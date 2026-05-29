EA Performance Hub MT4

EA Performance Hub (MT4)

EA Performance Hub is a passive dashboard indicator that monitors the performance of every Expert Advisor running in your MT4 terminal. It automatically detects all magic numbers, reads EA names from order comments, groups multi-strategy robots, and shows core metrics in a single clean panel.

This is a read-only utility. It does not trade, does not modify orders, and does not touch your positions. It only reads your account history and open trades to display statistics.

What it shows

  • Portfolio KPIs — Net P/L, total Trades, Win Rate, Profit Factor and Max Drawdown across all detected EAs.
  • Per-EA table — for each EA or group: Trades, Win %, P/L (with floating P/L of open trades in brackets) and Profit Factor.
  • Active EA count and last-update time in the footer.

Automatic magic grouping

Robots that run several strategies under different magic numbers are detected and merged into one aggregated row, so your panel stays readable.

  • Auto-grouping by name — EAs sharing the same order comment are grouped together.
  • Name-root grouping — a numeric suffix is stripped so that MyEA_1 , MyEA_2 , MyEA_3 collapse into a single MyEA (x3) row, while different names stay separate.
  • Manual groups — define your own groups by magic number, for example Scalper:1001-1010;Swing:2001,2002 .
  • Expandable rows — click the + / - button to expand a group and inspect each individual magic, then collapse it again.

Period and filters

  • Period selector — Today, Last 7 days, This month, Year to date, All time, or a custom number of days. The period chip on the panel is clickable to cycle through periods on the fly.
  • Symbol filter — restrict statistics to the current chart symbol only.
  • Manual trades — optionally include or exclude trades placed by hand (magic 0).

Clean, scalable interface

  • 4K / high-DPI ready — the panel scales automatically to your screen DPI, with independent manual overrides for panel size and font size.
  • Clean chart mode — optionally hides grid, volumes, period separators and the price series so the chart becomes a dedicated dashboard. The original chart settings are saved and restored when the indicator is removed.
  • Minimize button — collapse the panel to a compact header to free up chart space.
  • Anchor corner, offsets, row height and full colour customisation.

How it works

The indicator reads closed trades from your account history and combines them with currently open trades for the selected period. Drawdown is computed per EA from the realised equity sequence. All calculations run on a refresh timer (default 5 seconds) and are processed in a single history pass, so the panel stays responsive even on accounts with a long trade history.

Notes

  • Designed for MetaTrader 4. Attach to any one chart — it reads the whole terminal, not just that symbol.
  • Statistics are based on the account history available in your terminal. Set the history depth in the terminal if you want longer periods.
  • No DLLs, single-file indicator.

