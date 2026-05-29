EA Performance Hub MT4

EA Performance Hub (MT4)

EA Performance Hub is a passive dashboard indicator that monitors the performance of every Expert Advisor running in your MT4 terminal. It automatically detects all magic numbers, reads EA names from order comments, groups multi-strategy robots, and shows core metrics in a single clean panel.

This is a read-only utility. It does not trade, does not modify orders, and does not touch your positions. It only reads your account history and open trades to display statistics.

What it shows

  • Portfolio KPIs — Net P/L, total Trades, Win Rate, Profit Factor and Max Drawdown across all detected EAs.
  • Per-EA table — for each EA or group: Trades, Win %, P/L (with floating P/L of open trades in brackets) and Profit Factor.
  • Active EA count and last-update time in the footer.

Automatic magic grouping

Robots that run several strategies under different magic numbers are detected and merged into one aggregated row, so your panel stays readable.

  • Auto-grouping by name — EAs sharing the same order comment are grouped together.
  • Name-root grouping — a numeric suffix is stripped so that MyEA_1 , MyEA_2 , MyEA_3 collapse into a single MyEA (x3) row, while different names stay separate.
  • Manual groups — define your own groups by magic number, for example Scalper:1001-1010;Swing:2001,2002 .
  • Expandable rows — click the + / - button to expand a group and inspect each individual magic, then collapse it again.

Period and filters

  • Period selector — Today, Last 7 days, This month, Year to date, All time, or a custom number of days. The period chip on the panel is clickable to cycle through periods on the fly.
  • Symbol filter — restrict statistics to the current chart symbol only.
  • Manual trades — optionally include or exclude trades placed by hand (magic 0).

Clean, scalable interface

  • 4K / high-DPI ready — the panel scales automatically to your screen DPI, with independent manual overrides for panel size and font size.
  • Clean chart mode — optionally hides grid, volumes, period separators and the price series so the chart becomes a dedicated dashboard. The original chart settings are saved and restored when the indicator is removed.
  • Minimize button — collapse the panel to a compact header to free up chart space.
  • Anchor corner, offsets, row height and full colour customisation.

How it works

The indicator reads closed trades from your account history and combines them with currently open trades for the selected period. Drawdown is computed per EA from the realised equity sequence. All calculations run on a refresh timer (default 5 seconds) and are processed in a single history pass, so the panel stays responsive even on accounts with a long trade history.

Notes

  • Designed for MetaTrader 4. Attach to any one chart — it reads the whole terminal, not just that symbol.
  • Statistics are based on the account history available in your terminal. Set the history depth in the terminal if you want longer periods.
  • No DLLs, single-file indicator.

