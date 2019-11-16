Crazy Scalper mt5
Crazy Scalper is a non-indicator trading robot that uses a scalping system that trades in two directions simultaneously (buys and sells). At the same time, multidirectional positions cannot be profitable, and one of the open positions will necessarily go to a loss. If there is a losing position, a lock (lock) is used. In turn, if the locking position has not fulfilled its role and the quote reversed, the withdrawal is used without loss, according to the averaging system, with pending orders.
Description of settings
- TakeProfit - profit level in points;
- Lock_Level - distance for placing locking orders, in points;
- coef_l - multiplication factor for the lots of lock orders;
- TakeProfit_Av - total profit level of all open orders;
- AV_Level - distance for the averaging order to be triggered, in points;
- OR_Level - distance from the current price to the level of placing a pending averaging order;
- coef_av - multiplier for the lots of averaging orders;
- Lots - volume of orders, if = 0, MM works;
- Risk - percentage level for MM work;
- MagicNumber - magic number of orders;
- Slippage - slippage level;
- fill - order execution policy ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING
- StopLoss_Percent - total loss in percentage with a negative number, for example (minus) -35%, at which all orders will be closed
- BUY - trade in the direction of purchases;
- SELL - trade in the direction of sales;
- Show_Information - enable or disable information board and comments;
- CommentsCount - the number of comments;
- color_background - background color;
- color_text - text color;
- color_negative - the color of negative values;
- color_positive - color of positive values;
- ModifLock - transfer to no loss for lock orders;