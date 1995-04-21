Visual Trade Tracker DispTrade
- 指标
-
Shin KojimaMT4 indicator developer with 10+ years of live trading experience.
Specializing in alert tools and scanners for ICT-based traders.
Zero complaints. Reliable tools. Real support.
MQL4 / MQL5 Development Services
• Custom Indicator Modifications
- 版本: 1.1
- 更新: 21 七月 2026
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DispTrade_en.mq4 User Manual
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OVERVIEW
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Displays trade history and open positions visually on the MT4
chart using arrows and connecting lines.
WHAT IT SHOWS
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- BUY Entry Arrow : Entry point for BUY orders (blue)
- SELL Entry Arrow : Entry point for SELL orders (red)
- Exit Arrow : Close point for historical trades (goldenrod)
- Dotted Line : Connects entry and exit price of each trade
- Win VLine : Vertical line at entry time for winning trades (DeepSkyBlue)
- Lose VLine : Vertical line at entry time for losing trades (Red)
INPUT PARAMETERS
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MagicFrom (default: -1)
Minimum magic number filter. Set -1 to show all EAs.
MagicTo (default: -1)
Maximum magic number filter. Set -1 to show all EAs.
TargetTF (default: -1)
Only display on this timeframe. Set -1 for all timeframes.
BuyColor (default: Blue)
Color of BUY entry arrows.
SellColor (default: Red)
Color of SELL entry arrows.
CloseColor (default: Goldenrod)
Color of close (exit) arrows.
BuyLineColor (default: Blue)
Color of the dotted line for BUY trades.
SellLineColor (default: Red)
Color of the dotted line for SELL trades.
bLoseLine (default: true)
Show vertical Win/Lose lines on historical trades.
DrawOrders (default: 100)
Maximum number of open orders to display.
KEYBOARD SHORTCUT
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Tab : Toggle Win/Lose vertical lines.
Cycles between M1 only and M5/M15/M30 visible.
MAGIC NUMBER FILTER
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To filter by a specific EA, set MagicFrom and MagicTo to the
same magic number (e.g., both 12345).
To show all trades, leave both at -1.
TOOLTIP FORMAT
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Entry arrow : #[ticket] buy/sell [lots] [symbol] at [open price]
Exit arrow : #[ticket] buy/sell [lots] [symbol] close at [close price] profit [P&L]
NOTES
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- Objects are removed automatically when the indicator is detached.
- Only OP_BUY and OP_SELL orders are displayed (pending orders ignored).
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