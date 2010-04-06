Wall Street Gold Pro

 Wall Street Gold Pro 

Advanced XAUUSD Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD | Timeframe: M15 or any timeframe

Minimum deposit: $2000 | Recommended: $2500

Wall Street Gold Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor explicitly engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It delivers a comprehensive approach to the markets by combining multi-timeframe trend confirmation, session-based trading windows, advanced news protection, automatic risk scaling, and unified basket profit management into one powerful, disciplined system.

Unlike systems that open trades randomly, Wall Street Gold Pro operates on strict logic. Before executing any entry, the EA meticulously evaluates the active trading direction, time filters, price limits, high-impact news, macro/micro trends, active risk mode, and drawdown protection limits.

How the Strategy Works

  • Dual Trend Filter System: The EA utilizes a sophisticated two-tier approach. The Macro Trend Filter identifies the larger market direction, while the Micro Trend Filter confirms short-term momentum. Trades are only executed when both filters perfectly align (customizable to Buy Only, Sell Only, or Both).

  • Timer-Based Execution: To prevent overtrading, the EA avoids continuous market entries. Instead, it utilizes a time interval strategy to pause, wait, and re-evaluate the market structure, creating a highly controlled trading rhythm.

  • Unified Basket Management: Buy and sell positions are strategically managed together. Once the total net basket profit reaches your predefined target, the EA automatically closes all open positions. This target can dynamically scale alongside the active risk multiplier.

  • Integrated News Protection: Protect your capital from extreme volatility. The EA reads real-time Forex Factory calendar data for live/demo trading to block entries before and after high-impact news events. (Includes local CSV news file support for highly accurate backtesting).

Key Features

Core Strategy & Filters

  • Asset Focus: Exclusively optimized for XAUUSD / Gold.

  • Trend Confirmation: Dual-layer Macro and Micro trend analysis.

  • Session Control: Dedicated U.S. session trading window.

  • Entry Rhythm: Smart timer-based entry strategy and optional grid-distance mode.

  • Price Filter: Restricts trading to safe, predefined price ranges.

Risk Management & Protection

  • News Filter: Built-in live and backtest news integration to avoid high-impact events.

  • Risk Scaling: Automatic risk multiplier adjusted by account balance (with manual control option).

  • Drawdown Guard: Built-in drawdown protection paired with a cooldown mode.

  • Stop Loss: Optional hard stop loss for ultimate account safety.

User Experience & Interface

  • Modern Dashboard: An intuitive on-chart panel displaying filter status, trend direction, news events, risk multiplier, open positions, basket profit, and current drawdown.

  • Performance Tracking: Live display of daily, weekly, monthly, and total profit directly on your chart.

Recommendations & Setup

  • Target Audience: Ideal for traders seeking a structured, disciplined gold trading system with session controls and basket-based trade management.

  • Environment: A Low-Spread Broker and a reliable VPS are highly recommended for optimal execution stability.

  • Broker Time Settings: The default time settings are perfectly calibrated for brokers like XM, IC Markets, VT Markets, and RoboForex.

    Note for Exness Users: Exness utilizes a different broker server time. The EA dashboard conveniently displays your broker's server time, allowing you to easily adjust the session trading hours to match your specific account.

Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. No Expert Advisor can guarantee future profits. Always thoroughly test the EA on a Demo Account first. Ensure you use proper risk settings tailored to your account balance, broker conditions, spread, leverage, and personal trading style.