Inputs overview

  • Period — reporting period and custom days.
  • Filters — current-symbol only, include manual trades.
  • Position — anchor corner and X/Y offset.
  • Visual — refresh interval, font size, row height, panel/font scale, colours.
  • EA grouping — auto-group, strip numeric suffix, manual groups, ungrouped list, rename groups.
  • Chart — clean chart mode.
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Preecha Somdee
实用工具
Recovery Assistant Pro for MT4 Professional Manual Recovery Trading Assistant Recovery Assistant Pro is a powerful and easy-to-use Manual Trading Assistant EA. Helps calculate the appropriate Lot Size . Designed to help traders recover losing positions back to profit based on the desired Target USD . Reduces the complexity of Recovery calculations and minimizes errors caused by manual calculations. With a beautiful and user-friendly trading panel (shown above), you can control your trades qu
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Ong Hyan Sui
实用工具
Position EA – User Manual 1. Overview The Position EA is a semi-automatic trade manager  for MT4. It helps you: ·   Calculate lot size based on risk and stop loss. ·   Place market, limit, or stop  orders quickly. ·   Manage risk with auto break-even and trailing stop . ·   Take profits in tiers (TP1, TP2, TP3)  with partial closes. ·   Manually close half or all with a button. 2. Panel Layout 2.1 Top Bar ·   Type [MARKET/LIMIT/STOP] o   Switches order type. o   MARKET → entry auto-syncs with
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NEWS Telegram is an Utility can get NEWS from Website "calendar fxstreet" and send to yours Telegram Chanel Only attach to Chart then do this step as bellow: In the terminal, open Tools ---> Options ---> Expert Advisors ---> add "calendar fxstreet" to the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL list" field. - SETTING UP THE UTILITY: Tools -> Settings -> Advisers -> Allow WebRequest for the following URLs Create your own bot in Telegram at @BotFather. Remember Token, it looks something like this - 1325
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PZ TRADING SLU
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Evgeniy Zhdan
实用工具
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4.87 (31)
实用工具
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — 按总盈利或总亏损自动平仓 这是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的实用型交易管理工具。当总盈利或总亏损达到您设置的水平时，EA 可以自动关闭选定的持仓。 Expert Advisor 会监控当前交易，计算浮动盈亏，并可使用利润跟踪功能，帮助交易者比手动操作更快地管理风险和锁定结果。 MetaTrader 4 仍然被大量手动交易者、剥头皮交易者、网格交易者和 EA 用户使用。但 MT4 本身没有一个方便的内置工具，可以按一组订单的总结果来自动平仓。这个工具正是为了解决这个问题。 Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing 可用于手动交易，也可以与其他 Expert Advisors、网格系统、加仓策略、恢复策略和多品种交易一起使用。您设置规则，EA 负责监控结果，并在条件达到时执行平仓。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么 MT4
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
实用工具
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 用 Averager —— 专业的持仓均价管理与交易篮子恢复系统 这是一款为回撤中的持仓而打造的专业 Expert Advisor，核心任务不是寻找入场点，而是通过均价管理、追加开仓和整组仓位控制，帮助交易者更从容地处理亏损仓位与价格回撤。 Averager 并不是一个独立的自动交易系统，它不会像完整策略那样自动寻找市场信号并主动交易。它的价值在于：当你已经有持仓之后，它可以按照你的设定，对整组交易进行更聪明、更系统化的管理。 如果你希望在 MetaTrader 4 中获得一套更成熟的交易恢复逻辑，让仓位管理不再只是简单补单，而是围绕平均价格、统一止盈和整组追踪进行完整控制，那么这款产品正是为此而设计。 MT5版本 | 详细描述 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试和优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么选择 Averager 针对回撤仓位进行均价管理 支持 顺势追加开仓 与 逆势均价开仓 整组仓位统一追踪止损 自动重算平均价格与整组共同退出点 支持灵活控制距离、手数增长和最大仓位数量 非常适合配合
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
实用工具
Trade Copier Professional — 本地复制解决方案   Trade Copier Professional 是一款可靠的本地交易复制系统，适用于 MetaTrader 4/5。它允许交易者在同一台电脑上的多个账户之间即时复制仓位，内置安全控制，并配备专业级仪表盘。   概览   该 EA 可在单一文件中同时运行 Master 和 Slave 模式，并可无缝切换。交易可在 MT4 与 MT5 终端之间复制，无需依赖互联网，采用本地文件通信以实现最高速度与稳定性。实时仪表盘显示连接状态、复制统计以及每日表现。   手数与风险管理   提供四种手数模式：固定手数、倍数、风险百分比和余额百分比。止损与止盈可按比例调整或缩放，必要时可反向复制信号。安全功能包括每日亏损与交易限制、最小/最大手数控制、断线保护以及错误跟踪与自动关闭。   过滤与可靠性   交易可按品种或 magic number 进行过滤，配置灵活。系统通过错误检测、重试逻辑、安全关闭和全面日志确保可靠性。优化后的执行速度几乎即时，且资源占用极低。   使用方法   将 EA 附加到图表，设置为 Ma
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — MetaTrader 4 高级交易面板和图表工作区 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的专业交易面板和交易管理工作区。它帮助交易者通过一个基于图表的界面，更快速地开仓、管理、保护、平仓和分析交易。 该产品专为需要的不只是简单按钮集合的活跃手动交易者而创建。PRO SE 将一键执行、挂单、持仓控制、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损逻辑、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、市场信息、策略测试器流程和面向 VPS 的准备整合到一个结构化工作区中。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 相对于普通手动交易的优势 一个工作区替代多个窗口 — 交易执行、持仓控制、风险信息和管理工具都保留在图表上。 更快处理交易
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
实用工具
一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用   VirtualTradePad PRO SE   升级您的交易流程 — 适用于   MetaTrader 5   和   MetaTrader 4   的新一代专业交易面板。 MT5版本 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装    如何获取日志文件    如何测试和优化    Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
实用工具
