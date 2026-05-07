Prop News Filter Pro

Trade your funded account without worrying about news rules.

Prop News Filter Pro is a compliance helper Expert Advisor for traders on funded and prop firm accounts. It automatically protects your trades from the strict 2-minute news rule, weekend close requirements, and holiday close requirements that most major prop firms enforce.

Built specifically for the way professional funded traders manage news risk, the EA uses a precise two-stage protection model: pre-block new trades 15 minutes before the restricted window, then close everything 2 minutes before the news. Existing positions get to breathe. Compliance stays guaranteed.

★ Why this is different from generic news filters
Most news filters either close everything way too early (killing your edge) or rely on the MQL5 native calendar (which is disabled on many prop firm terminals). Prop News Filter Pro uses the public ForexFactory feed as primary source — works on any broker, including prop firm terminals — with MQL5 native as automatic fallback.

Key Features

 Two-stage news protection — Pre-block window blocks new trades while letting existing positions run. Active 2-minute window forcefully closes all positions and pendings to guarantee zero violations from SL/TP triggering inside the window.

 ForexFactory primary feed + MQL5 fallback — Works on any broker, even prop firm terminals where the native calendar is disabled. Cached locally and re-downloaded every 4 hours.

 Industry-standard restricted events list — Pre-loaded with the events typically restricted by major prop firms (NFP, CPI, FOMC, central bank rate decisions, employment data). Other high-impact events like ISM or PMI are correctly excluded so you can still trade them.

 Auto weekend & holiday close — Detects market session times automatically (works for Forex, indices, metals, crypto). Closes all positions before weekend and before detected holidays. Manual holiday override available.

 Multi-EA coordination via GlobalVariables — Sets  PNF_BLOCK_USD ,  PNF_BLOCK_EUR  etc. so your other EAs can read these and avoid opening trades during blocks. Drop-in helper code provided in the manual.

 Defense in layers — If another EA opens a trade in a blocked symbol despite the GlobalVariable signal, this EA closes it automatically within 5 seconds.

 Auto-detection of everything — Currencies parsed from chart symbol. Server GMT offset auto-detected. No manual configuration needed for typical use.

 Professional visual panel — Dark dashboard with traffic-light status, countdown to next event, current window, blocked currencies, today's restricted events, and last action taken.

 CSV log of all actions — Every block, close, and resume is logged with timestamp for audit and review.

⚠ Required setup (one-time, takes 30 seconds)
The EA downloads news data from ForexFactory. Before first use:
1. Open Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
2. Tick Allow WebRequest for listed URL
3. Add this URL (type it manually, do not copy from this text — spaces below are intentional to comply with marketplace rules):
   nfs . faireconomy . media
(use the standard https prefix, then remove the spaces)
Without this step, the EA falls back to the MQL5 native calendar.

Smart Defaults — Drag and Drop

SETUP GUIDE


The EA ships with defaults aligned with typical prop firm rules. Drop it on a chart and it works:

  • 2 minutes before / 2 minutes after window
  • 15-minute pre-block period
  • High-impact events only (filter)
  • Restricted events list enabled (only blocks events that prop firms actually restrict)
  • 30 minutes before weekend close, 1 hour pre-block
  • Affects all symbols + all magic numbers (covers manual trades and other EAs)

What this EA is — and what it isn't

This is a compliance helper, not a trading strategy. It does not open or modify your trades for profit — it only blocks or closes them when news rules require. Use it alongside your existing manual trading or other EAs.

⚠ Important disclaimer
This EA is an aid to help avoid common rule violations. It is not a guarantee of compliance. Prop firm rules change, broker calendars can be incorrect, and edge cases exist. You — and only you — are responsible for the state of your account. Always test on demo for at least one full week with scheduled news events before using on a funded account.

Inputs Overview

Organized in clear groups: General Settings, News Protection, News Filters, News Source, Weekend & Holiday Close, EA Blocking, Alerts, Visual Panel, CSV Log. The 8-page user manual (English + Portuguese) covers every input.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 4885 or higher)
  • Symbols: Forex pairs, indices (US100, NAS100, US30, etc.), gold/silver, oil, crypto
  • Brokers: Any broker with WebRequest support (all major brokers)
  • Account type: Hedging or Netting
  • Languages: Inputs in English, manual in EN + PT-PT

FREE Version Available

A free version called Prop News Filter (without "Pro") is available with the core news-filtering feature. Try it first if you only trade one chart manually. The Pro version adds: weekend/holiday close, multi-symbol mode, multi-EA coordination, defense layers, and MQL5 fallback. Most funded traders need the Pro version.

Support

Questions answered through MQL5 private messages. Updates released through the standard "What's New" channel. Documentation is comprehensive — please read the manual before opening a support ticket.

★ Recommended workflow
1. Download the FREE version first to test that everything works on your broker
2. Verify the panel shows correctly and events are populating
3. Upgrade to Pro for full protection on funded accounts (weekend close + multi-EA + holiday detection)

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