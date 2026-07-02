New York Breaker

New York Breaker is an Opening Range Breakout strategy for US100, trading the open of the New York session, optimized for NAS100/US100. No martingale, no grid, no empty promises.

Installation guide. Blog. To better understand my view on trading, risk management and portfolio construction, read the article Trading is not about getting rich overnight.

My story

I started trading 6 years ago. Like many people, I thought the fastest path to financial freedom was buying a miracle EA on the MQL5 Market. I bought several. Almost all were the same thing in disguise: martingale, grid, self-recovery. Nice results for months, and then a single trade took out the whole account.

It was through time, losses and study that I began to understand what really works and what is just marketing.

What works: simple, transparent logic, well-defined risk on every trade, a visible stop loss with calculated position size, a favorable risk:reward, and honest backtesting on real ticks.

What does not work: multiplying lots on losses, stacking positions without a stop loss, and self-recovery variants.

New York Breaker is the practical result of everything I learned in these years. It is the EA I wish I had found when I started.

How it works

The strategy is called Opening Range Breakout (ORB) and has been one of the most respected in institutional trading for decades.

Principle: after the New York session opens, the EA observes the first minutes (configurable period) and marks the high and low of that interval. When price breaks above the high, it goes long; when it breaks below the low, it goes short.

The stop loss naturally sits on the opposite side of the range. The take profit is configurable in multiples of risk. Lot size is calculated automatically from the user-defined risk percentage.

Advantages

  • Fixed, controlled risk on every trade, no surprises.
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging.
  • High risk:reward, which allows profitability even with a low win rate.
  • Independent filters to refine the strategy (EMA, days, range size).
  • Works in backtest and live, with robust triggered-order detection in the Strategy Tester.
  • Optional trailing stop, in points or as a percentage of the range.
  • Automatic break-even at a configurable R-multiple.
  • Visual on-chart panel with all the information.

Backtest results

Symbol USTEC (US100), period 2020-01-01 to 2026-04-30 (6 years 4 months), broker ICMarkets Demo with real ticks and 1% modeling, 10,000 USD starting deposit.

  • Net profit: +14,021 USD (+140%)
  • Profit Factor: 1.26
  • Maximum drawdown: 6.38% (1,381 USD)
  • Recovery Factor: 9.35
  • Sharpe Ratio: 17.35
  • LR Correlation: 0.99 (linear growth)
  • Total trades: 1,273
  • Win rate: 42.97%
  • Average win: 124.08 USD / Average loss: -74.18 USD
  • Average trade duration: about 3 hours

Recommended setup

The EA includes a .set file with an optimized configuration for US100. Apply it on US100, NAS100 or USTEC on the M15 timeframe. All relevant parameters (range period, risk per trade, risk:reward, maximum trades per day, EMA filter, trailing stop and break-even) are user-configurable. The default values match the configuration used in the backtests shown above; I recommend starting with those before making changes.

If you have any questions or difficulty, contact me directly through the MQL5 Comments section or by private message. I am happy to send the .set file with the tested configuration and to answer any question about parameters, broker or usage.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5.
  • An account with US100, NAS100, USTEC or NDX (check the name at your broker).
  • Low spread (an ECN-type broker is recommended).
  • Hedging or netting account (both work).
  • VPS recommended for stable execution during the NY session.

What you get

  • Expert Advisor New York Breaker.ex5.
  • .set file with the optimized configuration (on request).
  • Full manual in PT and EN.
  • Direct support via MQL5 Comments.
  • Free updates of future versions.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future results. Always use a demo account before testing on a live account. Start with low risk and increase only after you are comfortable with the EA's behavior. This is not a promise of quick wealth. It is an honest trading tool for those who take this seriously.

Start with the free demo. Test on a demo account. Judge for yourself.

Joao Jara de Carvalho

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Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
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4.83 (42)
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5 (2)
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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Experts
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5 (1)
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
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