M1 Gold Sniper Pro

M1 GoldSniper Pro: The sniper-precision scalping system built for Gold traders.

Most M1 indicators flood your chart with false signals. M1 GoldSniper Pro is different — it uses a Triple Confirmation System that requires three independent filters to agree before printing a single arrow. The result: fewer signals, higher quality, and the confidence to actually pull the trigger.

Signals are calculated on closed candles only. They never repaint. Never move. Never disappear.

MetaTrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178722

    Designed For

    • XAUUSD (Gold) scalpers on M1 — the indicator's primary focus
    • Traders who want a complete, ready-to-use system with no extra tools needed
    • Anyone tired of repaint indicators and false signals on the 1-minute chart
    • Works on all pairs and all timeframes — not just Gold

    How The Triple Confirmation System Works

    A BUY or SELL arrow only appears when all three filters pass at the same time:

    • Filter 1 — EMA Trend Engine (EMA 34 / EMA 89)
    • Filter 2 — CCI Momentum Detector (CCI 14)
    • Filter 3 — ATR Volatility Breakout
    • Optional: M5 Higher Timeframe Alignment.

    Dynamic Support & Resistance Zones

    Two dotted lines — gold (resistance) and silver (support) — are drawn automatically based on recent price structure. No manual drawing. No extra indicators. Use them to:

    • Confirm entries near key levels
    • Place logical stop-losses
    • Identify take-profit targets

    Key Features At A Glance

    • NON-REPAINT — signals locked on closed candle, guaranteed
    • NON-LAG — signal appears the moment the candle closes
    • Triple Confirmation — 3 independent filters must agree
    • Dynamic SR Zones — built-in, no extra indicator needed
    • Multi-TF Dashboard — M1, M5, M15 trends in one panel
    • Signal Filter Debug — see exactly which filter is blocking
    • Spread Filter — blocks signals when spread is abnormally high
    • HTF Filter — optional M5 alignment for ultra-selective mode
    • Full Alerts — popup, sound, email, push
    • Works on all symbols — optimized for XAUUSD, runs on anything
    • Adjustable sensitivity — tune the ATR multiplier for more or fewer signals

    Important Notes

    • Recommended risk: 1–2% per trade maximum
    • Best results on XAUUSD M1 and M5; works on all pairs
    • Past signal performance does not guarantee future results
    • Always combine with sound risk management

    Good luck and good trading! 

     

