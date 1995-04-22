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High-Probability Exhaustion Entries with Advanced Drawdown Control

DeMarker Grid System

Stop deploying grid systems that enter the market randomly and become trapped inside prolonged trends.

The DeMarker Grid EA is a professional-grade trading system designed for serious algorithmic traders who want to identify genuine market exhaustion before committing capital.

By utilizing the DeMarker indicator, the EA detects statistically overextended price conditions and waits for confirmation of reversal momentum before initiating a grid sequence. Combined with intelligent recovery mechanics and institutional-grade risk management, the system is built to trade reversals with greater precision and controlled exposure.

Exhaustion-Triggered Entries

Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution

The EA continuously monitors the DeMarker oscillator to identify overbought and oversold market conditions.

Bullish Reversal Confirmation

A BUY sequence is initiated when the indicator enters oversold territory and then crosses back above the oversold threshold, confirming strengthening bullish reversal momentum.

Bearish Reversal Confirmation

A SELL sequence is initiated when the indicator exits overbought territory and crosses back below the overbought threshold, confirming bearish reversal momentum.

This allows the EA to enter trades only after statistical exhaustion conditions begin to reverse — not while momentum is still accelerating against the position.

Dynamic Grid Architecture

If price continues moving against the initial entry, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.

You maintain full control over:

Grid spacing

Lot multipliers

Dynamic spacing expansion

Recovery progression settings

The adaptive structure is designed to respond more safely to increasing volatility and prolonged market movement.

Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking

This is the core engine behind the EA’s drawdown management system.

Instead of waiting for an entire basket to slowly recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:

The newest profitable position

With the oldest losing position

Once their combined profit reaches your target value, both positions close simultaneously.

This process:

Gradually reduces drawdown

Frees trapped margin

Reduces overall exposure

Locks in realized gains continuously

Definitive Capital Protection

Institutional-Grade Risk Management

The EA includes multiple layers of account protection:

Equity drawdown guards

Maximum total grid exposure limits

Hard monetary stop-loss protection ( MaxLossAmount )

Emergency safeguards during extreme market conditions

Live Margin Monitoring

The system continuously monitors broker margin conditions.

If free margin falls below your configured safety threshold ( MinMarginLevel ), the EA automatically pauses new order placement to help prevent over-leveraging and margin calls.

Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing

Initial lot sizes can automatically scale according to:

Current account equity

Maximum allowed risk percentage

Exposure management settings

This supports smoother and more controlled account growth over time.

Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant

Technical Excellence & Compatibility

Built using pure grid mechanics, the EA features:

No hedging

No position fragmentation

Full compatibility with netting accounts

Support for both A-Book and B-Book broker models

Advanced Order Management

Developed specifically for MQL5 Market standards, the EA avoids execution-blocking code such as Sleep() commands and uses advanced deferred-close logic for fast and compliant trade management while respecting:

Broker volume limits

Spread filters

Slippage controls

Execution safety requirements

Real-Time Analytics Dashboard

A lightweight on-chart dashboard provides live visibility into:

Active grid count

Floating profit/loss

Total banked profit

Current market direction

Recovery activity

Timestamped pair-closure history

Why Choose the DeMarker Grid EA?

The DeMarker Grid EA is designed to trade genuine market exhaustion and reversal conditions instead of blindly entering unstable trends.

By combining statistically confirmed reversal entries with adaptive recovery mechanics and layered institutional-grade risk management, the system provides a more disciplined and resilient approach to automated grid trading.

Trade with exhaustion-confirmed entries, intelligent exposure management, and professional-grade execution designed for long-term account stability.