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT4： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 转 MT4 简化您的交易流程，这款先进的实用程序旨在将交易信号直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天复制到您的 MetaTrader 4 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案确保信号执行的无缝衔接，拥有无与伦比的精度和丰富的自定义选项，从而节省您的时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 使用用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松获取和管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含自定义例外词（例如“报告”、“摘要”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 当信号指定点而不是价格时自动计算入场点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式定制订单规模：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 配置滑点、挂单到期和重试设置以实现完美执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或匹配自定义
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
实用工具
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 4。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT4 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT5 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
实用工具
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
实用工具
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
作者的更多信息
EA Performance Hub
Joao Jara Carvalho
5 (1)
实用工具
An indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors the performance of every Expert Advisor on your account in a single panel. It automatically detects magic numbers from history and open positions, reads each deal's comment and shows the real EA name next to the magic number. EA detection and identification Automatic detection: identifies all magic numbers present in closed and open trades. New EAs appear as soon as they place their first trade. Readable names: reads the comment of each entry deal and
Range Breakout Fusion
Joao Jara Carvalho
专家
Live Signal An Opening Range Breakout trend-following strategy, validated on more than 6 years of historical data across three uncorrelated assets: XAUUSD, USDJPY and BTCUSD. No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. One trade per day per symbol, with a fixed stop loss from the moment of execution. Setup guide . Blog . To understand my approach to trading, risk and portfolio construction, read the article Trading Is Not About Getting Rich Overnight . How it works Range Breakout Fusion impleme
New York Breaker
Joao Jara Carvalho
专家
紐約突破策略 — 美國100指數開盤區間突破 紐約交易時段開盤突破策略，針對納斯達克100指數/美國100指數進行最佳化。無需馬丁格爾策略，無需網格交易，絕無空頭承諾。 限時特惠：149美元。價格即將上漲。 我的故事 我六年前開始交易。和許多人一樣，我曾認為實現財務自由最快的途徑就是在MQL5市場購買「神奇」的EA交易軟體。我買了好幾個。幾乎所有都是換湯不換藥：馬丁格爾策略、網格交易、「自我恢復」。它們確實能讓我在幾個月內獲得不錯的收益，但隨後一次交易就能讓我血本無歸。 我花了很長時間，經歷了無數次虧損，也透過學習才開始明白哪些方法真正有效，哪些只是行銷噱頭。 優點： 邏輯簡潔明了 每筆交易風險明確 停損可見，部位大小已計算 風險報酬比合理（1:5，1:10） 基於真實交易數據的真實回測 缺點： 虧損後增加部位 無停損疊加部位 「自我恢復」及其變體 「紐約突破」是我多年來學習成果的實作結晶。如果當初入行時就能找到它，我會非常感激。 工作原理 該策略名為「開盤區間突破」（ORB），是數十年來最受推崇的機構交易策略之一。 原理：紐約交易時段開盤後，E
Prop News Filter Pro
Joao Jara Carvalho
实用工具
Trade your funded account without worrying about news rules. Prop News Filter Pro is a compliance helper Expert Advisor for traders on funded and prop firm accounts. It automatically protects your trades from the strict 2-minute news rule, weekend close requirements, and holiday close requirements that most major prop firms enforce. Built specifically for the way professional funded traders manage news risk, the EA uses a precise   two-stage protection model : pre-block new trades 15 minutes bef
Prop News Filter
Joao Jara Carvalho
实用工具
Prop News Filter is a free Expert Advisor that helps traders on prop firm and funded accounts avoid violating the 2-minute news rule that most major prop firms enforce. It uses a precise two-stage protection model: pre-block new trades 15 minutes before the restricted window, then close everything 2 minutes before the news. Most news filter tools either block trading too aggressively and kill your edge, or rely on the MQL5 native calendar which is often disabled on prop firm terminals. This EA u
FREE
Ea Performace Monitor
Joao Jara Carvalho
实用工具
EA Performance Monitor is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that presents the performance of running Expert Advisors in a single table. The indicator automatically detects the magic numbers present in trade history and open positions, and shows for each one the EA name (read from order comments), symbol, number of trades, P/L and win rate. Features Automatic detection of magic numbers from deal history and open positions. The indicator groups operations by magic and shows one row per EA. Text identif
FREE
Broker XRay
Joao Jara Carvalho
实用工具
BROKER XRAY — Execution Quality Audit See what your broker hides. Score your broker A+ to F. Most traders never know if their broker is silently bleeding their edge: spread expansion at rollover, asymmetric slippage, hidden requotes, latency spikes during news. Broker XRay gives you a Bloomberg-style dashboard that monitors all of this in real-time, scores it from 0 to 100, and exports everything to CSV for deep analysis. Run it for 24 hours. Get the truth. What it measures (6 weighted dimension
Clean Trade Pro
Joao Jara Carvalho
实用工具
Clean Trade Pro Most trade managers bury you in tabs, toggles and forty inputs you will never touch. Clean Trade Pro does the opposite. Drop it on any chart, drag three lines, and trade. Your setup is ready in under a minute. Clean Trade Pro is a focused, visual trade panel for discretionary traders who want speed and clarity , not a Swiss-army knife. Every position is built the same way: drag your Entry , Stop Loss and Take Profit lines on the chart, watch the lot size and risk calculate in rea
FREE
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