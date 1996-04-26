Visual Trade Tracker DispTrade

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 DispTrade_en.mq4  User Manual
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OVERVIEW
--------
Displays trade history and open positions visually on the MT4
chart using arrows and connecting lines.


WHAT IT SHOWS
-------------
- BUY Entry Arrow   : Entry point for BUY orders (blue)
- SELL Entry Arrow  : Entry point for SELL orders (red)
- Exit Arrow        : Close point for historical trades (goldenrod)
- Dotted Line       : Connects entry and exit price of each trade
- Win VLine         : Vertical line at entry time for winning trades (DeepSkyBlue)
- Lose VLine        : Vertical line at entry time for losing trades (Red)


INPUT PARAMETERS
----------------
MagicFrom    (default: -1)
  Minimum magic number filter. Set -1 to show all EAs.

MagicTo      (default: -1)
  Maximum magic number filter. Set -1 to show all EAs.

TargetTF     (default: -1)
  Only display on this timeframe. Set -1 for all timeframes.

BuyColor     (default: Blue)
  Color of BUY entry arrows.

SellColor    (default: Red)
  Color of SELL entry arrows.

CloseColor   (default: Goldenrod)
  Color of close (exit) arrows.

BuyLineColor  (default: Blue)
  Color of the dotted line for BUY trades.

SellLineColor (default: Red)
  Color of the dotted line for SELL trades.

bLoseLine    (default: true)
  Show vertical Win/Lose lines on historical trades.

DrawOrders   (default: 100)
  Maximum number of open orders to display.


KEYBOARD SHORTCUT
-----------------
Tab : Toggle Win/Lose vertical lines.
      Cycles between M1 only and M5/M15/M30 visible.


MAGIC NUMBER FILTER
-------------------
To filter by a specific EA, set MagicFrom and MagicTo to the
same magic number (e.g., both 12345).
To show all trades, leave both at -1.


TOOLTIP FORMAT
--------------
Entry arrow : #[ticket] buy/sell [lots] [symbol] at [open price]
Exit arrow  : #[ticket] buy/sell [lots] [symbol] close at [close price] profit [P&L]


NOTES
-----
- Objects are removed automatically when the indicator is detached.
- Only OP_BUY and OP_SELL orders are displayed (pending orders ignored).

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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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