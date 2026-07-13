QuadZig ZZ Semafor 4L Dashboard MT4

QuadZig MT4: 4-Level ZigZag Semafor & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard. Real-time market structure, smart trend mapping & 8-TF analysis for professional MT4 traders.

Most traders lose not because they lack information — but because they have too much of it. QuadZig cuts through the noise by mapping the market’s full structural skeleton across 4 levels and 8 timeframes, all inside one clean, intelligent dashboard.


What Is QuadZig?

QuadZig is a professional 4‑Level ZigZag Semafor Indicator with a built‑in Multi‑Timeframe Market Structure Dashboard for MetaTrader.
Instead of one ZigZag showing one picture, QuadZig runs four structural engines simultaneously, each tuned to a different scale of market movement:

L1 & L2 — The Ripples  
Minor pivots. Ideal for timing entries and intraday reactions.

L3 & L4 — The Tides  
Major structural anchors. These define the moves that truly matter.

Place QuadZig on any chart and instantly see:

Where structure formed

Which levels are active

Which timeframe is driving the market

Whether the market is expanding, reversing, or stalling

All without opening a single extra chart.


The Live Multi‑Timeframe Dashboard

Eight timeframes. One glance. Full picture.

The dashboard updates automatically and displays three critical components for M1 → W1:

🟢 Direction — Green = UP · 🔴 Red = DOWN · 🟡 Yellow = Neutral

 Dominant Level — L1-minor ripple , L2, L3- strong structure, or L4 - major tide

Current Candle — Live bullish / bearish / flat status

No other MTF Semafor tool shows you which structural level is driving the direction.
QuadZig does.


Historic Pivot Dots — Full Transparency

Every ZigZag repaints. QuadZig is honest about it.

When a pivot confirms, QuadZig permanently marks that exact position as a historic dot, color‑matched to its level. Over time, a full trail of confirmed pivots builds behind price.

This gives you:

A transparent view of how pivots form before locking

Automatic identification of key price zones

A verifiable history of every confirmed structural turn

Up to 500 confirmed pivots per level (configurable)


Formation Dots — See the Market Thinking

Enable Formation Dots to watch pivot candidates develop in real time.
See how the algorithm evaluates and rejects potential pivots as price unfolds.

Advanced traders use this to anticipate structural shifts before they confirm.

Both Historic Dots and Formation Dots can be toggled independently.


Your Chart, Your Style

QuadZig adapts to your workflow:

Dots Only — minimalist Semafor view

ZigZag Lines — enable per level (L1 dotted, L2, L3 - solid thinner, L4 solid thick )

Level Control — toggle any of the 4 levels on/off

Focus only on the structure that matters to your strategy.


Alerts — L3 and L4 Only

Get notified the moment a major structural pivot confirms:

Desktop Popup

Sound

Push Notification

Email

Choose alert‑on‑forming‑bar or alert‑on‑close.
Each channel toggles independently.


Lightning‑Fast Performance

Optimized for MetaTrader 4's architecture to ensure ultra-low CPU usage and smooth performance on older terminals while maintaining professional-grade institutional analytics.

High‑Efficiency Data Engine:  
Single‑Pass ATR system processes data once and shares it across all 4 levels.
Up to 75% faster than standard ZigZag tools.

No‑Lag Architecture:  
Heavy calculations run only on candle open, not every tick.

Direct Price Access:  
Reads all 8 timeframes without freezing or stalling.

VPS Optimized:  
Extremely low memory footprint for 24/7 operation.


The 3‑Step Method

Step 1 — Read the Dashboard  
Check H4 and D1. If they agree, that’s your directional bias.

Step 2 — Wait for the Tide  
Look for an L3 or L4 pivot on your chart.
L1 = noise. L2, L3- strong structure. L4 = major structure.

Step 3 — Confirm & Execute  
If adjacent timeframes agree, the structural window is open.
Enter with confidence.


Who Is QuadZig For?

The Overwhelmed Trader — replaces 5+ indicators with one structural map

The Multi‑Timeframe Trader — stop switching charts; see everything at once

The Transparent Trader — historic dots show exactly how pivots formed

The Structure Trader — four levels reveal the market’s full skeletal map

What’s New in Version 1.10

Full Panel Position Control
Side offset

Column spacing

Corner anchor

All X‑axis settings in one place

📏 Row‑by‑Row Vertical Layout
Independent height for each dashboard row

Global vertical shift

 Real‑Time Candle Direction
Updates on every tick — no lag, no delay.

More Visual Tweaks
Separate font, dot, and candle sizes

Optional panel heading

Fully adjustable colors

Your Feedback Matters
If this indicator improves your trading, please leave a 5-star rating and a review.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐


Disclaimer Trading involves risk. This indicator provides market analysis, statistical context, and decision-support tools. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as financial advice. Always use proper risk management and follow your own trading plan.

Introductory Price $59 Available for MT4 and MT5. Early buyers receive all future updates free.

Demo version runs in Strategy Tester only. Live chart access requires rental or full purchase.


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Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Oleg Rodin
4.81 (21)
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M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Break and Retest
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (20)
Indicators
This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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