Recommended products
ICT Sniper X
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
ICT Sniper X is a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. Philosophy and Strategy The system combines three powerful pillars of institutional trading: Classic Price Action (3 White Soldiers, 3 Black Crows, and Spinning Tops) ICT Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks + Liquidity Sweeps / Stop Hunts) Volume Profile (POC, Value Area High/Low) This combination allows for the identification, with a high probability, of institutional manipulati
SniperSP
Petr Popov
Experts
Greetings to all Forex trading enthusiasts! Today I want to share the story of how our unique trading advisor was created, which combined two time-tested strategies – Sniper and Spider. This project was the result of many years of experience and close cooperation with a talented programmer. The idea was born from the desire to create something truly effective and universal. We took our favorite strategies as a basis and decided to combine them in one trading advisor. The task was not an easy on
Panha Scalping EA MT5
Huy Phanna
2.75 (4)
Experts
PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control. The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration. Strategy Overview Market-direction based scalping Designed for fast-moving forex symbo
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
Deli Bot MT5
Firat Budag
Experts
Deli Bot MT5 - Premium Smart Gold Scalper Deli Bot MT5   is a professional, fully automated premium trading system designed exclusively for Gold ( XAUUSD ). Built on advanced price action principles and proprietary multi-stage filters, it targets high-probability market inefficiencies with maximum capital protection. Every single trade is protected by a strict Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP). No dangerous grid, no martingale. Key Features & Safe Filters: Smart Multi-Session Scheduler:   C
LeBro 2
Levon Manukyan
Experts
The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote. Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions. The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income. To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Notes It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly     Link
AurumEdgePro
Francis Giguere
Experts
AurumEdge Pro — 8-Strategy Gold Intelligence System for XAUUSD AurumEdge Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines 8 independent breakout strategies into a single intelligent system. Each strategy targets a different market condition — daily S/R levels, session openings, pivot points, multi-timeframe trend confluences — targeting different market structures across sessions. Backtest Results (Strategy Tester) — 01/01/2026 to 24/02/2026 (55 Days) Win Rate: 89.5% on 1,
Unified MultiindicatorReader EA
Abraham Apotierioluwa Apesinola
Experts
# UNIFIED MULTI-INDICATOR READER EA ## The Ultimate Indicator Aggregator for MetaTrader 5 ### Stop Coding. Start Trading. **Turn Any Indicator into a Profitable Trading System in Seconds.** Are you tired of staring at multiple charts, trying to interpret conflicting signals from your favorite indicators? Do you have a killer trading strategy that requires confirmation from three different tools, but you can't manually execute it fast enough? Introducing the **Unified Multi-Indicator Reader
Big Source MT5
Igor Bulgakov
Experts
Automated trading system. Trend Advisor big_Source MT5 uses 2 EMA indicators and an RSI indicator. Safe, doesn 't use a martingale or a grid of warrants. The expert uses standard stop loss, teak profit and trailer stop. Requirements Optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD). The Expert Advisor trades on M30 timeframes. The minimum deposit is $ 500. Compatible with four- and five-digit accounts. Compatible with all brokers, including American ones, that are subject to the FIFO rule. Input Parameters L
Vortex M1 Superior Analysis
Ahmad Ferdiansah
Utilities
VORTEX — Advanced Market Intelligence Engine VORTEX is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for high-volatility markets such as XAU/USD (Gold) and BTC/USD (Bitcoin). Rather than relying on simple indicators, VORTEX combines multiple layers of market analysis to identify high-probability trading conditions. Its decision engine is built around four core pillars: Pressure — measures the strength of buyers versus sellers. Momentum — evaluates whether market movement is strengthening or w
CRR Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
CRR EA for MT5 Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 5 compatible Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe using a professional pullback breakout continuation strategy with advanced Risk:Reward execution management. CRR EA is developed for traders looking for stable execution, intelligent trade management, and high-probability continuation entries in the Gold market. Download the settings file here for the 5-minute Gold bac