    推荐产品
    Basic Support and Resistance
    Mehran Sepah Mansoor
    指标
    我们的 Basic Support and Resistance 指示器是提高技术分析所需的解决方案。该指标允许您在图表/ MT5版本 功能 斐波那契水平的集成： 可以选择显示斐波那契水平以及支持和阻力水平，我们的指标使您对市场行为和可能的逆转区域有更深入的了解。 性能优化： 只能在每个栏的打开时更新扩展线，我们的指标可确保最佳性能，而无需牺牲支持和阻力级别的准确性。 输入 主设置 Timeframe:   通过此输入，您可以选择在图表上显示较高时间范围的支撑线和阻力线。 Support/Resistance Strength [Number of Bars]:  使用此输入，您可以确定支撑和电阻的强度。数量越高，支持/阻力越强。 Price mode: 此参数允许您选择哪种价格将用于计算支持和电阻水平。它可以是收盘价，最高价格，最低价格等。取决于您的策略和偏好，您可以选择最适合您需求的价格。 显示设置 Display Fibonacci levels: 此参数确定是否将显示斐波那契水平以及图表上的支持和电阻级别。斐波那契水平是技术分析中使用的关键水平，并使用斐波那契序列进行计算
    Quantum Balance
    Adolfina Denysenko
    指标
    Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
    DualVWAP
    Kourosh Hossein Davallou
    指标
    Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4  Description Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.   Features: - Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly - Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe - Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP - Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands - Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm Key Settings: - Enable/di
    Scalping Snake Pro
    Andrey Kozak
    指标
    Scalping Snake Pro 是一種獨特的剝頭皮指標，可向交易者顯示價格反轉時刻且不會重繪。與 Internet 上的許多其他指標不同，該指標不會重新繪製其值。它在第一個柱上繪製信號，這樣您就不會遲到開倉交易。當信號出現時，該指標通過電話和電子郵件向交易者發送通知。您只需 147 美元即可獲得所有這些功能。 如何使用該指標進行​​交易？ 打開 H1 時間框架。貨幣對 GBPUSD 或 EURUSD。我們正在等待指標將繪製藍線的第一個柱。我們開立交易買入並設置 TakeProfit +20 點。止損將是相反方向的信號，即紅線。要打開賣出交易，請等待指標繪製紅線的第一個柱。之後，我們開立交易出售。止盈 20 點。止損將是相反方向的信號，即藍線。 該指標是否正在重繪？ 不，該指標不會重繪。 這個指標是遲到的信號嗎？ 不，這個指標沒有滯後。它在第一個柱上顯示信號。 這個指標可以用在你的機器人上嗎？ 是的你可以。該指示器使用內存緩衝區，可以將其集成到任何機器人中。 客戶通過購買該指標得到什麼？ 您獲得此指標 + 您在鏈接 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
    Session Time Line MT4
    Dae Shik Kim
    指标
    标题：   MT4 全球交易时段时间线仪表盘 描述： 全球交易时段时间线是一个交互式指标，可在 MT4 图表上直观地显示主要外汇市场（悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约）的开盘和收盘时间。 它为利用交易时段重叠期间出现的流动性和波动性的日内交易者提供了一个重要的环境，通过实时仪表板和垂直线，可以立即识别当前开放的市场。 主要特点： 交互式仪表盘： 通过简洁的用户界面面板，以实时水平条的形式显示每个会话的进度，该面板可以在图表内用鼠标自由拖动（移动）。 一键式线条控制： 您可以通过点击仪表盘上的 [开]/[关] 按钮，立即打开和关闭指示开盘/关盘时间的图表垂直线。 状态记忆功能： 即使您更改时间周期或重新启动 MT4 终端，用户拖动的仪表盘位置和按钮激活状态也会被保留。 免费自定义： 您可以自由更改每个会话的时间和颜色，以匹配您正在使用的经纪商的服务器时间。 一键退出： 按下仪表盘右上角的“X”按钮，即可立即干净利落地删除指标和图表上绘制的所有线条。 输入参数（输入设置）： 服务器时间偏移量： 代理服务器的 GMT 偏移量（用于仪表板顶部标题显示）。 悉尼/东京/伦敦/纽约场次： 请具体说明每个市
    FREE
    Quantum Smart Signals
    Shaaban Riad
    指标
    Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
    FREE
    Forex Gump
    Andrey Kozak
    2.4 (5)
    指标
    Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
    Performance Analytics FX
    Cesar Jose Perez Beltran
    指标
    Performance Analytics 1.4 is an advanced real-time performance-tracking and risk-management indicator designed for traders who work with multiple EAs or simultaneous setups and need accurate, persistent, instance-separated metrics. It displays on-screen key statistics for both the entire account and the current EA, including profits, maximum losses, professional performance metrics, and smart alerts. The indicator visually divides the information into two independent blocks : 1. White Block – Ge
    Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    指标
    “动态剥头皮震荡指标”是一款高级自定义加密货币外汇指标，适用于 MT4 平台，高效交易！ ............................................................................................................ - 新一代震荡指标 - 参见图片了解如何使用。 - 动态剥头皮震荡指标具有自适应超卖/超买区域。 - 震荡指标是一款辅助工具，可从动态超卖/超买区域找到准确的入场点。 - 超卖值：低于绿线，超买值：高于橙线。 - 该指标也非常适合与价格行为模式结合使用。 - 它比标准震荡指标更精准。 - 提供 PC 和移动端警报。 ................................................... 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 本产品为原创，仅在 MQL5 网站上提供。
    Candle Countdown With Alerts
    Georgiy Gazaryan
    指标
    我们为您提供一个指标"蜡烛收盘台"，它将成为您在贸易领域不可或缺的助手。 这就是为什么知道蜡烛何时关闭会有所帮助的原因： 如果你喜欢使用蜡烛花纹进行交易，你就会知道蜡烛何时关闭。 此指标将允许您检查是否形成了已知模式以及是否存在交易的可能性。 该指标将帮助您做好市场开放和市场关闭的准备。 可以设置一个计时器来创建计划新闻的预览，这样就可以检查市场对此的反应。 您可以设置指示灯,以便在蜡烛关闭前几秒钟发送警报/警告。 通知/警报/警报可以发送到： 屏幕警报 电子邮件 移动应用 MT4烛台计时器指示器为什么有用 那么烛台计时器什么时候有用呢?如果你长期交易，你可能不需要蜡烛计时器指示器，因为你的参赛不会受到一分钟或一小时的太大影响。但是，如果你在短时间内是黄牛或交易员，那么你知道时机非常重要。 外汇市场24小时开放，只在周末关门，有些策略可能会受到您入仓时出现错误时机的严重影响。 MT4蜡烛计时器指示器可以显示当前蜡烛中的剩余时间,以便为下一次蜡烛打开做好准备。 可以从这一指标中受益的一些情况例子有： 预定消息传出 地理市场开闭 预定发生的事件,通常是金融、经济或政治事件
    Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
    Mohamed yehia Osman
    指标
    TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
    MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    5 (3)
    实用工具
    MT4 to Discord Signal Provider 是一款用户友好、完全可定制的工具，专为直接向 Discord 发送交易信号而设计。这个工具将您的交易账户转变为一个高效的信号提供者。 自定义消息格式以适应您的风格！为了方便使用，您可以从预先设计的模板中选择，并决定包括或排除哪些消息元素。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Telegram 版本 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 遵循我们详细的 用户指南 进行简单设置。 不需要预先了解 Discord API；我们提供所有必要工具。 主要特性 为订阅者更新自定义订单详情。 实施分层订阅模型，如铜牌、银牌、金牌，每一层都提供不同级别的信号访问。 附加执行订单的图表截图。 在这些截图上显示已关闭的订单，以增加清晰度。 提供延迟发送新订单消息的选项，以便在发送前进行最后调整。 透明和详细的订单信息： 带截图的新市场订单。 订单修改（止损、获利）。 已关闭和部分关闭的订单。 新的和修改的挂起订单。 挂起订单的激活和删除。 关于历史订单的详细报告。 每个订单的可定制评论。 注意： *
    ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
    Abdullah Alrai
