Lironmaster Ultimate Gold Pro Max

Lironmaster Ultimate Gold Pro Max

warning !

1. Disclaimer! Profit is not guaranteed

2. Select account and broker with the smallest spread only. i tested on FP MARKETS RAW ACCOUNT

3. You BUY this EA, mean you UNDERSTAND the risk


This EA is calculate the high and low price  in Timeframe 1 Hour and set 1 Buy Order and 1 Sell Order. just simple like that

When it hit, open position will trigger and after that if the price is on way profit the trail stop will activated.

simple, no drama, no read news, no read indicator, no read candlestick pattern or formation, just sit down and relax


Unlock All Setting (You can change for your own style trading)

Pair : XAUUSD

Timeframe : H4

Balance : minimum $400

Lots : Auto/Manual

Risk : 0.5% - 2.0% (Risk value is on your hand, feel free to change for best result and always keep the Money Management)


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AI Aurum Pivot - Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor      Important: Customer feedback for  AI Aurum Pivot. CLICK HERE  AI Aurum Pivot is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The system is built around a confirmed pivot breakout strategy combined with an internal AI-based filter that evaluates market structure and trade quality before any entry is made. Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. Next price: $1199.99 Real
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Since I was scammed by several expensive 5-star EAs, which only resulted in losses, I'm giving away my EA for free warning ! 1. Disclaimer! Profit is not guaranteed 2. Select broker with the smallest spread only. 3. You INSTALL this EA, mean you UNDERSTAND the risk This EA is calculate the high and low price  in Timeframe 1 Hour and set 1 Buy Order and 1 Sell Order. just simple like that When it hit, open position will trigger and after that if the price is on way profit the trail stop will ac
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