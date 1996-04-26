Candle Range Theory MT4

CRT Engine – Candle Range Theory Indicator MT4

CRT Engine is an indicator based on the Candle Range Theory (CRT) concept. It is designed to display CRT-related elements on the chart in a structured and readable format.

The indicator helps reduce manual chart marking by organizing key areas directly on the chart.

Features

  • CRT Buy and Sell setup indicationCRH and CRL levels
  • Sweep and liquidity areas
  • Higher timeframe CRT range
  • Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss reference lines
  • Risk zone visualization
  • Key level filter (MSNR, FVG)
  • Alert for CRT setups

How It Works

The indicator reads candle range behavior and marks areas related to CRT structure.
It highlights zones where range movement and liquidity interaction occur, which can be used as reference in analysis.

Usage

Apply the indicator to the chart and use a higher timeframe as context if needed.
Settings can be adjusted to control how the structure is displayed.

Settings

Range Settings:

  • Close Inside filter

Key Level Settings:

  • MSNR
  • FVG
  • MSNR and FVG
  • Off

Display Settings:

  • Visual elements and structure lines

Market Compatibility

Commonly used on XAUUSD.
Can also be applied to other instruments depending on market conditions.

Notes

This indicator is intended as a chart analysis tool.
It should be used together with the user’s own understanding of market structure and trading approach.

Support

For questions or feedback, feel free to contact me.


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DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO — это передовой торговый индикатор, сочетающий фильтр Лагерра (Laguerre Filter) Джона Элерса с мощным движком автоматической оптимизации. Вместо использования фиксированных параметров индикатор автоматически подбирает оптимальные настройки на основе недавних рыночных условий, что позволяет адаптироваться к изменяющейся волатильности без необходимости ручной корректировки. Индикатор генерирует четкие сигналы на ПОКУПКУ и ПРОДАЖУ, а также адаптивные уровни Stop Loss и T
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
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Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
Scalper Inside PRO помогает читать внутридневной тренд и планировать сделку до входа в рынок. Индикатор использует эксклюзивные встроенные алгоритмы для оценки направления рынка и расчёта ключевых целевых уровней в момент появления сигнала, поэтому вы всегда заранее видите потенциальный вход, стоп-лосс и цели по прибыли. Индикатор также показывает подробную статистику эффективности на исторических данных, чтобы вы могли увидеть, как вели себя разные инструменты и стратегии, и выбрать то, что под
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Индикаторы
Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
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Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
Currency Strength Wizard
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Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Индикаторы
Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Индикаторы
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Индикатор M1 Arrow основан на естественных принципах торговли на рынке, включая анализ волатильности и объема. Индикатор можно использовать с любым таймфреймом и валютной парой. Один простой в использовании параметр индикатора позволит вам адаптировать сигналы к любой валютной паре и таймфрейму, на котором вы хотите торговать. Помимо основного алгоритма, основанного на сигналах на покупку и продажу, индикатор также имеет множество встроенных дополнительных стратегий, которые вы можете выбрать в
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this indicator functions to read buffers from other custom indicators, and combine 2 signals from each indicator Instructions  1. you have to know the buffer up or down of the indicator you want to use 2. if the indicator is in the same folder, you just need to enter the name of the indicator in the indicator name column     if the custom indicator is in a separate folder, you can type it in the format folder1/folder2/name indicator
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Индикаторы
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