Bulldog Gold Scalper combines multi-timeframe smart signals with an intelligent virtual grid management system.

The EA opens an initial trade only when both signal timeframes agree. If the market continues moving in the trade's favor, additional grid positions can be added at fixed price intervals. Every position is managed using virtual stop losses and virtual trailing stops, allowing the EA to control trades internally while optionally placing a broker-side emergency stop loss for added protection.

The strategy is designed to capture strong intraday trends while managing risk through automated basket control and advanced trade management.

# Please test thoroughly before purchase - Live trading can be more difficult for scalping ea's - Low spread and fast execution is needed

How It Works

Uses two different timeframes.

Opens trades only when both timeframes generate the same signal .

Supports both Buy and Sell trading.

Adds new grid levels only when price moves in the trade's favor .

Every grid level has its own virtual stop loss and trailing stop.

When a profitable trailing stop is triggered, the EA closes the entire basket to secure gains.

Includes optional broker-side failsafe stop losses for protection against platform or VPS failures.

Built-in margin checks help prevent over-leveraging.

Trading hours can be limited using the integrated time filter.

Main Features

Multi-timeframe confirmation

Smart virtual grid system

Virtual stop loss management

Virtual trailing stop for each grid level

Automatic basket profit locking

Optional broker-side emergency stop loss

Trading session filter

Configurable lot sizing and grid spacing

Automatic margin protection

Detailed real-time performance dashboard

Optimized for low CPU usage

Fully automated operation

Dashboard

The built-in panel displays:

Account Balance

Equity

Basket Profit/Loss

Session Profit/Loss

Win Rate

Gross Profit & Loss

Drawdown

Open Positions

Active Grid Levels

Current Spread

Latest Trading Signal

Basket Status

Recommended Usage