Trades Visualizer

4

TradeVisualizer is a dynamic chart-based indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to visually display recent trades directly on the chart.

It includes:

  • Trade arrows for entry and exit points, color-coded by direction and profit/loss.
  • Dotted lines connecting open and closed trades.
  • Profit/loss labels in pips and currency.
  • Interactive toggle button to show/hide drawings.
  • Trade history panel showing time, ticket, type, lot size, pips, and P/L.
  • Customizable appearance via inputs for colors, fonts, and layout.

Handles both open positions and closed deals, with correct inversion logic for deal types.

This tool is ideal for traders who want a clear, visual summary of their trading activity without digging through the terminal history.

TradeVisualizer is a lightweight indicator.

It will not slow down MT5, even on older machines.

Why?

No heavy loops

No tick‑based processing

Only simple chart objects

Efficient cleanup

Minimal indicator handles (only ATR)
Reviews 1
Silver Fraga
161
Silver Fraga 2026.06.05 12:12 
 

Esta aplicación para algunos análisis es muy buena

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Silver Fraga
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Silver Fraga 2026.06.05 12:12 
 

Esta aplicación para algunos análisis es muy buena

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