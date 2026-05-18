Trailing Stop Pro EA

 Multi Symbol and Multi Magic Trailing Stop Manager with Basket

USER AND INSTALLATION GUIDE

 1. QUICK START & PARAMETERS

This Expert Advisor (EA) automatically manages and tracks the Trailing Stop levels for your manual trades or trades opened by other EAs, based on your custom symbol and point settings.

 Trailing Mode Settings

  • Trailing Mode:

    • Individual : Tracks each trade independently based on its own open price.

    • Basket : Tracks trades of the same symbol and direction together as a single bundle based on their volume-weighted average price.

  • Min. Positions for Basket: Specifies the minimum number of open positions required on a symbol to activate the Basket mode.

 Symbol Settings

Supports up to 25 different symbols simultaneously. Input format: SYMBOL|TRAILING_START|TRAILING_STEP

  • Example: EURUSD|150|50 (Trailing starts when the trade reaches 15 Pips in profit, and moves the stop loss level every 5 Pips of further movement).

  • Important: Values must be entered in Points, not Pips. For 5-digit pairs, 10 pips = 100 points.

 Magic Numbers

  • InpMagicNumbers: Determines which trades the EA will manage (separate multiple magic numbers with commas).

    • 0 : Tracks Manual Trades only.

    • 0, 12345, 98765 : Tracks manual trades alongside trades from other EAs with Magic IDs 12345 and 98765 simultaneously.

 2. ON-SCREEN DASHBOARD STATUSES

You can monitor the live status of each symbol via the color-coded on-screen panel:

  • NO TRADE : No open positions found for this symbol/magic number. The EA is on standby.

  • PENDING  / BASKET PENDING : Open positions exist, but the profit has not yet reached the required Trailing Start distance.

  • STOP MOVED  / BASKET STOP MOVED : Trailing has been triggered, and the Stop Loss (SL) has been successfully moved into profit.

  • PROTECTION ACTIVE : The trade is locked in a secure profit zone; the EA is waiting for the next price step ( Trailing Step ).

  • ERROR : Modification failed due to broker limitations (the points specified might be closer than your broker's minimum Allowed Stop Level).

 3. INSTALLATION

  1. Copy the downloaded file into the MetaTrader 5 directory: MQL5 -> Experts . Right-click and Refresh the Navigator window.

  2. Attach the EA to only one chart. Since it features multi-symbol architecture, a single instance scans and manages all configured symbols in the background.

  3. In the EA settings window, navigate to the "Common" tab and check "Allow Algo Trading".

  4. Ensure the main "Algo Trading" button in the top menu bar of MetaTrader 5 is enabled (displays a green icon).

 4. IMPORTANT REQUIREMENTS (VPS Recommendation)

  • 24/7 Connectivity (VPS): Trailing Stop operations require constant price feed monitoring. It is highly recommended to run this EA on a VPS (Virtual Private Server). If you close your MetaTrader 5 platform or turn off your PC, the EA cannot modify or update your Stop Loss levels.

  • Execution Speed: Running the utility on a VPS with low latency to your broker's server ensures that trailing adjustments are sent and executed instantly without missing fast market spikes.

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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Flash Copy Pro MT5
Oezkan Kahveci
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Support and Resistance Indicator Pro
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Fast Trade Pro
Oezkan Kahveci
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Oezkan Kahveci
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Vector Pro
Oezkan Kahveci
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Quantum Prime Pro EA
Oezkan Kahveci
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Volatility Trapper – AI-Powered Volatility Breakout Indicator Volatility Trapper is a professional MT5 indicator developed to detect low volatility periods in the market and identify upcoming strong price movements in advance. The indicator combines Bollinger Bands and ATR (Average True Range) algorithms to analyze volatility squeezes and notifies the user of potential breakout points. This allows traders to prepare in advance for strong bullish or bearish movements that may occur in the market.
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