Bulldog Gold Scalper
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 10
Bulldog Gold Scalper combines multi-timeframe smart signals with an intelligent virtual grid management system.
The EA opens an initial trade only when both signal timeframes agree. If the market continues moving in the trade's favor, additional grid positions can be added at fixed price intervals. Every position is managed using virtual stop losses and virtual trailing stops, allowing the EA to control trades internally while optionally placing a broker-side emergency stop loss for added protection.
The strategy is designed to capture strong intraday trends while managing risk through automated basket control and advanced trade management.
# Please test thoroughly before purchase - Live trading can be more difficult for scalping ea's - Low spread and fast execution is needed
How It Works
- Uses two different timeframes.
- Opens trades only when both timeframes generate the same signal.
- Supports both Buy and Sell trading.
- Adds new grid levels only when price moves in the trade's favor.
- Every grid level has its own virtual stop loss and trailing stop.
- When a profitable trailing stop is triggered, the EA closes the entire basket to secure gains.
- Includes optional broker-side failsafe stop losses for protection against platform or VPS failures.
- Built-in margin checks help prevent over-leveraging.
- Trading hours can be limited using the integrated time filter.
Main Features
- Multi-timeframe confirmation
- Smart virtual grid system
- Virtual stop loss management
- Virtual trailing stop for each grid level
- Automatic basket profit locking
- Optional broker-side emergency stop loss
- Trading session filter
- Configurable lot sizing and grid spacing
- Automatic margin protection
- Detailed real-time performance dashboard
- Optimized for low CPU usage
- Fully automated operation
Dashboard
The built-in panel displays:
- Account Balance
- Equity
- Basket Profit/Loss
- Session Profit/Loss
- Win Rate
- Gross Profit & Loss
- Drawdown
- Open Positions
- Active Grid Levels
- Current Spread
- Latest Trading Signal
- Basket Status
Recommended Usage
- Recommended balance - Minimum $500 (Lot multiplier 1) - $2000 (Lot Multiplier 2)
- Designed primarily for Gold (XAUUSD) - Default settings is for M15 timeframe.
- Best suited for low-spread ECN accounts.
- VPS hosting is recommended for uninterrupted operation.
- Always perform your own backtesting and forward testing before using the EA on a live account.