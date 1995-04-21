Candle Range Theory MT4
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 20
CRT Engine – Candle Range Theory Indicator MT4
CRT Engine is an indicator based on the Candle Range Theory (CRT) concept. It is designed to display CRT-related elements on the chart in a structured and readable format.
The indicator helps reduce manual chart marking by organizing key areas directly on the chart.
Features
- CRT Buy and Sell setup indicationCRH and CRL levels
- Sweep and liquidity areas
- Higher timeframe CRT range
- Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss reference lines
- Risk zone visualization
- Key level filter (MSNR, FVG)
- Alert for CRT setups
How It Works
The indicator reads candle range behavior and marks areas related to CRT structure.
It highlights zones where range movement and liquidity interaction occur, which can be used as reference in analysis.
Usage
Apply the indicator to the chart and use a higher timeframe as context if needed.
Settings can be adjusted to control how the structure is displayed.
Settings
Range Settings:
- Close Inside filter
Key Level Settings:
- MSNR
- FVG
- MSNR and FVG
- Off
Display Settings:
- Visual elements and structure lines
Market Compatibility
Commonly used on XAUUSD.
Can also be applied to other instruments depending on market conditions.
Notes
This indicator is intended as a chart analysis tool.
It should be used together with the user’s own understanding of market structure and trading approach.
Support
For questions or feedback, feel free to contact me.