Silent Arrow MT4

Silent Arrow MT4

Strict closed-candle BUY and SELL signals with quiet multi-stage confirmation.

Silent Arrow MT4 is a clean signal indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who want fewer arrows, stronger filtering, and a quieter chart.

Many arrow indicators trigger too often. They react to small price movement, choppy candles, and weak market conditions. Silent Arrow takes the opposite approach. It stays quiet most of the time and only prints a BUY or SELL arrow when several confirmation layers agree.

The goal is simple:

No signal = wait
BUY arrow = bullish confirmation
SELL arrow = bearish confirmation

Silent Arrow is built around closed-candle confirmation. Signals are designed to avoid unstable live-bar noise and reduce repainting behaviour. This makes it useful for traders who want cleaner signal review and more disciplined execution.

Before an arrow appears, the indicator checks several market conditions, including direction, movement quality, volatility, signal confirmation, chart context, and optional higher-timeframe alignment.

This helps reduce:

  • random arrows

  • flat-market signals

  • premature entries

  • low-energy setups

  • choppy market noise

  • conflicting signals

Silent Arrow is not designed to print many arrows every day. It is intentionally selective. It is best used by traders who prefer quality over quantity.

Main Features

  • Confirmed BUY and SELL arrows

  • Closed-candle signal logic

  • Strict non-repainting style

  • Quiet high-selectivity design

  • Multi-stage signal filtering

  • Market energy filter

  • Signal confirmation filter

  • Chart context filter

  • Optional higher-timeframe alignment

  • Popup, sound, push, and email alerts

  • Alert spam protection

  • Clean chart workflow

  • Suitable for forex, gold, indices, and crypto

  • Useful for scalping, day trading, and swing trading

How to Use

A simple workflow:

  1. Wait for a confirmed BUY or SELL arrow.

  2. Check the signal against your own market structure.

  3. Make sure price has room to move.

  4. Avoid trading directly into major support or resistance.

  5. Use your own stop loss, take profit, and risk management.

Silent Arrow is best used as a confirmation tool, not as a blind entry system.

It works well together with support and resistance, market structure, trend direction, volatility awareness, and higher-timeframe bias.

Who It Is For

Silent Arrow is suitable for traders who want:

  • fewer but cleaner signals

  • a quiet chart

  • non-repainting closed-candle confirmation

  • less overtrading

  • simple BUY / SELL visual guidance

  • cleaner alert conditions

It is especially useful for manual traders, scalpers, day traders, swing traders, prop firm traders, and multi-symbol traders.

Important Note

Because Silent Arrow waits for confirmation, signals may appear later than aggressive live-bar tools. This is intentional. The priority is cleaner confirmation, not maximum signal frequency.

Price

Introductory Price: $59

Available for MT4 and MT5.
Early buyers receive future updates free.

Demo version runs in Strategy Tester only.
Live chart access requires rental or full purchase.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Silent Arrow MT4 provides signal confirmation and decision-support information only. It does not guarantee profits and is not financial advice. Always use proper risk management and follow your own trading plan.

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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (21)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Break and Retest
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (20)
Indicators
This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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Gordana Batic
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MTF HighLow
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Gordana Batic
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Gordana Batic
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Gordana Batic
Indicators
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MTF High Low indicator displays key price levels across multiple timeframes directly on your chart,  so you always know where the market has been and what levels matter most. The   NY Session High/Low Levels    automatically plot the highest and lowest prices of the New York trading session on your chart. It provides clear horizontal lines for the   Today (TDY) ,   Yesterday (YTD) ,   Week (7D) , and   Month (30D)   sessions, with customizable display options.           Inspired by MTF.HighLow
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Gordana Batic
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Gordana Batic
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Gordana Batic
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