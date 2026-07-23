Keltner Channel Forecast MT4

is an adaptive predictive indicator that extends standard Keltner Channels into the future, giving traders a clearer view of likely price range and trend direction before the move unfolds.

The indicator projects three dotted forecast lines based on current volatility and price structure, creating a visual roadmap of where price may reasonably travel in the coming bars. A built-in dashboard reads trend conditions in plain language, from quiet to active states, and notes when momentum begins to shift.

In addition to the forecast bands, a wider reference channel marks extended zones where price has historically pulled back. The projection naturally adjusts to current conditions, staying contained during flat periods and expanding when volatility increases.

Optional alerts can notify you about condition changes, direction shifts, and extended price excursions.

The indicator is tuned for all timeframes, making it suitable for traders who want a structured, forward-looking way to read price movement.

Key Features

Benefits for Traders

Warns when to lock in profits before reversals.

Recommended Use This indicator is best used as a decision-support tool rather than a standalone entry system.

It works well for traders who combine channel analysis, trend strength, and price confirmation before taking trades.

Possible use cases:

Mean reversion at extreme bands during weak readings.

Trend following with projected targets and trailing stops.

Your Feedback Matters!

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Disclaimer Trading involves risk. This indicator provides market analysis, statistical context, and decision-support tools. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as financial advice. Always use proper risk management and follow your own trading plan.

Introductory Price $59 Available for MT4 and MT5. Early buyers receive all future updates free.

Demo version runs in Strategy Tester only. Live chart access requires rental or full purchase.