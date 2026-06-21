Signal Telegram Relay - EA FREE

Signal Telegram Relay is a free, read-only MT5 Expert Advisor that forwards your indicator's signals to Telegram. It never trades. It simply listens to the signals your indicator emits — across all symbols and timeframes — and pushes a tidy message to your phone: direction, Entry, SL, every TP level with R:R, and the recommended TP. Five-minute setup, zero account risk, signals anywhere.

This post is a practical tour of what the EA does and how to get it running.





The complete A–Z manual — the full connection guide, a line-by-line explanation of every input, the control-panel reference, troubleshooting and FAQ, with screenshots — is in the file attached to this post. Download it and keep it next to your terminal. Full step-by-step guide: download DOCX | download PDF Download link for the auto-trading EA : Download <For every indicator, I'll include a corresponding preset so you can start using it immediately> Supported indicators for the EA: 1.Liquidity Trap Entry System

Here is what a forwarded signal looks like in Telegram:

MoneyTrap Indicator |XAUUSD M5 BUY

Entry : 2345.67 SL : 2342.00

TP1 : 2349.00 (R:R 1.0R)

TP2 : 2353.00 (R:R 2.0R) (recommended)

TP3 : 2357.00 (R:R 3.0R)

Time : 2026.06.21 15:30

1. What is Signal Telegram Relay?

It is a signal-relay EA. Its single job: read the signals the author's indicator emits on MetaTrader 5, then forward them to a Telegram channel, group or private chat as easy-to-read messages. The core points:

Read-only — never trades. No orders, no trading magic, it never touches your SL/TP. If it fails, your trading account is unaffected.

No orders, no trading magic, it never touches your SL/TP. If it fails, your trading account is unaffected. It is an "alert radar". The indicator emits signals for many symbols × many timeframes at once (MTF scan). The EA scans all the published cells, so you get the whole basket — not just the open chart.

The indicator emits signals for many symbols × many timeframes at once (MTF scan). The EA scans the published cells, so you get the whole basket — not just the open chart. Auto-links to the indicator. You only enter the Signal ID ; the EA finds the matching indicator and derives the data prefix itself — no prefix string to type.

You only enter the ; the EA finds the matching indicator and derives the data prefix itself — no prefix string to type. Free, with a shared activation key. One shared key for everyone, and it only forwards signals from indicators released by the author (brand lock). A companion freebie, not sold separately.

It runs in live/forward mode and disables itself in the Strategy Tester, because WebRequest and cross-process global variables are meaningless in a backtest.

2. Why use it?

Problem without a relay How Signal Telegram Relay solves it Glued to the MT5 screen Signals auto-pushed to your phone via Telegram Open many charts to watch many pairs One EA scans all symbols/timeframes the indicator emits Fear the EA will trade and blow the account The EA is read-only — it never trades Alerts that lack information Full message with Entry / SL / all TP levels + R:R Spam when you reopen MT5 A seed mechanism marks old signals as "sent" — no spam Bot blocked for sending too fast Auto rate-limits and backs off on error 429

Great for: individual traders who want hands-free alerts, signal group/channel managers, or anyone who wants a signal history right inside Telegram.

3. What you get (feature highlights)

Multi-symbol, multi-timeframe radar — one EA covers every signal cell the indicator emits.

— one EA covers every signal cell the indicator emits. Information-rich messages — lists every enabled TP with R:R and flags the recommended one; disabled TPs simply don't appear.

— lists every enabled TP with R:R and flags the recommended one; disabled TPs simply don't appear. Instant auto-link by Signal ID — set the EA's Signal ID equal to the indicator's, even with several indicators running. Leave 0 to auto-detect a single source.

— set the EA's Signal ID equal to the indicator's, even with several indicators running. Leave 0 to auto-detect a single source. Heartbeat gate — if the indicator is switched off or removed, its heartbeat goes stale and the EA stops forwarding, so you never get alerts from a dead source.

— if the indicator is switched off or removed, its heartbeat goes stale and the EA stops forwarding, so you never get alerts from a dead source. Freshness window — signals older than the threshold are ignored, so you only get fresh ones.

— signals older than the threshold are ignored, so you only get fresh ones. Smart deduplication — one message per signal candle, per direction; a same-candle reversal (BUY to SELL) is alerted again.

— one message per signal candle, per direction; a same-candle reversal (BUY to SELL) is alerted again. Anti-spam on startup (seed) — existing signals are marked "sent" before it begins, so no burst of old alerts.

