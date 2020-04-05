Quantum Gold Sniper

🌟 QUANTUM GOLD SNIPER: The Evolution of Institutional Trading

Quantum Gold Sniper is not just a regular EA; it is an extreme-precision artificial intelligence model, designed exclusively to dominate Gold's volatility (XAUUSD). Powered by deep neural networks and rigorous mathematical analysis, this system executes sniper-like entries by exploiting market inefficiencies.

Most importantly: This system is 100% safe. 🚫 NO GRID. 🚫 NO MARTINGALE. ✅ Every single trade has a strict, hard-coded Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) from the very first millisecond. We protect your capital above all else.

📊 Audited Performance (Official Test Data)

The metrics from our latest QuantAnalyzer and MT5 reports prove a "Holy Grail" tier performance:

  • 📉 Maximum Drawdown: Only 7.36%! (Maximum safety)
  • 🏆 Sharpe Ratio (MT5): 19.43 (Outstanding institutional performance)
  • 📈 Profit Factor: 2.40
  • 🎯 SQN Score: 4.78 (Extraordinary system classification)
  • 🚀 Annual Return (CAGR): 135.21%
  • ⚖️ Return / Drawdown Ratio: 15.88
  •  Winrate: 61.98%

⚙️ How It Works

  1. Neural Network Engine: The core of Quantum Gold Sniper processes candlestick closes in real-time, calculating a probabilistic "Score" before pulling the trigger. It only attacks when the probability of success breaks the mathematical threshold.
  2. Momentum Analysis (EMA Gap): It dynamically measures the distance (Gap) between the 16-period and 50-period EMAs. The bot only trades when it detects the perfect volume expansion, completely avoiding choppy, sideways markets.

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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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