ProTrader Toolbox EA

ProTrader Toolbox EA 

Multi-Asset • Multi-Strategy Trading Toolkit

ProTrader Toolbox EA is a flexible MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to build and manage different trading approaches from a single system.

With more than 100 configurable inputs, the EA combines entry timing, grid management, trend filters, risk controls, multiple take-profit methods, manual trade takeover, market analysis, mobile notifications, and live information panels.

The EA works on the symbol of the chart where it is attached. It is not restricted to XAUUSD and may be optimized for Forex pairs, precious metals, indices, and other supported CFD instruments.

Main Features

Flexible Trade Direction

Choose how the EA is allowed to trade:

  • BUY only
  • SELL only
  • BUY and SELL together
  • Independent BUY and SELL basket management
  • Direction lock based on the first manual trade
  • Filter-controlled directional entries

Timer and Grid Entry Modes

Two trade-entry methods are available:

  • Timer Strategy: Opens new trades at configurable time intervals.
  • Price Grid Strategy: Opens new trades after a minimum price distance is reached.

The dashboard displays the remaining time until the next Timer entry. New trades are opened only when the active filters, limits, and trading conditions allow them.

Advanced Lot Management

ProTrader Toolbox EA includes several lot-sizing methods:

  • Fixed starting lot
  • Balance-based automatic risk multiplier
  • Manual risk level
  • Block-based lot progression
  • Configurable trades per lot step
  • Adjustable lot increase
  • Maximum lot protection
  • Manual starting-lot scaling

The first trade in each direction can also be used as the reference for dynamic lot adjustment.

When price moves against the first BUY or SELL entry by the configured distance, the lot size of the next normal trade may increase. When price moves back toward the reference level, the lot size is automatically reduced.

Reaching a distance level does not open an extra trade. It only changes the lot size of the next Timer or Grid entry.

Multiple Take-Profit Systems

The EA includes several profit-management methods.

Unified Basket TP

BUY and SELL positions are monitored as one combined basket. When the defined net USD target is reached, the managed basket can be closed.

The target may scale automatically according to the starting lot.

Separate BUY and SELL TP

Independent USD targets can be assigned to BUY and SELL baskets.

  • BUY target closes only BUY trades.
  • SELL target closes only SELL trades.
  • Both directions are monitored separately.

Daily Pullback Average TP

This mode uses the daily trend and a selected pullback moving average.

When the target average is reached:

  • All managed BUY trades on the same symbol may be closed after a BUY trigger.
  • All managed SELL trades on the same symbol may be closed after a SELL trigger.
  • The opposite direction remains open.

The dashboard calculates the estimated total result if the same-direction basket is closed at the average-price level. Profitable trades, losing trades, and current swap values are included in the estimate.

Profitable Trades Only

When the configured basket-profit level is reached, the EA may close only positions currently in profit while leaving losing positions open.

Risk and Protection

The EA provides several account and basket protection options:

  • Individual Stop Loss for each managed trade
  • Maximum open-trade limit
  • Total TP event limit
  • Daily TP event limit
  • Maximum drawdown protection
  • Automatic pause after drawdown
  • Configurable cooldown period
  • Automatic pause after Stop Loss
  • Margin and symbol-trading checks
  • Broker lot and volume-limit validation

The current drawdown, limits, risk multiplier, and robot status are displayed live on the dashboard.

Aggressive Mode may be used when drawdown closure protection is not required. Safe Mode continuously monitors the configured account drawdown threshold.

Manual Trade Takeover

Manual trades with Magic Number 0 may be taken over and managed by the EA.

Depending on the selected settings, manual positions may participate in:

  • Basket TP management
  • Separate directional TP
  • Daily pullback average TP
  • Lot scaling
  • Direction locking
  • Profit calculations
  • Panel statistics

The lot size and direction of the first manual trade may be used as the reference for the complete basket.

Magic Number separation helps prevent interference with positions belonging to other Expert Advisors.

Trading Hours and Session Controls

Trading hours are based on broker server time.

Available controls include:

  • Configurable session start and end
  • Separate hour and minute settings
  • Blocking new baskets outside trading hours
  • Continuing an existing basket outside session hours
  • Closing all managed trades at session end
  • Blocking new entries until the next session
  • Closing the basket when BUY and SELL trade counts become equal

Session closing and hedge-equality closing can be enabled independently.

