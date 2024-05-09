MT5 Trendline Trading ATM

Trade with Confidence Using the Trendline Trading ATM (Advanced Trade Management)!

Master entries, exits, and risk management with the powerful tools of the MetaTrader Trendline Trading ATM. This expert advisor equips you with a comprehensive suite of tools to trade consistently smarter, not harder. 

Take control of your trading risk and drawdown, capture profitable entries, and let your winners run.

 This innovative Trade Entry/Exit and Risk Management utility empowers you to: 
  • Precision Entry & Exit: Identify high-probability entry points with dynamic trendline entry and manage open positions seamlessly and let the winners run with the dynamic trendline exits. This enhances your reward to risk ratio significantly.
  • Lightning-Fast Order Control: Place, manage, and close all trades with a single click for unmatched efficiency.
  • Automated Risk Management: Reduce emotional decision-making by automatically setting Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and calculating trade size based on your risk tolerance.
  • Curb Overtrading: Set limits on the number of trades you open to maintain discipline and avoid impulsive decisions.
  • Visualize Key Levels: Gain valuable market context with Dominant Range Bars, historical OHLC data, and live profit/loss tracking directly on the chart.
  • MT5 Trendline Trading ATM is built by traders, for traders. It simplifies complex tasks and streamlines your workflow, allowing you to focus on making strategic trading decisions.

Introducing the Advanced Metatrder Trendline Trading ATM

MetaTrader 4 and 5 are undeniably popular trading platforms offering a robust feature set for most traders. While user-friendly and easy to use, the need for additional functionalities to support evolving analytical strategies and trading styles is ever-present. The Trendline Trading ATM addresses this need head-on. This advanced tool boasts special capabilities designed to significantly improve your trading efficiency and profitability.

Advanced Features of MetaTrader Trendline Trading ATM:

In the following sections, we'll delve deeper into the features and functionalities of this powerful Advanced Trade Management utility.
  1. Enhanced Trading Entry Points:
    • Improve entry points by analyzing price reversals and dynamic trend line breaks.
  2. Efficient Trade Management:
    • Manage and exit trades opened by dynamic close trendlines effectively.
  3. Streamlined Order Placement:
    • Place and manage limit orders using customized keyboard shortcuts.
  4. Quick Trade Execution:
    • Close all trades with a single button, simplifying the process.
    • Delete all orders instantly when needed.
  5. Risk Management Automation:
    • Automatically set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for all positions and orders on the chart.
  6. Optimized Trade Volume Calculation:
    • Calculate the correct trade volume based on the trader’s risk level.
  7. Prevent Over Trading:
    • Limit the number of trades to maintain discipline.
  8. Visual Insights:
    • Display the Dominant Range Bar based on trader-defined values.
    • Show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) levels from previous days’ candles as static support and resistance.
  9. Real-Time Profit and Loss Monitoring:
    • View daily and momentary profit and loss directly on the chart.


MetaTrader Trendline Trading ATM​ Control Pannel

The following image shows the Trendline Trading ATM interface on your chart:

https://c.mql5.com/31/1110/mt5-trendline-trading-atm-screen-7329.png


The various sections and capabilities of the Trendline Trading ATM control panel, based on the numbered sections above, are explained below:

Section 1: Manual Order Entry

  • Buy/Sell Buttons: Open trades at the current market price with adjustable volume (set in Section 2).
  • Dynamic Trendlines: Positions opened here will have an associated trendline for automated exit management.

Section 2: Volume Adjustment

  • Volume Control: Adjust the volume or lot size for all orders and positions executed by the ATM.
  • Initial Volume: Defaults to the minimum allowed volume for the current symbol on your chosen broker.
  • Volume Rounding: Entered volumes may be rounded to the nearest acceptable value.
  • Volume Buttons (+/-): Easily adjust the desired volume.

Section 3: Trendline Entry

  • Buy/Sell Buttons: Similar to Section 1, but allows user-drawn dynamic trendlines for automated entry.
  • Trendline Activation: Positions open upon specific chart conditions (e.g., breaking the trendline).
  • Dynamic Trendlines: Trades opened here will also have a trendline for exit management.

Section 4: Risk-Based Volume Calculator

  • Advanced Calculator: Calculates the trade volume based on your desired Stop-Loss (SL-Points) and risk percentage per trade (Risk/Position).

Section 5: Order Management

  • Delete All Button: Removes all unfilled orders sent to the broker.
  • Keyboard Shortcut (Shift + Up): Quickly delete all orders using a keyboard shortcut (customizable in settings).
  • Order Scope: Selectable deletion of orders (current symbol only or all broker symbols).

Section 6: Position Management

  • Close All Button: Closes all open positions.
  • Keyboard Shortcut (Shift + Down): Quickly close all positions using a keyboard shortcut (customizable in settings).
  • Position Scope: Selectable closing of positions (current symbol only or all active symbols).

