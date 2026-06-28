Gold Confluence Pro — User Guide

BUY PRODUCT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183466
Gold Confluence Pro is an "A+ setup" engine. It does not take every signal — it flags an entry only when three factors line up the same way:
- Trend is supportive,
- price is at a setup-worthy location, and
- momentum has just ignited to confirm.
When all three agree, you get a signal. Each one also carries a 0–6 confluence score — the more underlying factors that agree, the brighter the cell on the scan board, so you instantly see which setup is the fullest.
Every signal ships with a complete trade plan drawn on the chart:
- Buy / Sell arrow on the closed signal bar.
- Structure Stop Loss (auto, ATR-scaled around the protective swing).
- 4 Take-Profit rungs at R-multiples (partial scaling).
- Live Win-Rate panel — per-TP W/L, hit-rate, net points, with a ★ on the recommended rung.
- MTF Scan radar — direction + confluence depth across many symbols × timeframes.
⚠️ This is a multi-filter system that favours quality over quantity — signal frequency is noticeably lower than single-pattern systems, by design. Frequency varies with volatility.
Free companion tools
Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me.
1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals
The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL).
- %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling
- Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel
- Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal
- → Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)
2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram
A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely.
- One EA covers every symbol/timeframe; auto-links by Signal ID
- Freshness window, heartbeat gate, anti-spam seed, and Telegram rate-limit backoff
- → Full setup guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Telegram Relay — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)
2. Reading the chart
|Element
|Meaning
|Green up-arrow
|Buy signal (closed bar) — trend + location + momentum all aligned up
|Red down-arrow
|Sell signal (closed bar) — all three aligned down
|Red line
|Stop Loss (structure + ATR)
|Gold dashed line
|Entry
|Green lines TP1–TP4
|Take-Profit rungs (R-multiples)
|Gold ★ line
|Recommended TP rung (best balanced win-rate × profit)
|Cell brightness (radar)
|Confluence depth — brighter = more of the 6 factors agree
No repaint: an arrow appears only after its bar closes and never moves. Backtest = live behaviour.
3. On-chart panels
- Win-Rate panel: for the current symbol, lists each rung TP1…TP4 with W/L , Rate % , NetPoint , and marks the ★ recommended rung.
- MTF Scan radar: rows = symbols, columns = timeframes ( M15 H1 H4 D1 ), cell colour = trend direction and brightness = confluence score (0–6). Drag to move, click the header to resize (S/M/L). Favour the brightest cells that line up across timeframes.
4. Inputs (by the label shown in MT5)
Signal direction
|Displayed label
|Default
|Description
|Which signals to show
|Both
|Buy only / Sell only / Both
Signal strength (entry quality)
|Displayed label
|Default
|Description
|Gate weak signals (range + decisive close)
|true
|Extra weak-signal filter (wide range + decisive close)
|Min signal-bar range (× ATR); 0 = off
|0.8
|Used while the gate is ON
|Min close position in signal dir within bar (0..1); 0 = off
|0.60
|Min close position in the signal direction
Trading session
|Displayed label
|Default
|Description
|Enable trading session filter (off = run all day)
|false
|Restrict signals to a GMT window
|Start / End time (GMT)
|"13:00" / "17:00"
|Window (≈ London/NY overlap, winter)
Chart history
|Displayed label
|Default
|Description
|Chart history to scan (bars)
|3000
|Historical bars scanned on the chart
Stop Loss & Take Profit
|Displayed label
|Default
|Description
|Stop Loss distance (x ATR)
|3.0
|ATR multiple for SL
|Take Profit 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 (R:R, 0 = off)
|1.0 / 2.0 / 3.0 / 4.0
|TP rungs (R:R)
MTF Scan
|Displayed label
|Default
|Description
|Scan multiple symbols & timeframes
|true
|Multi-symbol / multi-TF scan
|Symbols, comma separated (empty = Market Watch)
|""
|Symbol list
|Max symbols
|100
|Max symbols to scan
|Timeframes
|"M15,H1,H4,D1"
|Timeframes scanned in the radar
|Send signals to the auto-trade EA
|true
|Publish signals to the companion EA
|Signal ID (EA must use the same)
|939003
|Signal ID — the companion EA must match
Trade setup display & Alerts
Standard: show last N setups, shade R/R zones, draw only recommended TP (default true), show win-rate panel; alerts (popup/sound/push) default OFF.
5. Recommended presets
This kit is multi-timeframe by nature. Starting points:
|Setting
|Day (H1)
|Swing (H4–D1)
|Chart timeframe
|H1
|H4 or D1
|Stop Loss (× ATR)
|3.0 (default)
|3.0–3.5
|TP1 / TP2 / TP3 / TP4 (R:R)
|1 / 2 / 3 / 4 (default)
|1 / 2 / 3.5 / 5
|Favoured TP rung (panel ★)
|TP2–TP3
|TP3–TP4
Notes:
- Prioritise the brightest radar cells — those are the deepest-confluence setups.
- Because signals are deliberately selective, run the scan across several symbols to find enough opportunities.
- Confluence setups that also line up on a higher timeframe tend to be the strongest.
6. Companion EA (optional)
GoldConfluenceProEA auto-executes the indicator's signals (market entry + the same SL/TP ladder).
- On the indicator: keep "Send signals to the auto-trade EA" = true and note the "Signal ID" (939003).
- On the EA: set the matching Signal ID, lot/risk and execution mode, enable Algo Trading.
- Run both on the same terminal so the EA reads the live signal stream.
7. Honest limitations
- Quality over quantity — fewer signals than single-pattern systems, on purpose; quiet stretches are normal.
- Signals are closed-bar; you act on the next bar's open.
- Win-rate / net-point figures are historical sample stats, not a profit guarantee.
- Always size positions to your own risk plan.