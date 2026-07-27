Gold Radar X

GOLD RADAR X v1.34

Fully Automated XAUUSD Trading Robot

Product Introduction and Quick User Guide

IMPORTANT USAGE INFORMATION

The current default settings of Gold Radar X have been optimized specifically for XAUUSD trading and RoboForex Pro account conditions.

Spreads, commissions, price digits, execution speed, liquidity, and trading conditions may vary between brokers. Therefore, before using the robot with a different broker or account type, it should be tested on a demo account and, where necessary, re-optimized according to that broker’s conditions.

Gold Radar X is a fully automated trading robot. The user only needs to:

  1. Attach the robot to an XAUUSD chart,

  2. Select a suitable risk level,

  3. Enable Algo Trading,

  4. Start the robot.

The robot automatically manages market signals, trade direction, lot size, grid positions, basket profit targets, and open trades.

The minimum starting balance is 1,000 USD. However, a starting balance of at least 3,000 USD is recommended for more balanced lot management, stronger margin protection, and greater resistance to market volatility.

Select your risk level, start the robot, and let Gold Radar X manage the trading process.

1. WHAT IS GOLD RADAR X?

Gold Radar X is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform and designed specifically for XAUUSD — Gold trading.

The robot analyzes market movements on fully closed candles. When a valid signal is detected, it checks the active filters and automatically opens a trade if all required conditions are met.

After the first position is opened, the robot:

  • Calculates the lot size,

  • Monitors price movement,

  • Opens additional grid positions when required,

  • Manages BUY and SELL trades as separate baskets,

  • Closes the related basket when the selected total profit target is reached.

Gold Radar X is designed to reduce the need for constant screen monitoring and to manage the trading process in a disciplined way according to predefined rules.

2. KEY FEATURES

Fully Automated Trade Management

The robot manages the complete trading process automatically, from market signal detection to basket closure.

Optimized for XAUUSD

The current default settings have been developed according to the high-volatility structure of the gold market and RoboForex Pro trading conditions.

Three Trade Direction Options

The robot can be configured to trade:

  • BUY and SELL,

  • BUY only,

  • SELL only.

Three Lot Calculation Methods

Automatic

The lot size is calculated automatically according to the selected risk profile and account balance.

Fixed

All trades are opened using the fixed lot size selected by the user.

Fixed per Balance

The lot size increases automatically according to the selected account balance step.

Default example:

Account Balance Starting Lot
0–2,999.99 USD 0.01
3,000–5,999.99 USD 0.02
6,000–8,999.99 USD 0.03
9,000–11,999.99 USD 0.04

For every completed 3,000 USD balance step, one fixed lot unit is added.

Seven Automatic Risk Profiles

When the Automatic lot calculation method is selected, seven different risk levels are available:

Risk Level Lot Increase Balance Step
Very Low 18,000 USD
Low 10,000 USD
Low-Medium 8,000 USD
Medium 6,000 USD
Medium-High 5,000 USD
High 4,000 USD
Very High 2,500 USD

As the risk level increases, the lot size increases at lower balance intervals.

Higher risk profiles may provide faster lot growth, but they may also increase drawdown, margin requirements, and total market exposure.

Risk profiles are active only when the Automatic lot calculation method is selected.

Basket Profit System

BUY and SELL positions are managed as separate baskets.

When the total profit of the related basket reaches the selected USD target, the robot automatically closes all positions in that basket.

Instead of closing trades individually, the system manages the combined basket result.

Dynamic ATR Grid

The grid distance can be calculated automatically according to current market volatility by using ATR.

  • When ATR is enabled, a dynamic grid distance is used.

  • When ATR is disabled, a fixed grid distance is used.

This feature helps the grid structure adapt to both low- and high-volatility market conditions.

Advanced Risk and Safety Features

Gold Radar X includes the following protection systems:

  • Stop Loss,

  • Maximum drawdown protection,

  • Cooldown period after maximum drawdown,

  • Maximum spread filter,

  • Trading time filter,

  • Separate BUY and SELL price range filters,

  • Two independent trend filters,

  • Economic news filter,

  • Successful basket TP limit,

  • Automatic pause after basket closure,

  • Automatic pause after Stop Loss,

  • Maximum lot limit,

  • Independent trade management with Magic Number.

3. HOW DOES THE ROBOT WORK?

Gold Radar X analyzes fully closed candles on the selected signal timeframe.

A strong lower price rejection may generate a BUY signal, while a strong upper price rejection may generate a SELL signal.

Before opening a position, the robot checks:

  • Is the selected trade direction allowed?

  • Is the current trading time permitted?

  • Is the spread below the maximum limit?

  • Is the price within the selected trading range?

  • Do the trend filters confirm the trade direction?