    指标
    This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator 探索 Wolf Waves - 您的终极交易工具！ 您是否正在寻找一种强大的工具，能够轻松地在任何时间框架上识别 Wolf Waves？不用再找了！我们的 Wolf Waves 指标可以轻松完成这项任务。以下是为您呈现它的理由： 主要特点： 自动检测： 我们的 Wolf Waves 指标使用复杂的算法自动查找关键点并在您的图表上绘制相应的线条。不再需要手动搜索模式。 用户友好： 无论您是专业交易员还是对 Wolf Waves 还不熟悉，我们的指标都非常易于使用。 精准性： 它非常精确，降低了虚假信号的数量，提高了您的信心。 信息丰富： 该指标不仅限于模式检测。它还提供入场点、止损水平和利润目标等重要交易信息，帮助您做出明智的交易决策。 适用于 EA： 如果您进行自动化交易，此指标可以无缝集成到您
    MajorAlert
    Sergei Vassunov
    指标
    MajorAlert - is a professional trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 that combines two distinct market analysis approaches into one powerful tool. By integrating a counter‑trend entry logic (upper block) with a trend‑following filter (lower block), the indicator generates high‑probability signals on the chart with clearly separated arrow colors. Key Features Fully self‑contained   – no external indicators required; all calculations are built‑in. Versatile inputs   – adjust all parameters to suit a
    MACD Trend Break
    Manoj Kumar Sharma
    指标
    MACD 振荡器具有先进的趋势过滤和警报指示。它决定了趋势，弱趋势被过滤掉，表明趋势中的新力量。 MACD 振荡器适用于任何时间框架和所有符号（货币、指数、石油、金属、股票、期权、离线 renko 图表） 1.用户可以更改MACD值， 2.最低MACD水平过滤器， 3. 除值将过滤掉任何图表上需要趋势变化指示的功率比。 4. 缓冲值将有额外的过滤器，以在趋势发生变化后给予额外的 Macd 值移动以发出警报。 5. Alert 可以选择 True 或 False 来弹出额外的消息。 此版本适用于交易入场信号，在任何图表上，使用 MACD 上的各种级别检查趋势会发生变化 对于退出交易，用户可以根据需要使用自己的任何追踪止损进行交易退出。 建议的图表时间框架是 H1、H4、D1 和 renko 价格框架上的等效图表。 祝您交易顺利 MACD zhèndàng qì jùyǒu xiānjìn de qūshì guòlǜ hé jǐngbào zhǐshì. Tā juédìngle qūshì, ruò qūshì bèi guòlǜ diào, biǎomíng qūshì zhōng
    Arrow Signal System
    Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
    指标
    MV Arrow Signal System  Indicator Overview The MV Arrow Signal System is a comprehensive multi-indicator trading system for MetaTrader 4 that identifies potential buy and sell signals based on swing point detection combined with multiple technical confirmation filters. Core Concept The system scans price charts to identify swing highs and swing lows, then applies a scoring system based on multiple technical indicators to validate these potential reversal points. Only high-probability signals tha
    Pct Multi Probability Indicator
    Fabio Albano
    指标
    The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
    Genesis Matrix PRO
    Mohamed Hassan
    指标
    Genesis Matrix Pro is a professional multi-timeframe trend detection indicator designed to help traders identify high-quality market alignment with clarity and structure. It combines 12 different technical indicators into one visual alignment matrix, allowing traders to quickly see when market conditions are bullish, bearish, or neutral. A signal is generated only when the selected strategies are aligned, helping reduce noise and improve decision-making. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET
    A Boss Stats
    Anthonius Soruh
    指标
    Hi Trader, We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation. At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time. We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes. Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option: Work with all MT4 broker. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5 Experation time for contact
    Currencies Gold Momentum Flow Dashboard
    Regidor Ilagan Tumbaga
    指标
    限时优惠 “限时发布价格” “2.0版本后将涨价” Currencies Gold Momentum Flow Dashboard — 即刻洞察市场强弱 一款强大的多合一交易面板，实时显示外汇与黄金在多个时间周期（M5–D1）的动量。 多时间周期ROC分析 内置交易信号（趋势一致与动量变化） 货币强弱指标 热力图快速识别趋势 实时提醒 + 一键切换交易品种 无需来回切换图表 — 一个界面掌握整个市场。 像真正看懂市场一样交易 大多数交易者是“盲目的”。 他们不断切换图表… 追逐信号… 入场太晚…离场困惑。 这一切，到此为止。 看到别人看不到的机会 这不仅仅是一个指标。 这是一个“市场透视系统”，帮助你看到： 哪些交易对正在爆发 哪些货币正在主导市场 哪些高概率机会正在形成 为精准交易者打造 提前捕捉动量变化 确认多周期趋势一致 避免震荡行情 专注高质量机会 内置优势 智能信号系统 货币强弱分析 热力图分析 实时提醒 一键执行 彻底改变你的交易方式 交易什么 何时交易 哪个方向概率最高 ️ 大多
    Binary Option Signal
    Yaroslav Varankin
    指标
    Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
    Shark Deal Book
    Philip Pankaj Suthagar
    4 (3)
    指标
    Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
    MA Alignment Scanner
    Benedict Jamora
    5 (1)
    指标
    This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have recently aligned moving averages on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options. Bullish MA Alignment =  MA1>MA2>MA3>MA4>MA5 Bearish MA Alignment =  MA1<MA2<MA3<MA4<MA5 Features Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every
    New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
    Nikolay Kositsin
    指标
    Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
    Auto Trade Copier
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.76 (85)
    实用工具
    自动交易复制器旨在以 100% 的准确度在多个 MT4/MT5 账户/终端之间复制交易。提供商和接收方账户必须位于同一台 PC/VPS 上。使用此工具，您可以将交易复制到同一台 PC/VPS 上的接收方账户。所有交易操作都将从提供商复制到接收方，不会有任何延迟。此版本仅适用于 MT4 账户。对于 MT5 账户，您必须使用 MT5 的自动交易复制器。参考： 参考： 对于 MT4 接收器，请下载“Trade Receiver Free” 这里 . 对于 MT5 接收器，请下载“Trade Receiver Free MT5”  这里 . 对于同一台 PC/VPS 上的 MT5 提供商，请检查“Auto Trade Copier MT5” 这里 . 如果您需要通过互联网在不同的 PC/VPS 上进行账户复制，请查看“Trade Copier Pro” 这里 . 如果您需要通过互联网在不同的 PC/VPS 账户之间进行复制，且接收方数量不限，请查看“无限交易复制器专业版” 这里 . 以下是重点功能 在 MT4 和 MT5 账户之间复制。 一个提供商可以将交易复制到多个接收者的账户。 一个提
