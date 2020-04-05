Bulldog Gold Scalper

Bulldog Gold Scalper combines multi-timeframe smart signals with an intelligent virtual grid management system.

The EA opens an initial trade only when both signal timeframes agree. If the market continues moving in the trade's favor, additional grid positions can be added at fixed price intervals. Every position is managed using virtual stop losses and virtual trailing stops, allowing the EA to control trades internally while optionally placing a broker-side emergency stop loss for added protection.

The strategy is designed to capture strong intraday trends while managing risk through automated basket control and advanced trade management.

# Please test thoroughly before purchase - Live trading can be more difficult for scalping ea's - Low spread and fast execution is needed

How It Works

  • Uses two different timeframes.
  • Opens trades only when both timeframes generate the same signal.
  • Supports both Buy and Sell trading.
  • Adds new grid levels only when price moves in the trade's favor.
  • Every grid level has its own virtual stop loss and trailing stop.
  • When a profitable trailing stop is triggered, the EA closes the entire basket to secure gains.
  • Includes optional broker-side failsafe stop losses for protection against platform or VPS failures.
  • Built-in margin checks help prevent over-leveraging.
  • Trading hours can be limited using the integrated time filter.

Main Features

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation
  • Smart virtual grid system
  • Virtual stop loss management
  • Virtual trailing stop for each grid level
  • Automatic basket profit locking
  • Optional broker-side emergency stop loss
  • Trading session filter
  • Configurable lot sizing and grid spacing
  • Automatic margin protection
  • Detailed real-time performance dashboard
  • Optimized for low CPU usage
  • Fully automated operation

Dashboard

The built-in panel displays:

  • Account Balance
  • Equity
  • Basket Profit/Loss
  • Session Profit/Loss
  • Win Rate
  • Gross Profit & Loss
  • Drawdown
  • Open Positions
  • Active Grid Levels
  • Current Spread
  • Latest Trading Signal
  • Basket Status

Recommended Usage

  • Recommended balance - Minimum $500 (Lot multiplier 1) - $2000 (Lot Multiplier 2) 
  • Designed primarily for Gold (XAUUSD) - Default settings is for M15 timeframe.
  • Best suited for low-spread ECN accounts.
  • VPS hosting is recommended for uninterrupted operation.
  • Always perform your own backtesting and forward testing before using the EA on a live account.

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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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