Momentum Gate Pro
Yao Ren Ye
Experts
Momentum Gate Pro Professional EURUSD M15 Momentum Expert Advisor Momentum Gate Pro is a precision-focused Expert Advisor designed for EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. It is built around a momentum-based trading concept that combines MACD directional signals, higher-timeframe trend filtering, ADX market strength control, and strict risk management. The goal of this EA is not to trade frequently at random, but to wait for specific market conditions where directional momentum and trend structure are
X Forts
Denis Chebatarev
5 (1)
Experts
Trading robot X Forts The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.). The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6. The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss.  The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code.  Trading robot settings SL - stop loss Lots - lot for trading Pos_Market - numbe
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Adaptive Trade Manager TimeTH
Thirawud Chitpianboon
Experts
Adaptive Trade Manager TimeTH Professional Trade Management System for MetaTrader 5 One Expert Advisor. Four Operating Modes. Unlimited Trading Flexibility. Adaptive Trade Manager TimeTH is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to combine manual trading, automated execution, advanced trade management, basket protection, and intelligent recovery into one complete trading solution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that focus on only one trading style, Adaptive Trade Manager allows
Piporyx EA MT5
Sadaf Noreen
Experts
Piporyx EA MT5 – Breakout Pending Order Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Overview Piporyx EA MT5 is a breakout-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for structured, rule-based trading with controlled risk management. This MT5 EA uses pending BuyStop and SellStop orders to capture confirmed market momentum during volatility expansion. The strategy is built for traders seeking a breakout strategy without martingale, grid, or high-risk recovery systems. It is optimized primarily for XAUUSD (Gold)
MarketTrader EA MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  EA not using grid, martingale, etc. The Expert Advisor works on double stochastic H1/H4 and trailing stop. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 30 standard symbols. Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads. Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads IMPORTANT:  It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended               - at least 1:30 for Low-Medium,
CloseWhatYouWant
Onder Coskun
Experts
CloseAtTime EA Scheduled Position Closer for MetaTrader 5 MQL5  |  Version 1.00  |  Magic Number Independent  |  Any Broker  |  Any Symbol Set the time. Walk away. CloseAtTime does the rest. Overview CloseAtTime EA is a precision trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It monitors the broker server clock on every tick and closes your open positions at the exact second you define - no manual intervention required. The EA is intentionally focused. It does not open trades, does not apply ma
The Hunter FX
Xokomil Cox Elias
Experts
The Hunter FX is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed over several years. It analyzes the market in every microsecond to find patterns that humans cannot see. It analyzes every microstructure of the market to find opportunities in the Forex market, the most liquid market in the world. The EA was developed specifically for the EURUSD pair on the 15-minute timeframe, where it demonstrated the best results. It was programmed to analyze the markets from July 2015 to 2026, and has been profitable for ov
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
Inteligente TRex Raptor Rapido
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Robot de Forex configurable al 100%, contiene los parámetros necesarios para configurar el EA Raptor de tal manera que no queme ni una cuenta (ver las tablas), Observe las tablas y elija la mejor configuración. Este EA le permite crear configuraciones seleccionando los parámetros adecuadamente. El EA Raptor se basa en el precio de apertura y si posible tendencia, marcando y adecuándose en cada paso.. por lo que tiene los siguientes parámetros: Lots Inicio(Volumen 1, 0.1 ,0.01).......0.01 (Poner
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a specific currency pair shows good resu
Gold Crowd Density Flip
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Experts
Gold Crowd Density Flip Expert Advisor is a powerful, market-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe. Built with precision logic and advanced filters, this EA is engineered to capture explosive breakout opportunities during periods of market compression, while maintaining strict risk management and professional-grade trade execution. Gold is one of the most volatile and liquid instruments in the financial markets, and trading it successfully requi
