Gold Confluence Pro — User Guide

BUY PRODUCT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183466

Gold Confluence Pro is an "A+ setup" engine. It does not take every signal — it flags an entry only when three factors line up the same way:

Trend is supportive, price is at a setup-worthy location, and momentum has just ignited to confirm.

When all three agree, you get a signal. Each one also carries a 0–6 confluence score — the more underlying factors that agree, the brighter the cell on the scan board, so you instantly see which setup is the fullest.

Every signal ships with a complete trade plan drawn on the chart:

Buy / Sell arrow on the closed signal bar.

on the closed signal bar. Structure Stop Loss (auto, ATR-scaled around the protective swing).

(auto, ATR-scaled around the protective swing). 4 Take-Profit rungs at R-multiples (partial scaling).

at R-multiples (partial scaling). Live Win-Rate panel — per-TP W/L, hit-rate, net points, with a ★ on the recommended rung.

— per-TP W/L, hit-rate, net points, with a ★ on the recommended rung. MTF Scan radar — direction + confluence depth across many symbols × timeframes.

⚠️ This is a multi-filter system that favours quality over quantity — signal frequency is noticeably lower than single-pattern systems, by design. Frequency varies with volatility.

Free companion tools Part of the same ecosystem and published as separate free products on MQL5 — each comes with a detailed A–Z guide (DOCX + PDF) and a direct download inside its own post. Just grab the file, copy the EA into your MT5 folder, and load the preset — no need to contact me. 1) Signal Trader AUTO — auto-executes trades from the indicator's signals The "execution arm" of the system. It reads the signals your indicator publishes for the exact symbol/timeframe and turns them into real orders — fully automatic (AUTO) or one-click (MANUAL). %-risk lot sizing (Fixed / Risk % / Risk money) with a margin guard and a total-risk ceiling

Market / Pending / Hybrid entry, partial close, break-even, and a live on-chart control panel

Both / Buy only / Sell only; entry / SL / all TP taken straight from the signal

→ Full step-by-step guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Trader AUTO — Free EA (Traders' Blogs) 2) Signal Telegram Relay — pushes every signal to your Telegram A read-only EA (it never trades). It listens to your indicator across all symbols/timeframes and sends a tidy message — direction, Entry, SL, all TP levels with R:R, and the recommended TP — straight to your phone so you can monitor remotely. One EA covers every symbol/timeframe; auto-links by Signal ID

Freshness window, heartbeat gate, anti-spam seed, and Telegram rate-limit backoff

→ Full setup guide + free EA download + preset: Signal Telegram Relay — Free EA (Traders' Blogs)





2. Reading the chart

Element Meaning Green up-arrow Buy signal (closed bar) — trend + location + momentum all aligned up Red down-arrow Sell signal (closed bar) — all three aligned down Red line Stop Loss (structure + ATR) Gold dashed line Entry Green lines TP1–TP4 Take-Profit rungs (R-multiples) Gold ★ line Recommended TP rung (best balanced win-rate × profit) Cell brightness (radar) Confluence depth — brighter = more of the 6 factors agree

No repaint: an arrow appears only after its bar closes and never moves. Backtest = live behaviour.

3. On-chart panels

Win-Rate panel : for the current symbol, lists each rung TP1…TP4 with W/L , Rate % , NetPoint , and marks the ★ recommended rung.

: for the current symbol, lists each rung TP1…TP4 with W/L , Rate % , NetPoint , and marks the ★ recommended rung. MTF Scan radar: rows = symbols, columns = timeframes ( M15 H1 H4 D1 ), cell colour = trend direction and brightness = confluence score (0–6). Drag to move, click the header to resize (S/M/L). Favour the brightest cells that line up across timeframes.

4. Inputs (by the label shown in MT5)

Signal direction

Displayed label Default Description Which signals to show Both Buy only / Sell only / Both

Signal strength (entry quality)

Displayed label Default Description Gate weak signals (range + decisive close) true Extra weak-signal filter (wide range + decisive close) Min signal-bar range (× ATR); 0 = off 0.8 Used while the gate is ON Min close position in signal dir within bar (0..1); 0 = off 0.60 Min close position in the signal direction

Trading session

Displayed label Default Description Enable trading session filter (off = run all day) false Restrict signals to a GMT window Start / End time (GMT) "13:00" / "17:00" Window (≈ London/NY overlap, winter)

Chart history

Displayed label Default Description Chart history to scan (bars) 3000 Historical bars scanned on the chart

Stop Loss & Take Profit

Displayed label Default Description Stop Loss distance (x ATR) 3.0 ATR multiple for SL Take Profit 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 (R:R, 0 = off) 1.0 / 2.0 / 3.0 / 4.0 TP rungs (R:R)

MTF Scan

Displayed label Default Description Scan multiple symbols & timeframes true Multi-symbol / multi-TF scan Symbols, comma separated (empty = Market Watch) "" Symbol list Max symbols 100 Max symbols to scan Timeframes "M15,H1,H4,D1" Timeframes scanned in the radar Send signals to the auto-trade EA true Publish signals to the companion EA Signal ID (EA must use the same) 939003 Signal ID — the companion EA must match

Trade setup display & Alerts

Standard: show last N setups, shade R/R zones, draw only recommended TP (default true), show win-rate panel; alerts (popup/sound/push) default OFF.

5. Recommended presets

This kit is multi-timeframe by nature. Starting points:

Setting Day (H1) Swing (H4–D1) Chart timeframe H1 H4 or D1 Stop Loss (× ATR) 3.0 (default) 3.0–3.5 TP1 / TP2 / TP3 / TP4 (R:R) 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 (default) 1 / 2 / 3.5 / 5 Favoured TP rung (panel ★) TP2–TP3 TP3–TP4

Notes:

Prioritise the brightest radar cells — those are the deepest-confluence setups.

radar cells — those are the deepest-confluence setups. Because signals are deliberately selective, run the scan across several symbols to find enough opportunities.

Confluence setups that also line up on a higher timeframe tend to be the strongest.

6. Companion EA (optional)

GoldConfluenceProEA auto-executes the indicator's signals (market entry + the same SL/TP ladder).

On the indicator: keep "Send signals to the auto-trade EA" = true and note the "Signal ID" (939003). On the EA: set the matching Signal ID, lot/risk and execution mode, enable Algo Trading. Run both on the same terminal so the EA reads the live signal stream.

7. Honest limitations