M1 Gold Sniper Pro

M1 GoldSniper Pro: The sniper-precision scalping system built for Gold traders.

Most M1 indicators flood your chart with false signals. M1 GoldSniper Pro is different — it uses a Triple Confirmation System that requires three independent filters to agree before printing a single arrow. The result: fewer signals, higher quality, and the confidence to actually pull the trigger.

Signals are calculated on closed candles only. They never repaint. Never move. Never disappear.

MetaTrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178722

Designed For

XAUUSD (Gold) scalpers on M1 — the indicator's primary focus

Traders who want a complete, ready-to-use system with no extra tools needed

Anyone tired of repaint indicators and false signals on the 1-minute chart

Works on all pairs and all timeframes — not just Gold

How The Triple Confirmation System Works

A BUY or SELL arrow only appears when all three filters pass at the same time:

Filter 1 — EMA Trend Engine (EMA 34 / EMA 89)

Filter 2 — CCI Momentum Detector (CCI 14)

Filter 3 — ATR Volatility Breakout

Optional: M5 Higher Timeframe Alignment.

Dynamic Support & Resistance Zones

Two dotted lines — gold (resistance) and silver (support) — are drawn automatically based on recent price structure. No manual drawing. No extra indicators. Use them to:

Confirm entries near key levels

Place logical stop-losses

Identify take-profit targets

Key Features At A Glance

NON-REPAINT — signals locked on closed candle, guaranteed

NON-LAG — signal appears the moment the candle closes

Triple Confirmation — 3 independent filters must agree

Dynamic SR Zones — built-in, no extra indicator needed

Multi-TF Dashboard — M1, M5, M15 trends in one panel

Signal Filter Debug — see exactly which filter is blocking

Spread Filter — blocks signals when spread is abnormally high

HTF Filter — optional M5 alignment for ultra-selective mode

Full Alerts — popup, sound, email, push

Works on all symbols — optimized for XAUUSD, runs on anything

Adjustable sensitivity — tune the ATR multiplier for more or fewer signals

Important Notes

Recommended risk: 1–2% per trade maximum

Best results on XAUUSD M1 and M5; works on all pairs

Past signal performance does not guarantee future results

Always combine with sound risk management

Good luck and good trading!