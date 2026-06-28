Gold Confluence Pro — User Guide
Trading Strategies

Gold Confluence Pro — User Guide

28 June 2026, 17:21
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Ich Khiem Nguyen
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BUY PRODUCT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183466

Gold Confluence Pro is an "A+ setup" engine. It does not take every signal — it flags an entry only when three factors line up the same way:

  1. Trend is supportive,
  2. price is at a setup-worthy location, and
  3. momentum has just ignited to confirm.

When all three agree, you get a signal. Each one also carries a 0–6 confluence score — the more underlying factors that agree, the brighter the cell on the scan board, so you instantly see which setup is the fullest.

Every signal ships with a complete trade plan drawn on the chart:

  • Buy / Sell arrow on the closed signal bar.
  • Structure Stop Loss (auto, ATR-scaled around the protective swing).
  • 4 Take-Profit rungs at R-multiples (partial scaling).
  • Live Win-Rate panel — per-TP W/L, hit-rate, net points, with a ★ on the recommended rung.
  • MTF Scan radar — direction + confluence depth across many symbols × timeframes.

⚠️ This is a multi-filter system that favours quality over quantity — signal frequency is noticeably lower than single-pattern systems, by design. Frequency varies with volatility.

Free companion tools

Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me.

1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals

The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL).

  • %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling
  • Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel
  • Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal
  • → Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)

2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram

A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely.



2. Reading the chart

Element Meaning
Green up-arrow Buy signal (closed bar) — trend + location + momentum all aligned up
Red down-arrow Sell signal (closed bar) — all three aligned down
Red line Stop Loss (structure + ATR)
Gold dashed line Entry
Green lines TP1–TP4 Take-Profit rungs (R-multiples)
Gold ★ line Recommended TP rung (best balanced win-rate × profit)
Cell brightness (radar) Confluence depth — brighter = more of the 6 factors agree

No repaint: an arrow appears only after its bar closes and never moves. Backtest = live behaviour.

3. On-chart panels

  • Win-Rate panel: for the current symbol, lists each rung  TP1…TP4  with  W/L ,  Rate % ,  NetPoint , and marks the ★ recommended rung.
  • MTF Scan radar: rows = symbols, columns = timeframes ( M15 H1 H4 D1 ), cell colour = trend direction and brightness = confluence score (0–6). Drag to move, click the header to resize (S/M/L). Favour the brightest cells that line up across timeframes.

4. Inputs (by the label shown in MT5)

Signal direction

Displayed label Default Description
Which signals to show Both Buy only / Sell only / Both

Signal strength (entry quality)

Displayed label Default Description
Gate weak signals (range + decisive close) true Extra weak-signal filter (wide range + decisive close)
Min signal-bar range (× ATR); 0 = off 0.8 Used while the gate is ON
Min close position in signal dir within bar (0..1); 0 = off 0.60 Min close position in the signal direction

Trading session

Displayed label Default Description
Enable trading session filter (off = run all day) false Restrict signals to a GMT window
Start / End time (GMT) "13:00" / "17:00" Window (≈ London/NY overlap, winter)

Chart history

Displayed label Default Description
Chart history to scan (bars) 3000 Historical bars scanned on the chart

Stop Loss & Take Profit

Displayed label Default Description
Stop Loss distance (x ATR) 3.0 ATR multiple for SL
Take Profit 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 (R:R, 0 = off) 1.0 / 2.0 / 3.0 / 4.0 TP rungs (R:R)

MTF Scan

Displayed label Default Description
Scan multiple symbols & timeframes true Multi-symbol / multi-TF scan
Symbols, comma separated (empty = Market Watch) "" Symbol list
Max symbols 100 Max symbols to scan
Timeframes "M15,H1,H4,D1" Timeframes scanned in the radar
Send signals to the auto-trade EA true Publish signals to the companion EA
Signal ID (EA must use the same) 939003 Signal ID — the companion EA must match

Trade setup display & Alerts

Standard: show last N setups, shade R/R zones, draw only recommended TP (default true), show win-rate panel; alerts (popup/sound/push) default OFF.

This kit is multi-timeframe by nature. Starting points:

Setting Day (H1) Swing (H4–D1)
Chart timeframe H1 H4 or D1
Stop Loss (× ATR) 3.0 (default) 3.0–3.5
TP1 / TP2 / TP3 / TP4 (R:R) 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 (default) 1 / 2 / 3.5 / 5
Favoured TP rung (panel ★) TP2–TP3 TP3–TP4

Notes:

  • Prioritise the brightest radar cells — those are the deepest-confluence setups.
  • Because signals are deliberately selective, run the scan across several symbols to find enough opportunities.
  • Confluence setups that also line up on a higher timeframe tend to be the strongest.

6. Companion EA (optional)

GoldConfluenceProEA  auto-executes the indicator's signals (market entry + the same SL/TP ladder).

  1. On the indicator: keep "Send signals to the auto-trade EA" = true and note the "Signal ID" (939003).
  2. On the EA: set the matching Signal ID, lot/risk and execution mode, enable Algo Trading.
  3. Run both on the same terminal so the EA reads the live signal stream.

7. Honest limitations

  • Quality over quantity — fewer signals than single-pattern systems, on purpose; quiet stretches are normal.
  • Signals are closed-bar; you act on the next bar's open.
  • Win-rate / net-point figures are historical sample stats, not a profit guarantee.
  • Always size positions to your own risk plan.


#gold, xauusd, trendline, Ichimoku, Trend, ORDER BLOCK, confluence, A+ setup, Multi-filter