FREE
BTC Speed Alpha EA
Artur Danowski
Experts
Free companion indicator available: BTC Speed Alpha Indicator can be downloaded for free from my MQL5 profile and used together with this EA for additional visual BTC market context. BTC Speed Alpha EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want automated BTC trading with clean risk control, structured trade management and a modern chart dashboard. The EA is built around a locked Alpha Engine. The internal signal logic is hidden to keep the setu
Bitcoin Trading MT5
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
Bitcoin Trading  My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/year. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 u
Neuron Net GOLD
Sugianto
4.6 (10)
Experts
Neuron Net GOLD is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict XAUUSD price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. How it works: At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements.  If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa.  Neuron Net Gold will close the position au
XHTB Throne Gold Scalper EA
Malik Korrich
Experts
XHTB Throne EA is a high-performance scalping solution tailored for Gold (XAUUSD), built to operate with speed, precision, and discipline in volatile market conditions. Its core strength lies in a refined trailing stop system that locks in profits almost instantly, ensuring gains are protected the moment price moves in favor. Click here to read the Official XHTB EA Guide Risk Management Daily loss limits to control overall risk Trading activity adjusts according to account balance News filt
Fibo for any pair and directions
Komila Safarova
Experts
Fibo Any Pairs and Directions  ( click here   to download set file ) Fibo Any Pairs and Directions is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) built upon Fibonacci sequences and advanced mathematical modeling. Designed to identify high-probability market opportunities, it delivers precise entry calculations and automated trade execution. The underlying algorithm seamlessly supports both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies across various financial instruments and timeframes. Test It Live for
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Experts
SixtyNine EA – A Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, featuring 6 integrated strategy layers, predefined Stop Loss on every trade, and a clean trading structure without Martingale, Recovery systems, or Grid trading. Public Live Signal: $500 Start, Fixed 0.02 Lot, 500%+ Growth, 20 Weeks Live The public live signal is the central proof point of SixtyNine EA . The account started with a $500 balance , used a fixed 0.02 lot size per trade , and has been active for more than 20 weeks of live tradin
More from author
Private EA
Oezkan Kahveci
5 (1)
Experts
ÖZEL EA SİSTEMİ v2.4 Haber Filtresi Ayarları: MetaTrader 5'te Araçlar → Seçenekler → Uzman Danışmanlar'ı açın . Listelenen URL için WebRequest'e izin ver seçeneğini etkinleştirin . Aşağıdaki adresi ekleyin: https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ EA'yı grafikten kaldırın ve tekrar ekleyin. Giriş alanlarında "Ekonomik Haber Filtresini Etkinleştir" seçeneğini "true" olarak bırakın . Bu filtre, yüksek etkili USD, GBP ve EUR haberlerinden 3 saat önce yeni işlemleri engeller ve olaydan 1 saat sonra tekrar iş
Flash Copy Pro MT5
Oezkan Kahveci
Utilities
Flash Copy Pro MT5 - Professional & Ultra Fast Local Trade Copier Short Description:   A professional Trade Copier designed for Prop Firms and multi-account management. Features zero-lag copying, smart symbol matching, and advanced error protection. Full Description: Flash Copy Pro MT5   is a high-performance tool designed to copy trades from a single Master account to unlimited Slave accounts within milliseconds. It is specifically developed for Prop Firm traders and professional portfolio mana
Support and Resistance Indicator Pro
Oezkan Kahveci
Indicators
Support & Resistance Indicator Pro - User Manual This tool is an advanced analysis panel operating on MetaTrader 5 that instantly tracks the price's proximity to support and resistance levels, shows the trend direction (EMA), and sends notifications to both your computer and your mobile phone when an opportunity arises.  1. Adding to MetaTrader 5 (Installation) Open the Navigator window on the left side (Ctrl + N). Find the indicator under the Indicators tab. Click and drag it onto the chart yo
FREE
Fast Trade Pro
Oezkan Kahveci
Experts
This is a highly profitable fully automatic and semi-automatic grid strategy. ======== Usage ======== : Symbol: XAU and any major currency pair Timeframe: M1 or higher, but all timeframes can be tested Note: The grid strategy always involves a certain level of risk due to the accumulation of position sizes. However, its high profit potential ensures that it remains popular regardless of how much the forex market evolves. Semi-automatic trading is considered one of the best ways to balance profi
