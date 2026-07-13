QuadZig ZZ Semafor 4L Dashboard MT4

QuadZig MT4: 4-Level ZigZag Semafor & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard. Real-time market structure, smart trend mapping & 8-TF analysis for professional MT4 traders.

Most traders lose not because they lack information — but because they have too much of it. QuadZig cuts through the noise by mapping the market’s full structural skeleton across 4 levels and 8 timeframes, all inside one clean, intelligent dashboard.







What Is QuadZig?

QuadZig is a professional 4‑Level ZigZag Semafor Indicator with a built‑in Multi‑Timeframe Market Structure Dashboard for MetaTrader.

Instead of one ZigZag showing one picture, QuadZig runs four structural engines simultaneously, each tuned to a different scale of market movement:





L1 & L2 — The Ripples

Minor pivots. Ideal for timing entries and intraday reactions.





L3 & L4 — The Tides

Major structural anchors. These define the moves that truly matter.





Place QuadZig on any chart and instantly see:





Where structure formed





Which levels are active





Which timeframe is driving the market





Whether the market is expanding, reversing, or stalling





All without opening a single extra chart.





The Live Multi‑Timeframe Dashboard

Eight timeframes. One glance. Full picture.





The dashboard updates automatically and displays three critical components for M1 → W1:





🟢 Direction — Green = UP · 🔴 Red = DOWN · 🟡 Yellow = Neutral





Dominant Level — L1-minor ripple , L2, L3- strong structure, or L4 - major tide





Current Candle — Live bullish / bearish / flat status





No other MTF Semafor tool shows you which structural level is driving the direction.

QuadZig does.







Historic Pivot Dots — Full Transparency

Every ZigZag repaints. QuadZig is honest about it.





When a pivot confirms, QuadZig permanently marks that exact position as a historic dot, color‑matched to its level. Over time, a full trail of confirmed pivots builds behind price.





This gives you:





A transparent view of how pivots form before locking





Automatic identification of key price zones





A verifiable history of every confirmed structural turn





Up to 500 confirmed pivots per level (configurable)







Formation Dots — See the Market Thinking

Enable Formation Dots to watch pivot candidates develop in real time.

See how the algorithm evaluates and rejects potential pivots as price unfolds.





Advanced traders use this to anticipate structural shifts before they confirm.





Both Historic Dots and Formation Dots can be toggled independently.







Your Chart, Your Style

QuadZig adapts to your workflow:





Dots Only — minimalist Semafor view





ZigZag Lines — enable per level (L1 dotted, L2, L3 - solid thinner, L4 solid thick )





Level Control — toggle any of the 4 levels on/off





Focus only on the structure that matters to your strategy.







Alerts — L3 and L4 Only

Get notified the moment a major structural pivot confirms:





Desktop Popup





Sound





Push Notification





Email





Choose alert‑on‑forming‑bar or alert‑on‑close.

Each channel toggles independently.







Lightning‑Fast Performance

Optimized for MetaTrader 4's architecture to ensure ultra-low CPU usage and smooth performance on older terminals while maintaining professional-grade institutional analytics.





High‑Efficiency Data Engine:

Single‑Pass ATR system processes data once and shares it across all 4 levels.

Up to 75% faster than standard ZigZag tools.





No‑Lag Architecture:

Heavy calculations run only on candle open, not every tick.





Direct Price Access:

Reads all 8 timeframes without freezing or stalling.





VPS Optimized:

Extremely low memory footprint for 24/7 operation.







The 3‑Step Method

Step 1 — Read the Dashboard

Check H4 and D1. If they agree, that’s your directional bias.





Step 2 — Wait for the Tide

Look for an L3 or L4 pivot on your chart.

L1 = noise. L2, L3- strong structure. L4 = major structure.





Step 3 — Confirm & Execute

If adjacent timeframes agree, the structural window is open.

Enter with confidence.







Who Is QuadZig For?

The Overwhelmed Trader — replaces 5+ indicators with one structural map





The Multi‑Timeframe Trader — stop switching charts; see everything at once





The Transparent Trader — historic dots show exactly how pivots formed





The Structure Trader — four levels reveal the market’s full skeletal map





What’s New in Version 1.10

Full Panel Position Control

Side offset





Column spacing





Corner anchor





All X‑axis settings in one place





📏 Row‑by‑Row Vertical Layout

Independent height for each dashboard row





Global vertical shift





Real‑Time Candle Direction

Updates on every tick — no lag, no delay.





More Visual Tweaks

Separate font, dot, and candle sizes





Optional panel heading





Fully adjustable colors





Your Feedback Matters

If this indicator improves your trading, please leave a 5-star rating and a review.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐





Disclaimer Trading involves risk. This indicator provides market analysis, statistical context, and decision-support tools. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as financial advice. Always use proper risk management and follow your own trading plan.

Introductory Price $59 Available for MT4 and MT5. Early buyers receive all future updates free.

Demo version runs in Strategy Tester only. Live chart access requires rental or full purchase.