Entry Filters

Price Range Filter

Separate minimum and maximum entry prices may be defined for BUY and SELL trades.

Economic News Filter

The news filter can block new entries before and after selected economic events.

Available options include:

  • Configurable minutes before and after news
  • Selected currencies
  • Multiple currency monitoring
  • Impact-level filtering
  • Online Faireconomy JSON data
  • Local CSV data for Strategy Tester
  • Refresh interval
  • Request timeout
  • Fail-safe blocking when news data is unavailable

Macro and Micro Trend Filters

Two independent moving-average filters are available:

  • Macro trend for long-term direction
  • Micro trend for short-term confirmation

Timeframe, period, MA method, and applied price can be configured separately.

Daily Trend and Pullback Filter

The EA determines the daily direction using a D1 moving average and waits for price to reach the selected pullback moving average.

Example logic:

  • Daily BUY trend: wait for price below the pullback average.
  • Daily SELL trend: wait for price above the pullback average.

The pullback timeframe is configurable and may also be used by the Daily Pullback Average TP system.

First Trade Analysis Panel

A second dashboard provides detailed market analysis for the first trade.

It can display:

  • Selected analysis timeframe
  • Support and resistance
  • ATR-based proximity zones
  • D1 direction
  • H4 direction
  • H1 direction
  • Multi-timeframe trend alignment
  • ADX
  • DI+ and DI−
  • Buyer or seller dominance
  • Market control
  • BUY confirmation
  • SELL confirmation
  • BUY READY, SELL READY, or WAIT status

Support and resistance may be used for information only or as an optional first-entry filter.

The automatic first-trade system can open the initial BUY or SELL position when the required confirmation is produced and all other active filters approve the entry.

Mobile Notifications

Push notifications may be sent for:

  • BUY READY signals
  • SELL READY signals
  • Support-zone contact
  • Resistance-zone contact
  • Changes in buyer or seller dominance

Messages may include the symbol, timeframe, direction, and current analysis result.

Each notification group can be enabled or disabled separately.

Live Information Dashboard

The main dashboard displays:

  • EA status
  • Broker server time
  • Time-filter status
  • Price-filter status
  • News-filter status
  • Macro and micro trends
  • Daily pullback average
  • Next-trade countdown
  • BUY trade count and floating result
  • SELL trade count and floating result
  • Combined basket result
  • Active risk multiplier
  • Dynamic profit target
  • Stop Loss status
  • Drawdown
  • Trade and TP limits
  • Manual-management mode
  • Daily pullback TP estimate
  • Daily, weekly, monthly, and total realized profit

Panel buttons allow the trader to:

  • Pause or resume the EA
  • Close BUY trades
  • Close SELL trades
  • Close all managed trades

12 Interface Languages

The dashboard and mobile notifications support:

  • English
  • Turkish
  • Chinese
  • Hindi
  • Spanish
  • Arabic
  • French
  • Bengali
  • Portuguese
  • Russian
  • German
  • Urdu

Customizable Interface

The main and analysis panels can be adjusted according to the chart layout.

Configurable options include:

  • Panel position
  • Panel width and height
  • Font size
  • Text color
  • Row height
  • Vertical spacing
  • Text alignment
  • Analysis-panel position and width

Long values are automatically resized to fit the available panel space.

System Continuity

Important operating data may be restored after a chart or terminal restart, including:

  • Timer reference
  • TP counters
  • Daily TP status
  • Manual basket direction
  • Manual starting lot
  • Automatic pause state

The EA also checks terminal permissions, symbol availability, margin requirements, broker lot steps, and volume limits before opening a trade.

Summary

ProTrader Toolbox EA combines:

  • Timer and Grid entries
  • BUY, SELL, and two-way trading
  • Multiple take-profit systems
  • Dynamic lot management
  • Manual trade takeover
  • Economic news protection
  • Multi-timeframe trend analysis
  • Automatic first-trade confirmation
  • Drawdown and trade-limit protection
  • Mobile notifications
  • Two live dashboards
  • 12 interface languages

It is not a single fixed strategy. It is a configurable trading toolkit that can be adapted to different symbols, brokers, account sizes, and market conditions.


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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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4.29 (24)
Experts
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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5 (2)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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