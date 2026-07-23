Keltner Channel Forecast MT5

Keltner Channel Forecast MT5

is an adaptive predictive indicator that extends standard Keltner Channels into the future, giving traders a clearer view of likely price range and trend direction before the move unfolds.

The indicator projects three dotted forecast lines based on current volatility and price structure, creating a visual roadmap of where price may reasonably travel in the coming bars. A built-in dashboard reads trend conditions in plain language, from quiet to active states, and notes when momentum begins to shift.

In addition to the forecast bands, a wider reference channel marks extended zones where price has historically pulled back. The projection naturally adjusts to current conditions, staying contained during flat periods and expanding when volatility increases.

A compact info panel displays current trend state, directional bias, projected levels, and timing context in real time.

Optional alerts can notify you about condition changes, direction shifts, and extended price excursions.

The indicator is tuned for all timeframes, making it suitable for traders who want a structured, forward-looking way to read price movement.


Key Features

  • Forward-projecting Keltner Channels with configurable look-ahead horizon.
  • Dynamic volatility bands with ATR-based width scaling.
  • Multi-tier trend strength dashboard: WEAK, MODERATE, STRONG, VERY STRONG.
  • Built-in exit warnings when trend conviction dissipates.
  • Dual-zone channels: standard range plus wider extreme band.
  • Higher-timeframe trend filter toggle.
  • Real-time info panel with session, bias, target, and signal status.
  • Optional panel toggle button.
  • Alert support for strength change, trend flip, and exit signals.
  • iCustom buffers exposed for EA integration.
  • Lightweight optimization for M1 through D1.

Benefits for Traders

  • Anticipates price targets before the move completes.
  • Grades trend conviction in plain language.
  • Warns when to lock in profits before reversals.
  • Filters out low-quality setups in weak conditions.
  • Reduces late entries compared with standard lagging channels.
  • Supports both discretionary trading and automated strategy integration.

Recommended Use

This indicator is best used as a decision-support tool rather than a standalone entry system.

It works well for traders who combine channel analysis, trend strength, and price confirmation before taking trades.


Possible use cases:

  • Trend following with projected targets and trailing stops.
  • Mean reversion at extreme bands during weak readings.
  • Exit timing on conviction loss or slope flip.
  • Prop-firm discipline with tier-gated entry filtering.
  • Alert-based trade watching across sessions.


Your Feedback Matters!
If this indicator improves your trading, please leave a 5-star rating and a review.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐


Disclaimer Trading involves risk. This indicator provides market analysis, statistical context, and decision-support tools. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as financial advice. Always use proper risk management and follow your own trading plan.

Introductory Price $59 Available for MT4 and MT5. Early buyers receive all future updates free.

Demo version runs in Strategy Tester only. Live chart access requires rental or full purchase.

 
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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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