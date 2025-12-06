RazorQuant AI

RAZORQUANT AI v3.3 (MT5 EA) 

  • Purpose: Automated trading EA that combines classic technical filters with machine-learning signals and optional external AI (LLM) advice to decide BUY/SELL/HOLD and manage trades.

  • Core trading + risk rules:

    • Runs on a chosen timeframe (default M1), with MagicNumber, max trades per symbol/day, minimum minutes between trades, max spread, and daily loss limit (% of balance).

    • Position sizing supports fixed lot or risk-%.

  • Technical filters (rule-based):

    • Trend/MA structure (Fast/Med/Slow + optional EMA200), optional MTF filter.

    • Confirmation indicators: ADX regime, RSI, Bollinger Bands, MACD, ATR volatility filter.

    • “Agreement mode” can require a minimum number of filters to pass before trading.

  • ML inside the EA (primary intelligence):

    • A Quantum-Inspired DNN (complex-valued style weights, residual connections, attention, dropout, batch norm).

    • Includes training on historical bars, continuous retraining, Adam optimizer, gradient clipping, feature normalization, and uncertainty estimation.

    • Uses experience replay (optionally prioritized) and ensemble learning (multiple differently-seeded models) to reduce overfitting and estimate confidence.

  • Optional ONNX model (secondary ML path):

    • Can load an external .onnx model from MQL5/Files , normalize inputs (via optional _norm.csv ), run inference, then convert outputs into BUY/SELL/HOLD probabilities using thresholds.

  • External AI integration (optional):

    • Can call ChatGPT / Claude / Gemini / DeepSeek via WebRequest using your API keys.

    • Supports single provider or multi-AI voting/consensus, with cooldown, confidence threshold, and optional “require agreement.”

    • Can also use AI to suggest SL/TP adjustments for open positions at intervals.

  • Trade management:

    • Multiple trailing modes (fixed / ATR / breakeven+ / adaptive), plus aggressive trailing + “lock profit immediately.”

    • Partial take-profits via milestone levels and percentages.

    • Safety checks include minimum stop distance based on broker stop/freeze levels (with safety margin).

  • UI/ops:

    • Includes an on-chart dashboard and extensive debug logging toggles.


