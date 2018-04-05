MultiSignal Trend EA

🔥 O'Dav TrendMaster EA – Advanced Trend-Following EA for MT5

Discover precision trading with the O'Dav TrendMaster EA, an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor tailored for trend-following strategies on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built using a robust combination of RSI, Accelerator Oscillator (AC), Envelopes, and Intraday Time Filter (ITF), this EA is engineered to detect high-probability trend entries and manage trades with professional-grade risk control and trailing logic.

🚀 Key Features:

📊 Multi-Indicator Strategy

Combines powerful tools—RSI, AC, Envelopes, and ITF—for comprehensive market analysis and trend detection.

📈 Smart Trade Management

Implements Parabolic SAR trailing stop for dynamic exit strategies to maximize profits while protecting gains.

🔐 Fixed-Risk Money Management

Control your exposure with a calculated fixed-risk percentage model on every trade.

⏱ Intraday Precision Timing

The built-in Intraday Time Filter ensures trades are executed only during optimal market hours.

⚙️ Full Automation

Let the EA do the work. It processes entries, exits, risk calculations, and trailing stop updates—all hands-free.

🔧 Customizable Inputs:

Magic Number

Entry/Exit Signal Thresholds

Stop Loss & Take Profit Levels

Indicator Settings for RSI, AC, Envelopes, ITF

Parabolic SAR Parameters

Risk % per Trade

Breakeven Rules

📌 Best Suited For:

Traders looking to automate trend-based strategies with a fine-tuned risk/reward model, and those seeking flexibility to customize trade conditions based on their market view.

⚠️ NOTE: Contact me after purchase for the best settings to unlock maximum profitability.



