Equity pulse MT5

Equity Pulse MT5

Real-time equity, drawdown, and portfolio performance tracking in one clean trading panel.

Equity Pulse MT5 is a practical account-monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders see exactly where they stand across today, yesterday, recent days, the current week, month, and year.

Instead of checking account history manually or relying only on the terminal’s floating profit number, Equity Pulse gives you a clear performance snapshot directly on the chart.

It is designed for prop firm traders, EA users, portfolio managers, scalpers, day traders, and anyone who needs to monitor profit, loss, drawdown, and account pressure with accuracy.

What the Indicator Shows

Equity Pulse displays multiple calendar-based performance windows in one compact panel:

TODAY YESTERDAY 2 DAYS AGO THIS WEEK THIS MONTH THIS YEAR

Each row shows the key numbers that matter:

Profit / Loss Percentage return Drawdown Number of trades

At the bottom of the panel, you also see your current floating P/L, equity, and balance.

This gives you a fast answer to the most important trading question:

Am I still inside my risk limits?

Why Equity Pulse Matters

Many traders focus only on open profit or balance, but the real danger is often hidden in equity drawdown.

Equity Pulse helps you track:

how much you are up or down today how much drawdown happened during the day whether the week is still healthy whether the month is recovering or deteriorating how your account is performing across the year

For prop firm challenges, funded accounts, and strict risk plans, this information is critical.

Equity Pulse keeps the important numbers visible without forcing you to dig through account history.

Drawdown and Profit Alerts

Equity Pulse can notify you when your daily drawdown limit is reached.

You can also set a daily profit target alert.

Supported alert types include:

terminal popup mobile push notification email alert

Alerts are designed to fire once per event, per day, so you get the warning without constant spam.

This helps you react before a bad trading day becomes a failed evaluation or a damaged account.

Portfolio and EA Filtering

Equity Pulse can monitor the whole account or isolate specific trading activity.

You can filter by:

symbol magic number trade comment

This is useful when running multiple EAs, strategies, or symbols on the same account.

For example, you can attach separate Equity Pulse panels to different charts and track each strategy independently.

This helps you see which system is performing well and which one is creating drawdown.

Session Memory and Daily Rollovers

Equity Pulse is built to handle real trading conditions.

If your VPS restarts, MetaTrader closes, or the chart is removed and reattached, the indicator can continue tracking the important daily equity and drawdown information.

At midnight, the panel rolls forward automatically:

Today becomes Yesterday Yesterday becomes 2 Days Ago Today starts fresh

No manual reset is needed.

Clean Panel Display

The panel is designed to stay readable and out of the way.

You can use it as a full performance dashboard or minimise it to a compact one-line display when you need more chart space.

The display includes:

dark or light theme corner positioning clean aligned numbers adjustable refresh speed compact trading dashboard layout

It gives you the information you need without overcrowding the chart.

Key Features

  • Real-time account performance panel

  • Today, yesterday, previous day, week, month, and year tracking

  • Profit, percentage return, drawdown, and trade count

  • Floating P/L, equity, and balance display

  • Daily drawdown alerts

  • Daily profit target alerts

  • Symbol, magic number, and comment filtering

  • Useful for multi-EA and portfolio monitoring

  • Automatic daily rollover

  • Remembers key tracking values after restart or reattach

  • Minimisable panel

  • Light and dark visual themes

  • No DLLs

  • No internet calls

  • No external dependencies

How to Read the Panel

Example:

TODAY +85.00 +0.08% DD 0.03% 4 trades MONTH +316.84 +0.14% DD -- 5 trades YEAR +126.36 +0.13% DD -- 7 trades

Plain English:

Today is positive, the month is currently profitable, and the yearly account result is still above the starting point. The trade count shows how much activity contributed to each period.

At the bottom:

FLOATING EQUITY / BALANCE

This shows your current open-position result and the relationship between live equity and closed balance.

Who This Indicator Is For

Equity Pulse MT5 is useful for traders who want to monitor:

prop firm daily loss limits funded account risk EA portfolio performance manual trading discipline daily profit targets weekly and monthly progress real equity pressure

It is especially helpful if you trade multiple symbols or run several strategies on the same account.

Recommended Use

Use Equity Pulse as a live account-control dashboard.

It works best when combined with a clear risk plan, such as:

maximum daily drawdown maximum weekly drawdown daily profit target maximum number of trades strategy-level monitoring

The indicator does not place trades. It helps you monitor the account conditions that decide whether you should continue trading, slow down, or stop for the day.

Price

Introductory Price: $39

Available for MetaTrader 4 .

Demo version runs in Strategy Tester only.
Live chart access requires rental or full purchase.

Your Feedback Matters

If Equity Pulse helps you manage your account more clearly, please leave a 5-star rating and review.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Equity Pulse MT5 is an account-monitoring and decision-support tool. It does not guarantee profits, prevent losses, or replace proper risk management. Always follow your own trading plan and account rules.

