MultiSignal Trend EA

🔥 O'Dav TrendMaster EA – Advanced Trend-Following EA for MT5

Discover precision trading with the O'Dav TrendMaster EA, an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor tailored for trend-following strategies on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built using a robust combination of RSI, Accelerator Oscillator (AC), Envelopes, and Intraday Time Filter (ITF), this EA is engineered to detect high-probability trend entries and manage trades with professional-grade risk control and trailing logic.

🚀 Key Features:

  • 📊 Multi-Indicator Strategy
    Combines powerful tools—RSI, AC, Envelopes, and ITF—for comprehensive market analysis and trend detection.

  • 📈 Smart Trade Management
    Implements Parabolic SAR trailing stop for dynamic exit strategies to maximize profits while protecting gains.

  • 🔐 Fixed-Risk Money Management
    Control your exposure with a calculated fixed-risk percentage model on every trade.

  • ⏱ Intraday Precision Timing
    The built-in Intraday Time Filter ensures trades are executed only during optimal market hours.

  • ⚙️ Full Automation
    Let the EA do the work. It processes entries, exits, risk calculations, and trailing stop updates—all hands-free.

🔧 Customizable Inputs:

  • Magic Number

  • Entry/Exit Signal Thresholds

  • Stop Loss & Take Profit Levels

  • Indicator Settings for RSI, AC, Envelopes, ITF

  • Parabolic SAR Parameters

  • Risk % per Trade

  • Breakeven Rules

📌 Best Suited For:

Traders looking to automate trend-based strategies with a fine-tuned risk/reward model, and those seeking flexibility to customize trade conditions based on their market view.

⚠️ NOTE: Contact me after purchase for the best settings to unlock maximum profitability.


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