    Symbol1 2Changer MT4
    JIHUN NAM
    指标
    Hello, This is an easy symbol change panel. This is a full version of Symbol1 2Changer Symbols must be active on your Market Watch list. Parameters: SymbolList - you can add more symbols with a comma(,) ratio - change the size LineNumber - you can set that how many symbols are displayed per line. button_width - modify the button size button_height - modify the button size Thank you.
    Dynamic Trading Oscillator mt
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    指标
    “动态交易震荡指标”是一款高级自定义加密货币外汇指标，适用于 MT4 平台，效率极高！ .......................................................................................................... - 新一代震荡指标 - 参见图片了解如何使用。 - 动态交易震荡指标具有自适应超卖/超买区域。 - 震荡指标是一款辅助工具，可帮助您从动态超卖/超买区域找到准确的入场点。 - 超卖值：低于蓝线，超买值：高于红线。 - 该指标也非常适合与价格行为模式结合使用。 - 它比标准震荡指标更精准。 - 提供 PC 和移动端提醒。 ..................................................... 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 本产品为原创产品，仅在 MQL5 网站上提供。
    Secret Liquidity Zones
    Ihab Salloum
    指标
    Secret Liquidity Zones Indicator User Manual Introduction Unlock the power of hidden market opportunities with the Secret Liquidity Zones Indicator . This cutting‐edge tool is designed to reveal critical price levels where market momentum may shift. With its dynamic adaptability and sleek gold visuals, it offers clear and elegant insights into key trading opportunities—making it the perfect secret weapon for traders who demand precision and clarity. Key Features Dynamic Timeframe Adaptation: A
    Power Bar Signal Indicator
    Gholamreza Ali Samimi Sereshki
    指标
    Power Bar Signal Indicator 专为合成货币对交易设计的专业级信号指标。通过多步骤验证和实时统计数据，帮助交易者识别高概率信号，表现经过实际验证。 主要功能 多步骤信号验证系统（2/3/4步骤） 针对不同市场条件的自适应信号过滤 实时性能统计仪表板 支持多种时间框架和货币对配置 针对合成/OTC市场优化 工作原理 该指标分析价格行为以识别高胜率信号，提供： 清晰的蓝/红箭头信号指示买卖机会 每个信号的分步胜率统计 图表上实时显示的性能指标 针对不同交易时段的自适应过滤 推荐设置 默认配置： 4步骤验证，Ultra信号开启 欧洲/美国时段（07:00-16:00 UTC）： 4步骤验证，Ultra信号开启 亚洲时段（22:00-07:00 UTC）： 2-3步骤验证，Ultra信号关闭 性能指标 基于合成货币对测试结果（GBPUSD-OTC M5）： 总体胜率：94.8% 第1步胜率：58.6% 第2步胜率：76.9% 第3步胜率：85.7% 第4步胜率：90.5% 使用指南 1. 在MetaTrader 4平台安装指标 2. 应用于您选择的图表 3. 根据当前市场
    Horizontal Ray Pro
    Lukasz Kubisz
    实用工具
    Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
    该产品的买家也购买
    Neuro Poseidon MT4
    Daria Rezueva
    4.8 (45)
    指标
    Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (171)
    指标
    Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (27)
    指标
    M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
    BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
    Garry James Goodchild
    指标
    BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
    SR Liquidity
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    指标
    SR Liquidity 是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
    Prop Firm Sniper
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.33 (6)
    指标
    Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
    Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
    Genki Andou
    5 (2)
    指标
    KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT4）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    指标
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.81 (21)
    指标
    目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
    Atomic Analyst
    Issam Kassas
    5 (11)
    指标
    本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.      &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (2)
    指标
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 在較低的時間週期上效果最佳，例如 1 分鐘、5 分鐘與 15 分鐘圖表。 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 總結： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一款邏輯清晰、穩定高效的專業趨勢型
    DayTrader PRO MT4
    Davit Beridze
    5 (1)
    指标
    DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO 是一款先进的交易指标，它结合了约翰·埃勒斯 (John Ehlers) 的 Laguerre 滤波器与强大的自动优化引擎。该指标不依赖固定的参数，而是根据最新的市场状况自动搜寻最佳设置，帮助您在无需手动调整的情况下适应不断变化的市场波动。 该指标可生成清晰的买入 (BUY) 和卖出 (SELL) 信号，并提供根据当前市场波动率计算得出的自适应止损 (Stop Loss) 和止盈 (Take Profit) 水平。内置的趋势、效率系数 (Efficiency Ratio)、波动率和蜡烛图过滤功能，有助于剔除低质量的交易设置，从而提高信号的准确性。 实时性能面板会显示当前已优化的设置、利润因子 (Profit Factor)、胜率 (Win Rate)、回撤 (Drawdown) 以及其他交易统计数据。DayTrader PRO 还支持弹出窗口、推送、邮件和声音提醒，确保您不会错过任何交易机会。 主要功能 全自动参数优化 自适应买入与卖出信号 基于 ATR 的动态止损与止盈 支持每日、每周或每月重新优化 内置趋势与市场过滤功能 性能统
    Trend Catcher ind
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (11)
    指标
    趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (302)
    指标
    现在优惠 30%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    指标
    目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
    Neo Wave PRO
    Nikolay Raykov
    5 (1)
    指标
    Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
    AW Candle Patterns MT4
    AW Trading Software Limited
    指标
    AW 蜡烛形态指标是高级趋势指标与强大的蜡烛形态扫描仪的组合。它是识别和突出显示 30 个最可靠的烛台形态的有用工具。此外，它是一个基于彩色条的电流趋势分析器，带有   可调整大小和定位的插件多时间框架趋势面板。根据趋势过滤调整模式显示的独特能力。 优点： 轻松识别蜡烛形态 不重绘结果 内置多时间趋势面板 禁用模式类型（1、2、3 根蜡烛） 显示形态时趋势过滤的调整 MT5 version - >   HERE   / Instructions and description  -> HERE 显示模式列表： 锤模式 固定/固定 看跌 Harami / 看涨 Harami 看跌 Harami Cross / 看涨 Harami Cross 枢轴点反转向上/枢轴点反转向下 双柱低位收盘价较高/双柱低位收盘价较低 收盘价反转向上 / 收盘价反转向下 中性条 /     两个中性条 双内/内/外 向上推力杆/向下推力杆 晚星/晨星 晚上十字星 / 早上十字星 吞没看跌线/吞没看涨线 镜子酒吧 流星 乌云盖顶 十字星 输入变量： Main settings Trend Filtering Mo
