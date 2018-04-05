MultiSignal Trend EA
- Experts
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- Version: 6.1
- Activations: 5
🔥 O'Dav TrendMaster EA – Advanced Trend-Following EA for MT5
Discover precision trading with the O'Dav TrendMaster EA, an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor tailored for trend-following strategies on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built using a robust combination of RSI, Accelerator Oscillator (AC), Envelopes, and Intraday Time Filter (ITF), this EA is engineered to detect high-probability trend entries and manage trades with professional-grade risk control and trailing logic.
🚀 Key Features:
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📊 Multi-Indicator Strategy
Combines powerful tools—RSI, AC, Envelopes, and ITF—for comprehensive market analysis and trend detection.
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📈 Smart Trade Management
Implements Parabolic SAR trailing stop for dynamic exit strategies to maximize profits while protecting gains.
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🔐 Fixed-Risk Money Management
Control your exposure with a calculated fixed-risk percentage model on every trade.
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⏱ Intraday Precision Timing
The built-in Intraday Time Filter ensures trades are executed only during optimal market hours.
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⚙️ Full Automation
Let the EA do the work. It processes entries, exits, risk calculations, and trailing stop updates—all hands-free.
🔧 Customizable Inputs:
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Magic Number
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Entry/Exit Signal Thresholds
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Stop Loss & Take Profit Levels
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Indicator Settings for RSI, AC, Envelopes, ITF
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Parabolic SAR Parameters
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Risk % per Trade
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Breakeven Rules
📌 Best Suited For:
Traders looking to automate trend-based strategies with a fine-tuned risk/reward model, and those seeking flexibility to customize trade conditions based on their market view.
⚠️ NOTE: Contact me after purchase for the best settings to unlock maximum profitability.