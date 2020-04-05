Gold Compass EA for XAUUSD

  • Эксперты
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
  • Версия: 1.51
  • Обновлено: 29 июня 2026
  • Активации: 10

Gold Compass EA is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD. Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30 and H1. Includes chart panel, basket management, TP/SL options, spread filter, trading time filter and DD Reduction Algorithm. 

Gold Compass EA — Expert Advisor for Gold / XAUUSD

Gold Compass EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold trading, especially XAUUSD. The system focuses on market direction, controlled trade management and practical risk-control tools for traders who want an automated solution with manual control options.

The EA uses an internal trend-detection model to identify potential trading direction and manage positions according to market conditions. The core logic is protected and simplified, so users do not need to adjust complex strategy parameters.

Gold Compass EA includes a built-in trading panel that allows quick control directly from the chart. You can enable or disable automatic trading, open manual BUY/SELL trades, close BUY positions, close SELL positions or close all positions with one click.

Main Features

  • Designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD
  • Works on MetaTrader 5
  • Automatic trade direction detection
  • Internal protected strategy logic
  • Chart trading panel
  • Manual BUY and SELL buttons
  • Close BUY, Close SELL and Close ALL buttons
  • Adjustable lot size from the panel
  • BUY/SELL direction control
  • Multi-position basket management
  • Real and virtual TP/SL options
  • Trailing stop options
  • Close on reverse market signal
  • Spread filter
  • Trading session filter
  • Pause between orders
  • Magic Number support
  • Optional support for manual orders
  • DD Reduction Algorithm
  • Maximum order and maximum lot protection

Risk & Drawdown Control

Gold Compass EA includes several risk-management tools, including maximum orders per direction, maximum lot limit, real or virtual stop-loss, virtual take-profit, trailing protection, spread filter, time filter and a DD Reduction Algorithm.

The DD Reduction Algorithm is designed to help manage larger position baskets when the market moves against the current direction. It does not eliminate risk, but it gives the trader additional control over drawdown management.

Recommended Use

Gold Compass EA was created with XAUUSD / Gold in mind, but it can also be tested on other Forex and CFD symbols. 

Recommended approach:

  • Start with low lot size
  • Use conservative settings
  • Check spread and broker conditions
  • Avoid high-risk settings on small accounts
  • Use VPS for stable execution

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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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