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (68)
    指标
    Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
    All in One Trade
    Alexey Minkov
    4.5 (28)
    指标
    All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
    Color Trend FX
    Alexey Minkov
    4.5 (4)
    指标
    Color Trend FX 直接在图表上显示当前的趋势方向，并标出入场点、trailing 跟踪止损位以及可能的出场点。该指标专为想看到开仓点、获得平仓建议并查看历史表现的交易者设计。它可以作为独立工具使用，也可以作为您自己交易系统的一部分，或作为您 Expert Advisors 的基础。 指标以彩色圆点的形式显示信号，圆点跟随趋势，同时充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。当行情动能减弱、价格开始从极值回撤时，会出现一个提示出场 / 平仓的信号。 购买后请直接联系我，获取关于如何在交易中使用该指标，以及如何将其正确接入您自己的交易系统和 Expert Advisors 的更多信息。 主要功能 趋势圆点跟随价格，充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。 当行情动能减弱、价格从极值回撤时，出现出场信号。 不重绘信号：信号出现在已收盘的 K 线上，固定不动，之后不会重新计算。 趋势变化提醒：终端弹窗、声音提示、Push 和 Email（需要在终端中额外设置）。 可灵活调节信号过滤器灵敏度（Accuracy Delta）以及出场检测灵敏度，适配不同品种和周期。 可选的时间过滤器：设
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.67 (12)
    指标
    这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
    ECM Channel MT4
    Paulo Rocha
    指标
    ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
    Smart Trend Trading System
    Issam Kassas
    4.71 (7)
    指标
    本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。 Online course , manual and [download presets] . 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随动能，并通过止损指导和移动止损选项寻找更清晰的入场机会。
    FX Power MT4 NG
    Daniel Stein
    4.95 (21)
    指标
    FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
    Scalper Vault
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (37)
    指标
    Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
    Trending Volatility System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (3)
    指标
    Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    指标
    TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 VERSION MT 5    -   与……搭配使用时，可发挥其最大潜力   RFI LEVELS PRO 指示器 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量
    Volume Break Oscillator MT4
    Roberto Bonati
    指标
    成交量突破震荡指标是一种以震荡指标的形式将价格变动与成交量趋势相匹配的指标。 我想将成交量分析整合到我的策略中，但大多数成交量指标都令我失望， 例如 OBV、资金流量指数、A/D，还有成交量加权 Macd 和许多其他指标。 因此，我为自己编写了这个指标，我对它的实用性感到满意，因此我决定将其发布到市场上。 主要特点： 它突出显示了价格在成交量增加（突破）支持下朝某个方向移动的阶段。 它突出显示了成交量增加停止并因此市场收缩的阶段。 它突出显示了价格和成交量均未移动的阶段，尤其是在时间范围（<=15 分钟）的日内交易中，因此市场已为未来的运行做好准备。 当其他 EA 交易程序发出的虚假信号不受交易量增加的支持时，可过滤掉这些信号。 它使趋势和范围阶段可视化变得非常容易 输入参数： 计算设置： 计算类型：快速、正常、慢速，用于监控短期、中期和长期，保持在同一时间范围内。 计算周期：计算周期 交易量设置： 交易量类型：TickVolume（主要用于外汇）和RealVolume（用于股票市场） 信号设置： 信号周期：信号线周期 突破水平：突破信号的阈值水平 警报设置 警报类型：收盘
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.85 (60)
    指标
    货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
    Linear Trend Predictor
    Vitalyi Belyh
    指标
    Linear Trend Predictor — 结合切入点和方向支撑线的趋势指标。按照突破高/低价通道的原理运作。该指标算法过滤市场噪音，考虑波动性和市场动态。 指示器功能  使用平滑方法，显示市场趋势和开立买入或卖出订单的切入点。  适合通过分析任何时间范围内的图表来确定短期和长期的市场走势。  输入参数可适应任何市场和时间范围，允许交易者独立定制指标。  设定的指示信号不会消失，也不会重新绘制——它是在蜡烛收盘时确定的。  几种类型的通知以箭头组合。  该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以作为其他交易系统的补充。  可供任何经验水平的交易者使用。 主要参数 Volatility Smoothing Level - 指标的主要参数，允许您配置指标以实现舒适的操作。 它的数字范围是 1 到 100，从而增加了您可以获得更长趋势运动的平滑度。 通过少量的数字，您可以获得短期走势并快速退出交易。 使用指标进行交易的时刻：  红线和箭头表示下降趋势和卖出开盘信号。止损应根据前一个上分形来设置。  黄线和箭头表示上升趋势和买入开盘信号。止损应根据前一个下分形来设置。
    作者的更多信息
    Institutional Blueprint MT4
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
    Waddah Attar Explosion MT4
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    5 (1)
    指标
    The Waddah Attar Explosion (WAE) indicator is a potent tool in Forex trading, offering buy, sell, exit buy, and exit sell signals. It assesses trends as trend power and momentum as explosion power. Trend Direction: - Green bars indicate a bullish trend. - Red bars indicate a bearish trend. Signal Line: - A line serves as a threshold for momentum. Buy Trade Setup: **Entry:** Go long when a green bar crosses above the threshold. Place a stop loss below the entry candle. **Exit:** Close the tra
    M1 GoldSniper Pro MT5
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    5 (1)
    指标
    M1 GoldSniper Pro - MetaTrader 5 Triple Confirmation Scalping System for XAUUSD M1  M1 GoldSniper Pro generates non-repaint BUY and SELL signals on XAUUSD M1 using three independent filters that must all agree before any arrow appears on the chart. The result is a low-noise, high-clarity signal system designed for scalpers who need precision on the 1-minute chart.  All signals are locked to closed candle data. They do not repaint, move, or disappear.  MetaTrader 4 version:  https://www.mql5
    Institutional Blueprint MT5
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    Institutional Blueprint (MT5) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Smar
    Supply demand zone confirm MT5
