turns into a real breakout, and goes quiet in strong one-way trends. Frequency depends on volatility.

Free companion tools Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me. 1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL). %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling

Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel

Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal

→ Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs) 2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely. One EA covers every symbol/timeframe; auto-links by Signal ID

Freshness window, heartbeat gate, anti-spam seed, and Telegram rate-limit backoff

→ Full setup guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Telegram Relay — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)





2. Reading the chart

Element Meaning Green up arrow Buy (closed bar) — false poke down, then close back above the coil Red down arrow Sell (closed bar) — false poke up, then close back below the coil Red line Stop loss (protective swing + ATR buffer) Yellow dashed line Entry Green TP1–TP4 lines Take-profit rungs (R multiples) Yellow ★ line Recommended TP rung

No repaint: arrows appear only after a bar closes and never move. Backtest = live.

3. On-chart panels

Win-rate panel: each TP1…TP4 rung with W/L , Rate % , NetPoint , and a ★ on the recommended rung; a credibility grade (High/Medium/Low) per rung.

each TP1…TP4 rung with W/L , Rate % , NetPoint , and a ★ on the recommended rung; a credibility grade (High/Medium/Low) per rung. MTF scan radar: rows = symbols, columns = timeframes ( M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 ), cell colour = direction. Drag to move, click the header to resize (S/M/L). Favour rows aligned across several timeframes.

4. Inputs (by the MT5 label)

Signal direction

Label Default Notes Which signals to show Both Buy only / Sell only / Both

Signal strength

Label Default Notes Gate weak signals (range + decisive close) true Extra filter for weak signal bars Min signal-bar range (× ATR); 0 = off 0.8 Used when the gate is ON Min close position in signal dir within bar (0..1); 0 = off 0.60 Minimum close location toward the signal direction

Trading session

Label Default Notes Enable trading session filter (off = run all day) false Limit signals to a GMT window Start / End time (GMT) "13:00" / "17:00" Window (≈ London/NY overlap, winter)

Chart history

Label Default Notes Chart history to scan (bars) 10000 History scanned on the chart

Stop Loss & Take Profit

Label Default Notes Stop Loss distance (x ATR) 3.0 ATR multiple for SL buffer Take Profit 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 (R:R, 0 = off) 1.0 / 2.0 / 3.0 / 4.0 TP rungs (R:R)

MTF scan

Label Default Notes Scan multiple symbols & timeframes true Multi-symbol / multi-timeframe scan Symbols, comma separated (empty = Market Watch) "" Symbol list Max symbols 100 Cap Timeframes "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1" Timeframes shown in the radar Send signals to the auto-trade EA true Publish to the companion EA Signal ID (EA must use the same) 932001 Signal ID — companion EA must match

Setup display & Alerts

Standard: show the last N setups, shade the R/R zone, show all TP rungs (default), show the win-rate panel; alerts (popup/sound/push) default OFF.

The trap-reversal entry logic is sealed and fixed at its tuned values: the nested-coil geometry, the false-poke and reverse-close conditions referenced to the inner coil, the protective swing-SL method with ATR buffer, and the anti-spam cooldown after each signal.

5. Recommended presets

Built for M5 scalping; works higher too. Starting points:

Setting Scalp (M5) Intraday (M15–H1) Chart timeframe M5 M15 or H1 Stop Loss (× ATR) 3.0 (default) 3.0–3.5 TP1 / TP2 / TP3 / TP4 (R:R) 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 (default) 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 Preferred TP rung (★ panel) TP1–TP2 TP2–TP3

Notes:

The cleanest traps form inside a tight coil at a key high/low or inside a consolidation.

Scan many symbols to surface more traps.

Avoid fading strong one-way trends — that's when a "trap" most often becomes a real breakout.

6. Companion EA (optional)

GoldHookTrapProEA auto-matches the indicator's signals (market entry + the same SL/TP ladder).

On the indicator: keep "Send signals to the auto-trade EA" = true and note the "Signal ID" (932001). On the EA: set the same Signal ID, lot/risk and execution mode, enable Algo Trading. Run both on the same terminal so the EA reads the signal stream directly.

7. Honest limitations