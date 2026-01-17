STO Swings

STO Swings EA for MT5

Catch Precision Swing Entries with Stochastic-Powered Signals.

The STO Swings EA is a technical expert advisor built to identify overbought and oversold swing opportunities using the powerful Stochastic Oscillator. It helps you trade high-probability reversals at key market turning points, making it ideal for traders who prefer structure and oscillator-based entries.

Key Features:

  • Stochastic-Based Entry Logic: Uses %K and %D crossovers in overbought/oversold zones to detect entry signals.

  • Swing Trading Algorithm: Focuses on low-risk swing setups with clear direction and confirmation.

  • Multi-Timeframe Filtering (optional): Confirm entries using trend direction from higher timeframes for added precision.

  • Built-In Risk Controls:

    • Fixed or percentage-based lot size

    • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

    • Optional breakeven and trailing stop logic

  • Session and Time Control: Choose exactly when the EA is allowed to trade.

🧠 Strategy Concept:

The EA enters buy trades when the Stochastic shows oversold conditions with upward crossovers, and sell trades when it shows overbought conditions with downward crossovers. Combined with swing logic and price confirmation, this ensures filtered, high-quality entries.

🏆 Best For:

  • Swing traders who like oscillator entries

  • Traders using 1H 

  • Anyone looking for structured, rules-based swing setups

  • Prop firm traders or those using strict risk guideline

Smart Exit

Adjust ATR SL and TP, Choose to use ATR Trailing and Indicator close trade.


For further information about the product, kindly use link below

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fxnaijatrendscalping