Inputs overview

  • Period — reporting period and custom days.
  • Filters — current-symbol only, include manual trades.
  • Position — anchor corner and X/Y offset.
  • Visual — refresh interval, font size, row height, panel/font scale, colours.
  • EA grouping — auto-group, strip numeric suffix, manual groups, ungrouped list, rename groups.
  • Chart — clean chart mode.
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Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
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Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — расширенная торговая панель и рабочее пространство на графике для MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это профессиональная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками для MetaTrader 4 . Она помогает трейдерам быстрее открывать, сопровождать, защищать, закрывать и анализировать сделки из одного интерфейса на графике. Продукт создан для активных ручных трейдеров, которым нужно больше, чем простой набор кнопок. PRO SE объединяет исполнение в один клик, отложен
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
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Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT4", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT5" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Утилиты
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Risk to R Ratio Manager
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Менеджер соотношения риска и прибыли — это визуальный инструмент управления ордерами и калькулятор размера позиции, разработанный для поддержки дисциплинированной торговли и профессионального управления рисками. Он позволяет трейдерам визуально устанавливать уровни входа, стоп-лосса и тейк-профита непосредственно на графике, автоматически рассчитывая размер лота и соотношение риска и прибыли перед отправкой ордера. Инструмент помогает стандартизировать подготовку к торговле и гарантирует, что ка
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PZ TRADING SLU
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Утилиты
Это визуальная торговая панель, которая помогает вам легко размещать сделки и управлять ими, избегая человеческих ошибок и повышая вашу торговую активность. Он сочетает в себе простой в использовании визуальный интерфейс с надежным подходом к управлению рисками и положением [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно простой в использовании Торгуйте легко с графика Торгуйте с точным управлением рисками, без проблем Сохранение
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
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Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Zone Trader MT4
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5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Утилиты
Автоматическая фиксация прибыли по достижении целевого профита EquityTargetCloser   — это утилитарный советник для MetaTrader 5, который автоматически закрывает все рыночные позиции и удаляет отложенные ордера, как только   эквити (Equity) превысит текущий баланс на заданную сумму прибыли . После закрытия всех позиций цель автоматически повышается: новый порог = новый баланс + заданная прибыль. Советник не открывает сделки, а только управляет существующими позициями, помогая надёжно фиксировать
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing для MetaTrader 4 — автоматическое закрытие по общей прибыли или убытку Надёжная торговая утилита для MetaTrader 4, которая автоматически закрывает позиции, когда общая прибыль или общий убыток достигает заданного уровня. Советник контролирует открытые сделки, считает плавающий результат, может использовать трейлинг прибыли и помогает закрывать позиции быстрее, чем ручная реакция трейдера. MetaTrader 4 до сих пор активно используют ручные трейдеры, скальперы
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5 (8)
Утилиты
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Утилиты
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Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Утилиты
Trade Copier Professional — Локальное решение для копирования сделок   Trade Copier Professional — это надёжная локальная система копирования сделок для MetaTrader 4/5. Она позволяет трейдерам мгновенно дублировать позиции на нескольких счетах на одном компьютере, оснащена встроенными средствами безопасности и профессиональной панелью управления.   Обзор   Советник работает в режимах Master и Slave из одного файла, с лёгким переключением. Сделки могут копироваться между терминалами MT4 и MT5 бе
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Утилиты
Trading History - Программа для торговли и управления капиталом на истории котировок в тестере стратегий. Может работать с отложенными и немедленными ордерами, оснащена функциями трейлинг стопа, безубытка и тейкпрофита. Очень хорошо подходит для тренировок и тестирования различных стратегий. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. В кратчайшие сроки позволяет протестировать любую торговую стратегию 2. Отличный тренажёр для тренировок трейдинга. Можно получи
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Утилиты
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT4 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 4, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Ключевые
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 4. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT4. Также доступна версия для MT5. Руководст
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Утилиты
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Утилиты
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
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An indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors the performance of every Expert Advisor on your account in a single panel. It automatically detects magic numbers from history and open positions, reads each deal's comment and shows the real EA name next to the magic number. EA detection and identification Automatic detection: identifies all magic numbers present in closed and open trades. New EAs appear as soon as they place their first trade. Readable names: reads the comment of each entry deal and
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Joao Jara Carvalho
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Joao Jara Carvalho
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Торгуйте на funded-счёте, не беспокоясь о новостных правилах. Prop News Filter Pro — это Expert Advisor для соблюдения правил торговли на funded и prop firm счетах. Он автоматически защищает ваши сделки от строгого правила 2 минут до/после новостей, требований закрытия позиций перед выходными и праздниками, которые применяют большинство крупных prop-firm. Разработан специально для того, как профессиональные funded-трейдеры управляют новостным риском. Использует точную   двухэтапную модель защиты
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Joao Jara Carvalho
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Prop News Filter — это бесплатный советник, который помогает трейдерам на funded и prop firm счетах избежать нарушения правила 2-х минут новостей, применяемого большинством крупных prop firms. Использует двухэтапную модель защиты: предварительно блокирует новые сделки за 15 минут до запрещённого окна, затем закрывает всё за 2 минуты до новости. Большинство инструментов фильтрации новостей либо блокируют торговлю слишком агрессивно, убивая ваше преимущество, либо полагаются на встроенный календар
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