NEXA Momentum Squeeze

NEXA Momentum Squeeze

NEXA Momentum Squeeze is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to work mainly on the M30 timeframe.

This product uses Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channel to identify volatility contraction areas. After the contraction phase, it evaluates Momentum, Volume, and Breakout conditions to detect possible entry setups. The strategy is not based on a single indicator only. It focuses on price behavior after a squeeze phase, where the market may begin to show directional movement.

This Expert Advisor is designed to evaluate possible trend-starting conditions. Trading activity may vary depending on market conditions. Results can differ depending on user settings, trading environment, spread, execution conditions, and market volatility.

Strategy Logic

NEXA Momentum Squeeze first checks whether Bollinger Bands are positioned inside the Keltner Channel. This condition is treated as a Squeeze state, which means that market volatility has contracted.

After the Squeeze state is released, the EA checks Momentum direction, Volume behavior, and Breakout conditions. If the conditions match the internal logic, the EA evaluates a possible trade entry.

The entry structure includes several types.

Initial Breakout checks whether price breaks a key level after the Squeeze release.

Retest checks whether price returns near the breakout level and then closes again in the direction of the setup.

Continuation Pulse evaluates whether price continues in the same direction after the Squeeze release.

Momentum Recross is available as an input option, but it is disabled by default.

Main Features

This Expert Advisor is designed around the M30 timeframe.

The Squeeze condition is calculated using Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channel.

Momentum is used to evaluate direction and movement strength.

Volume is used as an additional reference during breakout or retest conditions.

The EA uses ATR-based Stop Loss and grade-based Take Profit settings.

A, B, and C grade logic is used to classify signal quality. Position management may vary depending on the grade.

Break Even and Trailing Stop functions are included.

C-grade positions can use faster Break Even logic and limited holding time.

Equity Drawdown defense logic can reduce lot multiplier or restrict some new entries under specified drawdown conditions.

Input Parameters

General Settings

InpSymbol defines the trading symbol. If left empty, the EA uses the current chart symbol.

InpSignalTF defines the timeframe used for signal calculation. The default value is M30.

InpMagicNumber is used to identify and manage positions opened by this EA.

InpAllowBuy and InpAllowSell allow or disable buy and sell trades.

Lot & Risk

InpLotMode selects fixed lot mode or risk percent mode.

InpFixedLots defines the fixed lot size.

InpRiskPercent defines the risk percentage used in risk percent mode.

InpUseFixedLotRiskCap allows the EA to limit estimated loss per trade even when fixed lot mode is used.

Trading Time Filter

InpUseTimeFilter enables or disables the trading time filter.

InpTradeStartHour and InpTradeEndHour define the allowed trading hours based on server time.

Weekday options allow the user to enable or disable trading on specific weekdays.

Squeeze Core

InpBBPeriod and InpBBDeviation are used for Bollinger Bands calculation.

InpKCPeriod and InpKCMultiplier are used for Keltner Channel calculation.

InpMinSqueezeBars defines the minimum number of bars required for the Squeeze condition.

InpBreakoutLookback defines the lookback period used to check previous high or low levels for Initial Breakout.

InpReleaseWindowBars defines how many bars after the Squeeze release can be used for entry evaluation.

Momentum & Volume

InpMomentumPeriod defines the Momentum calculation period.

InpVolumeLookback defines the average volume calculation period.

InpVolumeFactor is used as a reference for volume evaluation.

InpMinBlockScore defines the minimum score required to avoid signal blocking.

Grade Thresholds

A grade is assigned when Squeeze strength, Volume, Breakout strength, Candle body ratio, and Momentum acceleration are strong.

B grade is assigned when part of the required conditions is met.

C grade is assigned when the setup passes the minimum criteria but has weaker conditions. More conservative position management can be applied to C-grade trades.

Entry Retest

InpRetestToleranceATR defines the ATR-based tolerance range for Retest detection.

False Breakout Guard

False Breakout Guard does not directly block trades by default. It applies score penalties for weak breakout conditions, large candles, weak candle bodies, or large opposite wicks.

Session Quality

Session Quality applies score penalties to selected trading hours. This function is used for signal quality adjustment, not as a full trading session blocker.

ATR SL/TP

InpATRSLMult is used to calculate Stop Loss distance based on ATR.

InpRR_A, InpRR_B, and InpRR_C define Take Profit ratios for each signal grade.

C-Grade Position Mgmt

C-grade positions can use faster Break Even logic and limited holding time.

Equity DD Defense

When Equity Drawdown reaches specified levels, the EA can reduce lot multiplier or restrict new C-grade entries.

Safety

InpMaxSpreadPoints defines the maximum allowed spread.

InpMinATRPoints and InpMaxATRPoints are used to avoid abnormal low-volatility or high-volatility conditions.

InpDailyLossLimitPct defines the daily loss limit.

InpMaxConsecutiveLosses and InpLossCooldownMinutes define the cooldown behavior after consecutive losing trades.

BE & Trailing

Break Even moves the Stop Loss near the entry price after the position reaches a specified profit distance.

Trailing Stop can move the Stop Loss step by step after Break Even conditions are met.

How to Use

  1. Open the desired chart in MetaTrader 5.

  2. Attach the Expert Advisor to the chart.

  3. The recommended timeframe is M30.

  4. Before live use, check the settings in the Strategy Tester using the user’s broker symbol, spread, commission, and execution conditions.

  5. For live trading, it is recommended to start with a small lot size or carefully limited risk settings.

Important Notes

This product is an automated trading tool and does not guarantee any specific profit or result.

Losses can occur depending on market conditions.

Backtest results are based on historical data and do not guarantee future performance.

Results may differ depending on broker spread, commission, slippage, server time, symbol name, and execution conditions.

Users should carefully check all input settings and risk settings before using the product.

Recommended Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Product type: Expert Advisor

Recommended timeframe: M30

Main symbol type: Gold or other liquid instruments with sufficient volatility

Lot setting: Start with a small fixed lot or carefully selected risk setting

Support

For product questions, users can contact the seller through the MQL5 Market comments section or the MQL5 messaging system.


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