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Утилиты
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Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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KT Equity Protector MT5
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Утилиты
Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
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Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
MACD FuturePredict Panel Pro MT4 Predictive MACD-style momentum, signal scoring, and execution guidance in one professional trading panel. MACD FuturePredict Panel Pro is an advanced momentum dashboard for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to help traders read market direction, momentum strength, higher-timeframe bias, signal quality, and execution context from one clean on-chart panel. Instead of relying only on a basic MACD crossover, the indicator evaluates momentum pressure, trend condition, vo
Keltner Channel Forecast MT4
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Keltner Channel Forecast MT4 is an adaptive predictive indicator that extends standard Keltner Channels into the future, giving traders a clearer view of likely price range and trend direction before the move unfolds. The indicator projects three dotted forecast lines based on current volatility and price structure, creating a visual roadmap of where price may reasonably travel in the coming bars. A built-in dashboard reads trend conditions in plain language, from quiet to active states, and no
Kalman Cone Forecast MT4
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Kalman Cone Forecast MT4 Adaptive forecast cone, trend pressure, and exhaustion detection in one clean trading panel. Kalman Cone Forecast is an adaptive predictive indicator for MetaTrader 4. It uses Kalman filter smoothing to reduce market noise, estimate current trend pressure, and project a forward price cone based on live volatility conditions. Instead of showing only a moving average line or a basic volatility band, Kalman Cone Forecast gives you a clearer answer to three important quest
Silent Arrow MT4
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Silent Arrow MT4 Strict closed-candle BUY and SELL signals with quiet multi-stage confirmation. Silent Arrow MT4 is a clean signal indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who want fewer arrows, stronger filtering, and a quieter chart. Many arrow indicators trigger too often. They react to small price movement, choppy candles, and weak market conditions. Silent Arrow takes the opposite approach. It stays quiet most of the time and only prints a BUY or SELL arrow when several confirmation
Equity Pulse MT4
Gordana Batic
Утилиты
Equity Pulse MT4 Real-time equity, drawdown, and portfolio performance tracking in one clean trading panel. Equity Pulse MT4 is a practical account-monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 4. It helps traders see exactly where they stand across today, yesterday, recent days, the current week, month, and year. Instead of checking account history manually or relying only on the terminal’s floating profit number, Equity Pulse gives you a clear performance snapshot directly on the chart. It is designed
ClearEdge HUD MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
ClearEdge HUD MT5 Market structure, momentum, flow, and trade-quality scoring in one clean trading HUD. ClearEdge HUD MT5 is a professional market-intelligence panel for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market direction, structure, momentum, volatility, session context, and trade quality directly beside live price action. Instead of filling the chart with multiple indicators, ClearEdge condenses the key trading conditions into one vertical dashboard and one simple score: 0 to 8 Trade Conflue
QuadZig ZZ Semafor 4L Dashboard MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
QuadZig ZZ Semafor 4L Dashboard MTF MT4 Four-level market structure, ZigZag pivots, and multi-timeframe direction in one clean trading dashboard. QuadZig is a professional market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 4. It combines a 4-level ZigZag Semafor system with a compact multi-timeframe dashboard, helping traders see where price has turned, which structure level is active, and whether higher timeframes are supporting the current move. Instead of relying on one basic ZigZag line, QuadZig se
MACD FuturePredict Panel Pro MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
MACD FuturePredict Panel Pro MT5 Predictive MACD-style momentum, signal scoring, and execution guidance in one professional trading panel. MACD FuturePredict Panel Pro is an advanced momentum dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders read market direction, momentum strength, higher-timeframe bias, signal quality, and execution context from one clean on-chart panel. Instead of relying only on a basic MACD crossover, the indicator evaluates momentum pressure, trend condition, vol
Keltner Channel Forecast MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Keltner Channel Forecast MT5 is an adaptive predictive indicator that extends standard Keltner Channels into the future, giving traders a clearer view of likely price range and trend direction before the move unfolds. The indicator projects three dotted forecast lines based on current volatility and price structure, creating a visual roadmap of where price may reasonably travel in the coming bars. A built-in dashboard reads trend conditions in plain language, from quiet to active states, and no
Kalman Cone Forecast MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Kalman Cone Forecast MT5 Adaptive forecast cone, trend pressure, and exhaustion detection in one clean trading panel. Kaman Cone Forecast is an adaptive predictive indicator for MetaTrader 5. It uses Kalman filter smoothing to reduce market noise, estimate current trend pressure, and project a forward price cone based on live volatility conditions. Instead of showing only a moving average line or a basic volatility band, Kalman Cone Forecast gives you a clearer answer to three important questi
Silent Arrow MT5
Gordana Batic
Индикаторы
Silent Arrow MT5 Strict closed-candle BUY and SELL signals with quiet multi-stage confirmation. Silent Arrow MT5 is a clean signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want fewer arrows, stronger filtering, and a quieter chart. Many arrow indicators trigger too often. They react to small price movement, choppy candles, and weak market conditions. Silent Arrow takes the opposite approach. It stays quiet most of the time and only prints a BUY or SELL arrow when several confirmatio
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