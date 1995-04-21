Candle Range Theory MT4

CRT Engine – Candle Range Theory Indicator MT4

CRT Engine is an indicator based on the Candle Range Theory (CRT) concept. It is designed to display CRT-related elements on the chart in a structured and readable format.

The indicator helps reduce manual chart marking by organizing key areas directly on the chart.

Features

CRT Buy and Sell setup indicationCRH and CRL levels

Sweep and liquidity areas

Higher timeframe CRT range

Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss reference lines

Risk zone visualization

Key level filter (MSNR, FVG)

Alert for CRT setups

How It Works

The indicator reads candle range behavior and marks areas related to CRT structure.

It highlights zones where range movement and liquidity interaction occur, which can be used as reference in analysis.

Usage

Apply the indicator to the chart and use a higher timeframe as context if needed.

Settings can be adjusted to control how the structure is displayed.

Settings

Range Settings:

Close Inside filter

Key Level Settings:

MSNR

FVG

MSNR and FVG

Off

Display Settings:

Visual elements and structure lines

Market Compatibility

Commonly used on XAUUSD.

Can also be applied to other instruments depending on market conditions.

Notes

This indicator is intended as a chart analysis tool.

It should be used together with the user’s own understanding of market structure and trading approach.

Support

For questions or feedback, feel free to contact me.