Grid Trend Pro 2
Oezkan Kahveci
Experts
XAUUSD Özel Set Dosyası (Güncellendi)   Gerekli Bakiye:    20.000 Cent-200 usd ya da 20000 usd Odak noktası: 29-30 Ocak 2026   tarihlerinde gözlemlenen büyük XAU kazası .   Amaç:   Piyasadaki sert düşüşler sırasında hesap dayanıklılığını artırmak ve güvenli bir çıkış sağlamak. Dosya ektedir. Kullanmadan önce geriye dönük testler yapmanızı şiddetle tavsiye ederim. En son güncellenen dosya 4 numaralı yorumda yer almaktadır. Grid Trend Pro v2.04: Piyasayla Mücadele Etmek Yerine Piyasaya Uyum Sağl
Super Trend Reverse Grid
Oezkan Kahveci
Experts
Super Trend Reverse Grid Super Trend Reverse Grid is a professional algorithm designed to eliminate the risks associated with classic "counter-trend" strategies. Instead of opening trades against price direction, it utilizes Stop Orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) to follow the momentum. Multi-Asset Support: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), Silver, Bitcoin (BTC), and all major currency pairs. Smart Trend Filters: EMA 200 (Macro): Prevents opening trades against the main trend. MACD: Halts new grid placemen
Vector Pro
Oezkan Kahveci
Experts
XAUUSD - GOLD için optimize edilmiştir. Grafik zaman dilimi önemli değildir. 3 ondalık basamaklı komisyoncular için uygun değildir (Örneğin, Exness için uygun değildir). Sadece bir mod seçin. Hızlı geri test için, ayarlar bölümünün bilgi panelini devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. Vector Pro v1.0 sadece basit bir alım-satım uygulamaları değil; Risk yönetimi, çoklu zaman dilimli analiz ve güçlü güçlerle oluşturulmuş kapsamlı bir işlem sistemidir. Sistemin temel özellikleri ve alternatif strateji modlar
Quantum Prime Pro EA
Oezkan Kahveci
Experts
QUANTUM PRIME PRO EA  XAUUSD (Altın) – 3 Farklı Mod (Saatlik ve Günlük Piyasa Hakimiyeti) "Tek seferde maksimum kar! Quantum Prime Pro ile altının nabzını hissedin." Quantum Prime Pro, farklı piyasa koşulları için özel olarak geliştirilmiş 3 farklı gizli stratejiye sahip, tam donanımlı bir işlem robotudur. Piyasa güçlü bir trend gösterse de, Extreme bir bantta sıkışıp kalsa da, sisteminize uygun bir mod her zaman hazırdır. UYUMLULUK NOTU (ÖNEMLİ)  Bu sürüm SADECE XAUUSD/GOLD fiyatını 2 ondalık
Trailing Stop Pro EA
Oezkan Kahveci
Utilities
Multi Symbol and Multi Magic Trailing Stop Manager with Basket USER AND INSTALLATION GUIDE  1. QUICK START & PARAMETERS This Expert Advisor (EA) automatically manages and tracks the Trailing Stop levels for your manual trades or trades opened by other EAs, based on your custom symbol and point settings.  Trailing Mode Settings Trailing Mode: Individual : Tracks each trade independently based on its own open price. Basket : Tracks trades of the same symbol and direction together as a single bund
Volatility Trapper
Oezkan Kahveci
Indicators
Volatility Trapper – AI-Powered Volatility Breakout Indicator Volatility Trapper is a professional MT5 indicator developed to detect low volatility periods in the market and identify upcoming strong price movements in advance. The indicator combines Bollinger Bands and ATR (Average True Range) algorithms to analyze volatility squeezes and notifies the user of potential breakout points. This allows traders to prepare in advance for strong bullish or bearish movements that may occur in the market.
Gold Radar X
Oezkan Kahveci
Experts
GOLD RADAR X v1.34 Fully Automated XAUUSD Trading Robot Product Introduction and Quick User Guide IMPORTANT USAGE INFORMATION The current default settings of Gold Radar X have been optimized specifically for XAUUSD trading and RoboForex Pro account conditions . Spreads, commissions, price digits, execution speed, liquidity, and trading conditions may vary between brokers. Therefore, before using the robot with a different broker or account type, it should be tested on a demo account and, where
Gold Auto Pilot
Oezkan Kahveci
Experts
Gold Auto Pilot v3.1 Open the Trade from Your Phone — Let the Robot Manage the Rest Gold Auto Pilot v3.1 combines manual trading freedom with automated basket management. You can identify an opportunity and open your first BUY or SELL trade manually through the MetaTrader 5 mobile application . Gold Auto Pilot, running on your computer or VPS, automatically detects and adopts that manual trade on the same symbol. From that moment, the robot can manage the trade according to your selected setting
ProTrader Toolbox EA
Oezkan Kahveci
Experts
ProTrader Toolbox EA  Multi-Asset • Multi-Strategy Trading Toolkit ProTrader Toolbox EA is a flexible MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to build and manage different trading approaches from a single system. With more than 100 configurable inputs, the EA combines entry timing, grid management, trend filters, risk controls, multiple take-profit methods, manual trade takeover, market analysis, mobile notifications, and live information panels. The EA works on the symbol of t
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review