  • Is there an active economic news restriction?

  • Is the robot currently active?

  • Has the successful TP limit been reached?

  • Is the drawdown cooldown period still active?

  • Is there sufficient free margin?

The first trade is opened only when all required conditions are satisfied.

While a basket is active, new market signals are ignored. After the basket closes, the robot does not reuse the previous signal and waits for a completely new valid signal.

This structure prevents the same signal from starting multiple trading baskets.

4. INSTALLATION

  1. Open the MetaTrader 5 platform.

  2. Select File > Open Data Folder.

  3. Open the MQL5 > Experts folder.

  4. Copy the Gold Radar X file into this folder.

  5. Close and restart MetaTrader 5.

  6. Open an XAUUSD chart.

  7. Drag Gold Radar X onto the chart.

  8. Enable Allow Algo Trading.

  9. Activate the Algo Trading button in MetaTrader 5.

  10. Select the lot calculation method and risk level suitable for your account.

The robot may not open a trade immediately after activation. It first waits for a new and valid market signal.

5. ECONOMIC NEWS FILTER INSTALLATION

For the economic news filter to work, the following address must be added to MetaTrader 5:

https://nfs.faireconomy.media/

Installation Steps

  1. Open Tools > Options in MetaTrader 5.

  2. Select the Expert Advisors tab.

  3. Enable Allow WebRequest for listed URL.

  4. Add the following address:

    https://nfs.faireconomy.media/

  5. Save the settings.

  6. Remove the robot from the chart and attach it again.

The economic news filter can monitor events related to:

  • USD,

  • GBP,

  • EUR.

New trades can be stopped for a selected period before important news events and resumed after the selected waiting period has ended.

New grid positions may also be blocked during economic news periods.

WebRequest does not operate normally in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Therefore, the live economic news filter cannot download external data during historical backtests.

6. QUICK START

For the easiest operating method:

  1. Open an XAUUSD chart.

  2. Attach the robot to the chart.

  3. Select Automatic as the lot calculation method.

  4. Choose the risk profile suitable for your account.

  5. Enable Algo Trading.

  6. Allow the robot to wait for a new market signal.

Gold Radar X automatically:

  • Analyzes the market signal,

  • Determines the trade direction,

  • Calculates the lot size,

  • Opens the first position,

  • Manages grid positions,

  • Monitors the basket profit target,

  • Closes the basket when the target is reached,

  • Waits for a new signal before starting another basket.

7. INFORMATION PANEL

When the information panel is enabled, the current operating status of the robot can be monitored directly on the chart.

The panel may display:

  • Robot name and version,

  • Broker date and server time,

  • Account balance,

  • Equity,

  • Open profit or loss,

  • Number of BUY and SELL positions,

  • BUY and SELL basket results,

  • Active lot calculation method,

  • Selected risk profile,

  • Balance scaling step,

  • Basket profit target,

  • Current grid distance,

  • Drawdown percentage,

  • Spread status,

  • Trading time status,

  • Trend filter status,

  • Economic news filter status,

  • TP limit counter,

  • Active, paused, or stopped robot status.

The robot can be manually paused or resumed by using the control button on the panel.

When the successful basket TP limit has been reached, the Resume button cannot override the limit.

8. USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Test the robot on a demo account before using it on a live account.

  • Use Every Tick Based on Real Ticks whenever possible during historical testing.

  • Check spread, commission, and execution conditions before using a different broker.

  • Re-optimize the settings for the new broker where necessary.

  • Adjust the maximum spread value according to your broker’s XAUUSD conditions.

  • Use higher risk profiles carefully on smaller accounts.

  • Use a different Magic Number for each robot or chart setup.

  • Use a stable, low-latency VPS for uninterrupted operation.

  • Make sure the economic news filter address has been added correctly.

  • Regularly monitor margin level, drawdown, and the number of open positions.

RISK WARNING

Forex, CFD, and leveraged market trading involve a high level of financial risk.

Although Gold Radar X includes advanced trade and risk-management features, it does not guarantee profits. Historical backtests, optimization results, and previous performance do not guarantee similar future results.

Trading results may be affected by:

  • Market volatility,

  • Broker spreads,

  • Commission and swap charges,

  • Price gaps,

  • Slippage,

  • Execution delays,

  • Liquidity,

  • Leverage,

  • Account balance,

  • Selected risk profile,

  • VPS and internet connection.

The user is responsible for selecting settings suitable for their account size and personal risk tolerance.

GOLD RADAR X

Select Your Risk

Start the Robot

Let Automation Manage the Trading Process

Fully automated XAUUSD trade management, advanced risk control, and user-friendly operation in one system.

GOLD RADAR X

Your Intelligent Edge in the Gold Market


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