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    Forex traders often observe increased market activity near Supply and Demand zones, which are levels formed based on zones where strong price movements have previously occurred. The Supply Demand Strong Weak Confirm Indicator utilizes fractals and the ATR indicator to identify and plot support and resistance zones on the price chart. These zones are categorized as follows: - Weak: significant high and low points in the trend. - Untested: crucial turning points in the price chart that the pric
    Passband Filter Oscillator MT4
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    This pass-band oscillator reduces lag in market data by filtering out high and low frequencies. It uses two EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages) with periods of 40 and 60. Trigger points are added using an RMS cyclic envelope over the Signal line. The pass-band waveform output is calculated by summing its square over the last 50 bars and taking the square root to create trigger levels. Buy when the pass-band crosses above its -RMS line and short when it crosses below the RMS line. The indicator
    Standard Deviation Channel MT4
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    The MT4 Channel Standard Deviation Indicator automatically plots support and resistance channels on the price chart using price standard deviation. It indicates BULLISH and BEARISH market conditions and is suitable for both new and advanced forex traders. This indicator offers support, resistance, entry, and exit levels, along with stop-loss and take-profit points. It accurately identifies BULLISH and BEARISH market trends, making it effective for both intraday and long-term trading across var
    ADX MA advanced Trend strength
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    ADX MA: The Ultimate Trend Strength Guide In forex trading, the Average Directional Index (ADX) is a vital indicator for gauging trend strength. Here's a streamlined approach to using ADX for effective trading: 1. Add ADX to your forex chart. 2. Interpret ADX values: <20 is weak, >40 is strong. 3. Identify trend direction: +DI above -DI indicates an upward trend, and vice versa. 4. Execute trades based on ADX and trend: Strong up trend, consider buying; strong down trend, consider selling; we
    Dot Histogram Trend for Buy Sell
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    The Dot on Histogram Trend indicator is a straightforward tool in forex trading. When used in conjunction with other indicators, it can be highly rewarding. The indicator consists of a blue and red histogram, representing positive and negative territories, respectively. Buy opportunities arise when the histogram is positive, while sell opportunities emerge when it's negative. Signal Steps: 1. Dot at Zero Level:    - Green Dot: Indicates a clear uptrend; take action.    - Red Dot: Do nothing;
    ICT Kill Zones Sessions MT4
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    ICT Kill Zones   marks the four main intraday sessions on your chart and the high and low of each session. It is an analytical tool for traders who follow the ICT and Smart Money approach. It does not place orders and does not give automatic buy or sell signals. It shows when the active sessions occur and where session liquidity rests, so you can make your own trading decisions.  Session high and low levels and sweep events are confirmed on closed candles only. Past levels are not redrawn. The M
    Order Block Pro MT4
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    Order Block Pro — Institutional Order Blocks with Entry, SL & 3 Take-Profits (ICT / SMC) See where smart money entered and trade the retest with a complete Entry, Stop-Loss and TP1/TP2/TP3 plan — automatically, on closed candles only. Non-repaint. FULL DESCRIPTION Order Block Pro maps the institutional Order Blocks that drive price in the ICT / Smart Money Concepts framework and turns every valid one into a clean, ready-to-trade plan. No more guessing where to draw your zones: it finds the last
    FVG Hunter MT4
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    FVG Hunter is a context and entry-refinement tool based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. It detects three-candle Fair Value Gaps (price imbalances) and their inversions, then displays them as clean zones on the chart. It does not place trades and does not give buy/sell promises; it is built to help you read where price is likely to react. WHAT IT MARKS - Fair Value Gap (FVG): the imbalance left when price moves away quickly, often acting as a magnet and a later reaction zone. - Inversion FVG (IF
    Volatility Apex Pro MT4 Indicator
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    Volatility Apex Pro Know the trend. Time the turn. Trade with confidence. Volatility Apex Pro turns raw price volatility into clear, actionable decisions. Built on an adaptive ATR trailing-stop engine and confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter, it tells you where the trend is, where your stop belongs, and exactly when momentum flips - all on the closed bar, with no repainting. Stop staring at messy charts. Get one clean trend line, precise entry arrows, and a live dashboard that answers
