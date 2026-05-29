Silent Arrow MT5

Silent Arrow MT5

Strict closed-candle BUY and SELL signals with quiet multi-stage confirmation.

Silent Arrow MT5 is a clean signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want fewer arrows, stronger filtering, and a quieter chart.

Many arrow indicators trigger too often. They react to small price movement, choppy candles, and weak market conditions. Silent Arrow takes the opposite approach. It stays quiet most of the time and only prints a BUY or SELL arrow when several confirmation layers agree.

The goal is simple:

No signal = wait
BUY arrow = bullish confirmation
SELL arrow = bearish confirmation

Silent Arrow is built around closed-candle confirmation. Signals are designed to avoid unstable live-bar noise and reduce repainting behaviour. This makes it useful for traders who want cleaner signal review and more disciplined execution.

Before an arrow appears, the indicator checks several market conditions, including direction, movement quality, volatility, signal confirmation, chart context, and optional higher-timeframe alignment.

This helps reduce:

  • random arrows

  • flat-market signals

  • premature entries

  • low-energy setups

  • choppy market noise

  • conflicting signals

Silent Arrow is not designed to print many arrows every day. It is intentionally selective. It is best used by traders who prefer quality over quantity.

Main Features

  • Confirmed BUY and SELL arrows

  • Closed-candle signal logic

  • Strict non-repainting style

  • Quiet high-selectivity design

  • Multi-stage signal filtering

  • Market energy filter

  • Signal confirmation filter

  • Chart context filter

  • Optional higher-timeframe alignment

  • Popup, sound, push, and email alerts

  • Alert spam protection

  • Clean chart workflow

  • Suitable for forex, gold, indices, and crypto

  • Useful for scalping, day trading, and swing trading

How to Use

A simple workflow:

  1. Wait for a confirmed BUY or SELL arrow.

  2. Check the signal against your own market structure.

  3. Make sure price has room to move.

  4. Avoid trading directly into major support or resistance.

  5. Use your own stop loss, take profit, and risk management.

Silent Arrow is best used as a confirmation tool, not as a blind entry system.

It works well together with support and resistance, market structure, trend direction, volatility awareness, and higher-timeframe bias.

Who It Is For

Silent Arrow is suitable for traders who want:

  • fewer but cleaner signals

  • a quiet chart

  • non-repainting closed-candle confirmation

  • less overtrading

  • simple BUY / SELL visual guidance

  • cleaner alert conditions

It is especially useful for manual traders, scalpers, day traders, swing traders, prop firm traders, and multi-symbol traders.

Important Note

Because Silent Arrow waits for confirmation, signals may appear later than aggressive live-bar tools. This is intentional. The priority is cleaner confirmation, not maximum signal frequency.

Price

Introductory Price: $59

Available for MT4 and MT5.
Early buyers receive future updates free.

Demo version runs in Strategy Tester only.
Live chart access requires rental or full purchase.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Silent Arrow MT5 provides signal confirmation and decision-support information only. It does not guarantee profits and is not financial advice. Always use proper risk management and follow your own trading plan.

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