Gold PRO Scalper Engine MT5

Gold Scalper Pro – MT5 Indicator 

Gold Scalper Pro is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders identify important areas within the market structure, especially for XAUUSD trading.

Instead of giving random entry points, the indicator focuses on highlighting potential key zones where price may react. When a signal appears, the recommended approach is to wait for the price to pull back into the entry zone before considering a trade setup. This helps traders avoid chasing price and allows for a more structured trading decision.

Gold Scalper Pro is suitable for traders who prefer a simple, clean, and practical approach to gold scalping. It can be used as part of your own trading strategy, especially when combined with proper risk management, market context, and personal confirmation.

Recommended Symbol

  • XAUUSD / Gold

Recommended Timeframes

  • Can be used on all timeframes. The recommended timeframes are M1–M15

Suggested Risk-to-Reward

  • Standard setup: 1:2

  • Maximum target: up to 1:4, depending on market conditions and price structure

How to Use

  1. Wait for a signal to appear.

  2. Do not enter immediately.

  3. Wait for the price to pull back into the entry zone.

  4. Confirm the setup with your own analysis.

  5. Apply proper stop loss and risk management.

  6. Use a risk-to-reward ratio between 1:2 and 1:4.

Gold Scalper Pro is not a fully automated trading system and does not open trades on your behalf. It is a technical analysis tool created to support manual trading decisions.

Important Risk Warning

Trading forex, gold, and CFDs involves risk. Gold Scalper Pro does not guarantee profit, does not guarantee 100% accuracy, and cannot eliminate trading risk. Market conditions can change at any time, and false signals may occur. This indicator should be used only as an additional tool to support your own analysis, not as financial advice or a promise of future results.

Always test the indicator in a demo account first and make sure you understand how it works before using it on a live account.


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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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