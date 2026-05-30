Algotrade Nexus Bullet
- Experts
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Nurettin PolatHello, my name is Nurettin Polat. I am 40 years old and specialize in developing well-coded, highly efficient Expert Advisors (EAs) and trading utilities exclusively for the MQL5.com Market. My mission is to deliver highly practical tools at incredibly competitive prices, backed by outstanding user
- Version: 7.75
- Updated: 31 July 2026
- Activations: 5
Professional Automated Trading Solution for MetaTrader 5
AlgoTrade Nexus Plus is a professional Expert Advisor developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to provide a structured and disciplined approach to automated trading.
The system combines trend analysis, adaptive market behavior detection, intelligent entry filtering and dynamic trade management technologies to identify trading opportunities in changing market conditions.
AlgoTrade Nexus Plus was created for traders who prefer systematic decision-making instead of emotional trading. The EA continuously analyzes price action, market momentum and volatility conditions in real time to determine whether current market conditions are suitable for trade execution.
The strategy is optimized to operate efficiently in different market environments while maintaining controlled risk exposure and execution stability.Trading Strategy Concept
AlgoTrade Nexus Plus is based on a multi-layer analytical framework.
Instead of relying on a single indicator or simple signal generation method, the system evaluates several market factors simultaneously before opening a position.
The strategy combines:
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Trend-following analysis
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Momentum confirmation
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Volatility filtering
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Adaptive market condition evaluation
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Dynamic risk management
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Multi-condition trade validation
The Expert Advisor is designed to avoid weak or unstable market conditions whenever possible.
Integrated market filters help reduce unnecessary entries during low-volume periods, ranging conditions and irregular price movements.
The strategy logic dynamically adapts to changing market behavior, helping the system remain flexible across different trading sessions and market structures.Core Features
Smart Market Analysis
AlgoTrade Nexus Plus continuously monitors market structure and evaluates:
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Trend direction
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Momentum strength
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Price acceleration
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Market volatility
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Execution conditions
This allows the EA to make more selective trading decisions instead of generating excessive trade activity.
Adaptive Trading Logic
The system includes adaptive logic mechanisms that react to changing market conditions.
Instead of using static entry behavior under all conditions, the EA adjusts internal calculations according to:
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Market volatility
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Trend consistency
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Spread conditions
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Price movement quality
This approach helps improve stability during changing market phases.
Intelligent Risk Management
Risk management is a core component of AlgoTrade Nexus Plus.
The system includes integrated protection features designed to support controlled trading behavior.
Available protections include:
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Stop Loss management
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Take Profit management
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Dynamic trade filtering
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Spread protection
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Slippage control
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Maximum position management
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Trade frequency limitation
Users can customize risk settings according to their own account size, broker conditions and trading preferences.Execution System
AlgoTrade Nexus Plus is optimized for efficient order execution within the MetaTrader 5 environment.
The EA is designed to minimize unnecessary processing load while maintaining stable operation during continuous market monitoring.
The system supports:
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Multi-symbol operation
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VPS environments
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Hedging account types
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Strategy Tester optimization
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Long-term automated operation
For best performance, a stable low-latency VPS connection is recommended.Recommended Trading Conditions
For optimal operation, the following conditions are recommended:
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Low spread broker
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Stable internet or VPS connection
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MetaTrader 5 platform
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Major Forex pairs and selected CFD instruments
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Hedging-compatible trading accounts
The strategy may perform differently depending on broker conditions, spreads, execution quality and market volatility.Input Parameters and Customization
AlgoTrade Nexus Plus provides a flexible parameter structure that allows traders to customize the system according to their preferred trading style.
Available configuration groups include:
Risk Settings
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Lot management
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Risk percentage adjustment
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Maximum simultaneous positions
Entry Filters
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Trend sensitivity
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Signal confirmation levels
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Volatility filters
Protection Settings
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Spread limitation
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Slippage control
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Trading session filtering
Trade Management
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Stop Loss settings
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Take Profit settings
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Position handling logic
This flexibility allows users to adapt the EA to different symbols and market conditions.Strategy Testing
The Expert Advisor fully supports MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester functionality.
Users can:
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Perform historical backtesting
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Optimize input parameters
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Evaluate different symbol configurations
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Analyze execution stability
Before using the EA on a live account, extensive testing on demo accounts and within the Strategy Tester is strongly recommended.Product Philosophy
AlgoTrade Nexus Plus was developed with a focus on:
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Structured market analysis
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Stable automated execution
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Controlled risk exposure
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Long-term system reliability
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Adaptive market behavior
The system is intended for traders looking for a professional algorithmic trading environment with configurable controls and disciplined execution logic.Important Information
Trading financial markets involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
No automated trading system can guarantee profits under all market conditions.
Users should carefully test the Expert Advisor and fully understand all parameters before live trading.Updates and Maintenance
AlgoTrade Nexus Plus is actively maintained and regularly improved.
Future updates may include:
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Strategy refinements
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Additional protection systems
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Improved market filters
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Performance optimizations
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Compatibility improvements
All updates are distributed directly through the MQL5 Market infrastructure.Support
Users can contact through the official MQL5 Market messaging system for:
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Installation assistance
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Parameter guidance
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Version information
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Technical support
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Update notifications
The built-in MQL5 communication system ensures secure and centralized user support.
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