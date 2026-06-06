Volatility Trapper

Volatility Trapper – AI-Powered Volatility Breakout Indicator

Volatility Trapper is a professional MT5 indicator developed to detect low volatility periods in the market and identify upcoming strong price movements in advance.

The indicator combines Bollinger Bands and ATR (Average True Range) algorithms to analyze volatility squeezes and notifies the user of potential breakout points. This allows traders to prepare in advance for strong bullish or bearish movements that may occur in the market.

Key Features

Automatically detects Bollinger Band squeezes. Generates ATR-based dynamic entry, stop loss, and take profit levels.  Calculates both BUY and SELL scenarios simultaneously.  Multilingual support (12 languages).  Displays all data directly on the chart using an advanced information panel.  Mobile notification support ensures you never miss an opportunity.  Can be used on all financial instruments:

  • Forex

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Indices

  • Crypto

  • Commodities

  • "By customizing the bandwidth value for different instruments, you can capture the most accurate volatility squeeze points."

How Does It Work?

Volatility Trapper waits for the Bollinger Band width to drop below a specified level and for the price to hover near the center of the bands.

When these conditions are met, the system:

  • Calculates the potential BUY Breakout level.

  • Calculates the potential SELL Breakout level.

  • Generates ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit points.

  • Sends instant notifications to the user.

This method provides a significant advantage to the trader by detecting the "periods of silence" that occur right before major market movements.

Who Is It For?

  • Breakout traders

  • Volatility traders

  • Scalpers

  • Swing traders

  • Prop firm traders

  • Algorithmic traders

Advantages

✔ Provides early preparation instead of lagging signals. ✔ Reduces emotional decision-making. ✔ Simplifies risk management. ✔ Works on all timeframes. (15-minute timeframe is recommended for XAU). ✔ Compatible with both manual and automated systems.

Volatility Trapper is a powerful and modern volatility analysis tool that helps traders enter the market better prepared by anticipating upcoming price breakouts.


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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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