— existing signals are marked "sent" before it begins, so no burst of old alerts. Rate control & 429 backoff — keeps a safe gap between messages and backs off exactly as Telegram asks, so the bot isn't blocked.

— keeps a safe gap between messages and backs off exactly as Telegram asks, so the bot isn't blocked. BUY / SELL and per-account filters — toggle directions, or forward only signals emitted by this account when several people share a channel.

— toggle directions, or forward only signals emitted by this account when several people share a channel. Activation lock + brand lock — runs only with a valid key and a genuine indicator; otherwise a LOCKED banner shows and nothing is sent.

4. Step-by-step installation

Copy the EA into MQL5\Experts\ and compile it there (press F7; aim for 0 errors, 0 warnings). Allow WebRequest to Telegram — Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL, and add https://api.telegram.org . Create a bot and get the Bot Token — in Telegram, message @BotFather, send /newbot , and save the token like 123456789:ABC... . Get the target Chat ID — message @userinfobot for a personal ID, or add your bot to a group/channel and read the chat id (groups usually start with a minus, e.g. -1001234567890 ). Run the author's indicator — attach it to a chart, set "Send signals to the auto-trade EA" = true, and note its "Signal ID (EA must use the same)" number. Attach the EA on any chart in the same terminal and fill in: Activation key , Bot token from @BotFather , Target chat id (user/group/channel) , and Signal ID = indicator's "InpScanMagic" (0 = auto-detect) . Confirm it works — Telegram receives a "Signal Telegram Relay online" message, and the Experts tab shows linked: SignalId=... -> prefix=... .

One rule: Global Variables are local to one MT5 terminal, so the indicator and the EA must run in the same terminal. The linking key is the Signal ID — it must be equal on both sides.

5. The inputs, at a glance

The inputs are organised into four groups. The full list — with every exact label, default and meaning — is in the attached guide.

Group What it covers Activation Activation key (provided by the author) Telegram Bot token, target chat id, verify ping on attach, indicator display name Signal source Signal ID, poll interval, freshness window, heartbeat-stale threshold, max messages per poll Filter (optional) Relay BUY, Relay SELL, only relay cells published by THIS account

6. Common issues — quick fixes

Chart shows "LOCKED" — wrong/missing activation key, or the linked indicator isn't the author's product. Enter the correct key and run the genuine indicator.

— wrong/missing activation key, or the linked indicator isn't the author's product. Enter the correct key and run the genuine indicator. "not linked yet" in the log — the indicator isn't running or "Send signals to the auto-trade EA" is off, or the Signal ID is wrong. Check publishing is on and both Signal IDs are equal.

— the indicator isn't running or "Send signals to the auto-trade EA" is off, or the Signal ID is wrong. Check publishing is on and both Signal IDs are equal. Ping FAILED — https://api.telegram.org not whitelisted, or wrong token/chat id. Recheck the WebRequest, token and chat id steps.

— https://api.telegram.org not whitelisted, or wrong token/chat id. Recheck the WebRequest, token and chat id steps. HTTP 429 — Telegram rate-limited you; the EA backs off automatically, no action needed.

— Telegram rate-limited you; the EA backs off automatically, no action needed. Nothing is sent — make sure "Max messages per poll" > 0, both BUY/SELL filters aren't off, and the signal is still within the freshness window.

Download the full guide

📥 The complete A–Z manual is attached to this post. It includes the full installation walkthrough, the detailed indicator-to-EA connection guide, a line-by-line explanation of every input (with defaults), troubleshooting and FAQ, plus a screenshot of a real signal in Telegram. Grab the file, follow the steps above, and your signals will land straight on your phone in about five minutes.

FAQ

Does this EA enter trades?

No. It is read-only and only sends messages. It does not trade, modify orders, or carry a trading magic.

Is it really free?

Yes. It is a companion freebie, using one shared activation key, and only forwards signals from the author's indicators.

Do I need to keep it running all day?

Yes. The EA must be online (MT5 open, EA on a chart) to scan and send. A VPS is recommended for stability.

Can one EA relay many symbols/timeframes?

Yes. It scans all signal cells the indicator emits — you don't need to open each chart.

Can I send to a channel or group?

Yes. Add the bot to the channel/group, grant send permission, and use that chat id.

Is the token safe?

The EA masks the token in the log. Keep it private: don't share it or store it in a public config file.

Get the free EA and the activation key: contact the author on MQL5 — Ich Khiem Nguyen. Download the attached guide for the full walkthrough.

This article is a tool-usage guide, not investment advice. Forex/CFD trading carries high risk; practice on a demo account first.