    Lot Architect MT4
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    实用工具
    Lot Architect MT4 — Risk-Based Position Sizer & Trade Panel Stop doing lot-size math in your head. Lot Architect calculates the exact position size for the risk you choose, shows the money and reward-to-risk before you commit, and places the order in one click — all from a clean, modern panel that sits on your chart. Built for traders who manage risk deliberately: scalpers, day traders, and prop-firm / funded-account traders who must respect a fixed risk-per-trade. Risk-based position sizer and
    Edge Radar Pro MT4
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    Edge Radar Pro MT4 — every pair, scored by edge. Edge Radar Pro scans your entire Market Watch and, for every symbol, auto-optimizes three price-action strategies — Momentum, Reversal and Breakout — across a grid of signal strengths and ATR-based SL/TP pairs. Each combination is backtested on closed bars only (non-repaint), and the winner is ranked by a single honest number: the Edge Score. Most scanners rank by raw Profit Factor — which flatters tiny samples. The Edge Score is a confidence-adju
    Passband Filter Pro MT5 indicator
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    This pass-band oscillator seeks to pass-band out both high and low frequencies from market data to eliminate wiggles from the resultant signal thus significantly reducing lag. This pass-band indicator achieves this by using 2 differenced EMA's of varying periods. (40 and 60). Trigger points for the pass-band oscillator are added with a RMS cyclic envelope over the Signal line. Output of the pass-band waveform is calculated by summing its square over the last 50 bars and taking the square root of
    Slope Direction Line SDL Trend Signals MT5
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    The SDL Trend Signals MT5 indicator shows the market direction with a colored moving average line. It has three inputs: Period (calculation period), Method (calculation method), and Applied price (price used for calculations). The indicator has three buffers: Uptrend, Downtrend, and ExtMapBuffer (for indicator values). The Bullish slope is in BLUE, and the Bearish slope is in RED. For example, an upward slope indicates a Bullish market (Blue), and a downward slope indicates a Bearish market (R
    RSI Experiment Extended MT5
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    5 (1)
    指标
    MT5 RSI Experiment: This indicator leverages the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and floating levels to pinpoint potential buy and sell signals. The code uses enums for prices and RSI calculation methods. These enums define indicator parameters. Input variables include RSI period, price type for RSI calculation, smoothing method, and look-back period with levels for floating levels. Index buffers store RSI fill, RSI up line, RSI middle line, RSI down line, and trend line data. For each bar, i
    Smoothed Repulse MT5 with Alert
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    Smoothed Repulse Alert MT5 Indicator The Smoothed Repulse Alert for MT5 is a powerful tool that visualizes market pressure through a filled area chart and two lines in a separate window. This indicator is based on the repulse indicator, assessing buying and selling pressure using high, low, open, and close prices over a specified period. Key Features: - Customizable parameters include repulse period, moving average type, moving average multiplier, level period, upper and lower levels. - Color
    TrendPulse Pro MT5
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    TrendPulse Pro MT5    identifies trend direction and reversals on any symbol and timeframe. It colors each candle by trend, marks reversal bars with clear arrow signals, and instantly draws ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels — so you always know where to enter, where to protect capital, and where to take profits, without any manual calculation. Every signal is based on closed bars and does not repaint. How It Works Each closed bar is scored by three independent conditions: •          Fas
    Currency Strength Compass MT5
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    Product: Currency Strength Compass MT5 (CSM_Pro) Currency Strength Compass shows, at a glance, which currency is being bought and which is being sold. It measures the relative strength of the eight major currencies and Gold from a basket of 28 pairs and presents it two ways: a ranked list, or a multi-timeframe grid that places M15, H1, H4 and D1 side by side. Every reading is calculated on closed bars only, so the lines and the panel are non-repainting. A value never changes after its bar has cl
    ICT Kill Zones Sessions
