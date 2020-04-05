Quantum Gold Sniper
- Experts
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- Version: 24.2
- Activations: 10
🌟 QUANTUM GOLD SNIPER: The Evolution of Institutional Trading
Quantum Gold Sniper is not just a regular EA; it is an extreme-precision artificial intelligence model, designed exclusively to dominate Gold's volatility (XAUUSD). Powered by deep neural networks and rigorous mathematical analysis, this system executes sniper-like entries by exploiting market inefficiencies.
Most importantly: This system is 100% safe. 🚫 NO GRID. 🚫 NO MARTINGALE. ✅ Every single trade has a strict, hard-coded Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) from the very first millisecond. We protect your capital above all else.
📊 Audited Performance (Official Test Data)
The metrics from our latest QuantAnalyzer and MT5 reports prove a "Holy Grail" tier performance:
- 📉 Maximum Drawdown: Only 7.36%! (Maximum safety)
- 🏆 Sharpe Ratio (MT5): 19.43 (Outstanding institutional performance)
- 📈 Profit Factor: 2.40
- 🎯 SQN Score: 4.78 (Extraordinary system classification)
- 🚀 Annual Return (CAGR): 135.21%
- ⚖️ Return / Drawdown Ratio: 15.88
- ✅ Winrate: 61.98%
⚙️ How It Works
- Neural Network Engine: The core of Quantum Gold Sniper processes candlestick closes in real-time, calculating a probabilistic "Score" before pulling the trigger. It only attacks when the probability of success breaks the mathematical threshold.
- Momentum Analysis (EMA Gap): It dynamically measures the distance (Gap) between the 16-period and 50-period EMAs. The bot only trades when it detects the perfect volume expansion, completely avoiding choppy, sideways markets.