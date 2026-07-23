Keltner Channel Forecast MT4

Keltner Channel Forecast MT4

is an adaptive predictive indicator that extends standard Keltner Channels into the future, giving traders a clearer view of likely price range and trend direction before the move unfolds.

The indicator projects three dotted forecast lines based on current volatility and price structure, creating a visual roadmap of where price may reasonably travel in the coming bars. A built-in dashboard reads trend conditions in plain language, from quiet to active states, and notes when momentum begins to shift.

In addition to the forecast bands, a wider reference channel marks extended zones where price has historically pulled back. The projection naturally adjusts to current conditions, staying contained during flat periods and expanding when volatility increases.

A compact info panel displays current trend state, directional bias, projected levels, and timing context in real time.

Optional alerts can notify you about condition changes, direction shifts, and extended price excursions.

The indicator is tuned for all timeframes, making it suitable for traders who want a structured, forward-looking way to read price movement.


Key Features

  • Forward-projecting Keltner Channels with configurable look-ahead horizon.
  • Dynamic volatility bands with ATR-based width scaling.
  • Multi-tier trend strength dashboard: WEAK, MODERATE, STRONG, VERY STRONG.
  • Built-in exit warnings when trend conviction dissipates.
  • Dual-zone channels: standard range plus wider extreme band.
  • Higher-timeframe trend filter toggle.
  • Real-time info panel with session, bias, target, and signal status.
  • Optional panel toggle button.
  • Alert support for strength change, trend flip, and exit signals.
  • iCustom buffers exposed for EA integration.
  • Lightweight optimization for M1 through D1.

Benefits for Traders

  • Anticipates price targets before the move completes.
  • Grades trend conviction in plain language.
  • Warns when to lock in profits before reversals.
  • Filters out low-quality setups in weak conditions.
  • Reduces late entries compared with standard lagging channels.
  • Supports both discretionary trading and automated strategy integration.

Recommended Use

This indicator is best used as a decision-support tool rather than a standalone entry system.

It works well for traders who combine channel analysis, trend strength, and price confirmation before taking trades.


Possible use cases:

  • Trend following with projected targets and trailing stops.
  • Mean reversion at extreme bands during weak readings.
  • Exit timing on conviction loss or slope flip.
  • Prop-firm discipline with tier-gated entry filtering.
  • Alert-based trade watching across sessions.


Your Feedback Matters!
If this indicator improves your trading, please leave a 5-star rating and a review.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐


Disclaimer Trading involves risk. This indicator provides market analysis, statistical context, and decision-support tools. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as financial advice. Always use proper risk management and follow your own trading plan.

Introductory Price $59 Available for MT4 and MT5. Early buyers receive all future updates free.

Demo version runs in Strategy Tester only. Live chart access requires rental or full purchase.

 

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Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (21)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Break and Retest
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (20)
Indicators
This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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