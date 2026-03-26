Zero Lag Trend Signal MTF

🔷 Zero Lag Trend Signals MT5

Zero Lag Trend Signals is a smart trend-following indicator that helps you identify market direction faster with minimal lag.

Using advanced ZLEMA (Zero Lag EMA) and dynamic volatility bands, it provides clear trend visualization and precise buy/sell signals.

✔ Features

• Fast trend detection (low lag)
• Clear bullish & bearish trend bands
• Accurate entry arrows
• Built-in multi-timeframe trend panel
• Non-repainting signals
• Works on Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices

📈 Benefits

• Enter trends earlier
• Reduce false signals
• Trade with confidence
• Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading

Simple and ready to use 


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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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5 (12)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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