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    ICT Kill Zones marks the four main intraday sessions on your chart and the high and low of each session. It is an analytical tool for traders who follow the ICT and Smart Money approach. It does not place orders and does not give automatic buy or sell signals. It shows when the active sessions occur and where session liquidity rests, so you can make your own trading decisions.  Session high and low levels and sweep events are confirmed on closed candles only. Past levels are not redrawn.  The MT
    Order Block Pro for MT5
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    Order Block Pro — Institutional Order Blocks with Entry, SL & 3 Take-Profits (ICT / SMC) See where smart money entered and trade the retest with a complete Entry, Stop-Loss and TP1/TP2/TP3 plan — automatically, on closed candles only. Non-repaint. FULL DESCRIPTION Order Block Pro maps the institutional Order Blocks that drive price in the ICT / Smart Money Concepts framework and turns every valid one into a clean, ready-to-trade plan. No more guessing where to draw your zones: it finds the last
    FVG Hunter
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    FVG Hunter is a context and entry-refinement tool based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. It detects three-candle Fair Value Gaps (price imbalances) and their inversions, then displays them as clean zones on the chart. It does not place trades and does not give buy/sell promises; it is built to help you read where price is likely to react. WHAT IT MARKS - Fair Value Gap (FVG): the imbalance left when price moves away quickly, often acting as a magnet and a later reaction zone. - Inversion FVG (IF
    ConfluX Pro
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    ConfluX Pro - Multi-Filter Trend Confluence Indicator ConfluX Pro is a multi-filter confluence indicator built to help traders identify higher-quality entries by requiring several independent market factors to agree before a signal is shown. Every signal is calculated on closed candles only - the indicator never repaints and never reads future price data. HOW IT WORKS Specifically optimized for XAUUSD, BTCUSD - this indicator adapts to changing market conditions through ATR-based volatility l
    Gann Trend Navigator
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    Gann Trend Navigator Gann Trend Navigator is a decision-focused trend indicator built around the classic Gann, redesigned for traders who want a clear read on market direction and a ready-to-use order plan on every confirmed signal — without staring at a blank chart wondering where to enter. Instead of leaving you with a line to interpret, the indicator translates Gann swing logic into a complete, structured setup: a BUY or SELL arrow, an Entry level, a protective Stop Loss, and three scaled tar
    Heiken Ashi Trend Engine
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    Heiken Ashi Trend Engine Heiken Ashi shows you where the trend is. It does not show you the moment the trend turns, and it does not tell you whether the bigger picture agrees. That is where traders lose money on a tool they otherwise trust. Heiken Ashi Trend Engine closes both gaps. ===================================== It marks the turn, not just the trend. Every confirmed Heiken Ashi trend flip prints an arrow: BUY when the trend turns bullish, SELL when it turns bearish. No interpretation, n
    Volatility Apex Pro
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    Volatility Apex Pro Know the trend. Time the turn. Trade with confidence. Volatility Apex Pro turns raw price volatility into clear, actionable decisions. Built on an adaptive ATR trailing-stop engine and confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter, it tells you where the trend is, where your stop belongs, and exactly when momentum flips - all on the closed bar, with no repainting. Stop staring at messy charts. Get one clean trend line, precise entry arrows, and a live dashboard that answers
    Trend Precision
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    Trend Precision — Entry System with HTF Filter & Auto SL/TP TrendPrecision  turns the classic Trend strategy into a complete, decision-ready trading tool. Instead of just drawing a line and leaving you to guess, it tells you where the trend is, when to enter, where to place your stop, and where to take profit — all confirmed on the closed bar so signals do not repaint. It is built for traders who want a clean chart and a clear plan: one glance at the arrow, the coloured trend line, and the on-ch
    Volatility Pulse Pro
    Do Thi Phuong Anh
    指标
    Volatility Pulse Pro - MT5 Indicator One number. Every market. Always the same meaning. Every market moves at its own speed. A 30-pip move is huge on one pair and barely noticeable on another. Gold can move more in one London hour than it does all night in Asia. So when your RSI says 70 — what does that actually mean? It depends on the pair. It depends on the hour. That is why the same settings never seem to work everywhere. Volatility Pulse Pro fixes that. It measures how strong a move is   com
    筛选:
    无评论
    回复评论