Section 7: Dominant Range Bar Display

  • This feature allows you to display a horizontal bar on the chart for the Dominant Range Bar. Dominant Range is defined by user based on normal range of smooth price move and is instrument/market session/time-frame-dependent. It helps to analyze market volatility and filter highly volatile situations that leads to losses. 
  • Location and Display: You can enable or disable this feature and define its location on the chart.
  • You can adjust the Bar height (in points) and Color of the bar.


ATM Tool Settings (Inputs):

As shown in the figure below, Trendline Trading ATM has various input sections. We'll explain each of them in the following.

https://c.mql5.com/31/1290/mt5-trendline-trading-atm-screen-6967.png


 Auto SL/TP Settings

This section controls automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) placement on the chart. You can:

  • Enable/disable automatic SL/TP
  • Choose which order types receive automatic SL/TP
  • Set default SL and TP values
  • Adjust the Point Correction Factor: This accounts for differences in "Point Values" of various trading instruments. For example, if a 50-point SL on your platform translates to 5000 points on the chart, enter a Point Correction Factor of 0.01.
  • Define a Magic Number: This unique identifier distinguishes Trendline Trading ATM from those of other experts, especially in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester.
  • Enable/disable deleting limit orders after the price reaches the order's profit target (TP).
  • Set maximum draw down limit (MDD) based on percent of account balance.
  • Enable/disable alert and auto close positions at reaching MDD.


Pending Orders & Hotkeys

Customize keyboard shortcuts for:

  • Open new buy long or sell short positions at the market current price
  • Placing limit orders near or far from the market price (with or without Shift key)
  • Adjusting order entry price (moving orders up/down)
  • Delete All and Close All functions.

Available shortcuts include numbers (0-9), letters (A-Z), and arrow keys.


https://c.mql5.com/31/1110/mt5-trendline-trading-atm-screen-9732.png


Dynamic Trendline Properties

  • Trendline Alarms: Enable/disable alarms for positions opened by dynamic trendlines (plays every 5 seconds, user-dismissible by clicking).
  • Maximum Trades: Set the maximum number of trades Trendline Trading ATM can open simultaneously.
  • Extra Room: This setting creates a buffer zone around dynamic trendlines. Price movement within this zone won't trigger entry or exit signals. Define the buffer size in points.
  • Delete All/Close All Scope: Choose whether these functions apply to the current chart symbol only or all active symbols.
  • Drawing Object Properties
  • Customize the appearance of trendlines on your chart, including Color, Thickness, and Line style (separate styles for buy/sell and closing lines)

Trade History Options (MT4 Only)

Since MT4 already displays trade history graphically, these settings are only relevant for the MT4 version of Trendline Trading ATM.

  • Enable/Disable Trade History: Use the keyboard shortcuts "]" (show) and "[" (hide) to toggle trade history visibility on the chart.
  • Customize Trade History Display: Adjust the number of displayed trades, profit/loss display (points or dollars), and color schemes for entry/exit points and profitable/losing trades.

https://c.mql5.com/31/1110/mt5-trendline-trading-atm-screen-4941.png


Show Profit/Loss Options

This section controls the display of profit/loss (P/L) information:

Enable/Disable P/L Display: Use the keyboard shortcuts "O" (current P/L) and "P" (daily P/L) to toggle visibility.

Customize P/L Display: Adjust the location, font, and color of P/L information on the chart.


Dominant Range Bar

Enable/Disable Display: Activate or deactivate the Dominant Range Bar on the chart.

Customize Appearance: Adjust the bar's height, location, color, and thickness.


Previous Days' OHLC

Enable/Disable Display: Show or hide the Open, High, Low, and Close (OHLC) levels of previous days on the chart.

Customize Appearance: Choose which OHLC levels to display, the number of days back to consider, and the color, size, and line style.


https://c.mql5.com/31/1110/mt5-trendline-trading-atm-screen-6196.png

Master the art of trading with the Meta Trendline Trading ATM! This expert advisor utility equips you to navigate different financial markets and develop winning strategies and helps you pinpoint ideal entry and exit points, maximizing your profit potential.




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FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
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The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
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Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Latency Arbitrage
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Utilities
Latency Arbitrage – Ultra Fast Execution & Price Inefficiency Capture Latency Arbitrage  utility tool is designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies between fast and slow price feeds. Instead of predicting market direction, the EA focuses on execution speed and price deviation opportunities, allowing traders to capture micro-movements before the market fully adjusts. With built-in risk controls and smart filtering, it ensures precise and disciplined trading performance. Price increases b
Spot vs Future Gold Arbitrage EA
Kuldeep Krishnat Konde
Utilities
Check EA performance  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376164?source=Site +Profile+Seller Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA for MT5 Spot vs Future Arbitrage EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that operates using price differences between Gold spot and Gold futures instruments. The strategy opens positions on both instruments simultaneously to take advantage of temporary differences between spot and futures prices. Requirements The trading account must provide both Gold spot
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
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Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
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Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
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Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Utilities
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilities
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
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