CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5

5

CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5. Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System

Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator

Unlock the true power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and trade precisely like the institutions with the Ultimate CRT Indicator. Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective Candle Range Theory (CRT), a core pillar of ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader), and supercharges it with the deadly precision of the Malaysian Support and Resistance (SnR) entry method and FVG ( Imbalance ) Zone.
Normal Price $100 !!  Secure your lifetime access now before it switches to subscription-only!

Whether you are trading Forex, Crypto, or Indices on MT5, this algorithm strips away market noise, filters out fakeouts, and delivers high-probability, high-reward trading zones directly to your chart.

Core Features of the CRT Indicator

Absolute Extreme SnR Entry Engine:

Unlike traditional indicators that rely on lagging engulfing patterns, our system utilizes the Malaysian SnR technique. It scans for the absolute highest Buy-Sell (Resistance) or lowest Sell-Buy (Support) patterns within a strict time window, ensuring you enter at the absolute extreme of the market structure.

Strict Midpoint Validation:

To avoid institutional traps, the indicator patiently waits until 50 percent of the current Higher Timeframe candle has completed before validating any Lower Timeframe entry. This ensures the liquidity sweep is genuine.

Smart UI Interactive Dashboard:

Seamlessly switch between timeframes and toggle visual elements on the fly. The built-in interactive dashboard allows you to change the Higher Timeframe source, hide custom candles, or toggle entry zones with a single click, without ever opening the indicator settings.

Zero-Lag Optimized Memory:

Engineered with professional-grade code optimization. The indicator calculates historical data only once and focuses solely on live ticks, ensuring your trading terminal remains incredibly fast and responsive, even on the lowest timeframes.

Advanced Institutional Filters:

Equipped with strict micro-gap detection and precise sweep validation. If the market attempts a fakeout or violates the strict CRT rules, the setup is instantly invalidated, saving you from unnecessary losses.

How to Use the CRT Method and Malaysian SnR Integration

Trading with the CRT Indicator combines the macro directional bias of ICT Concepts with the micro execution of Malaysian SnR. Here is how the system works for you automatically:

1. Higher Timeframe Liquidity Sweep (The Setup) The indicator monitors your chosen Higher Timeframe (e.g., H1 or H4). It looks for the first candle (C1) to establish a range. When the next candle (C2) manipulates the market by sweeping the high or low of C1, the system identifies a potential liquidity grab and marks the CRT High or CRT Low.

2. The 50 Percent Rule (The Confirmation) Patience is key in Smart Money Concepts. The indicator waits until the C2 candle reaches exactly 50 percent of its total duration. This confirms that the initial sweep was likely a manipulation tactic by market makers, rather than a genuine breakout.

3. Malaysian SnR Scanning (The Trigger) Once the midpoint is reached, the system scans the Lower Timeframe (e.g., M5 or M15) backwards from the current price to the start of C1. For a CRT Sell, it searches for the highest Buy-Sell Resistance pattern. For a CRT Buy, it searches for the lowest Sell-Buy Support pattern.

4. Pinpoint Execution (The Entry) The system locks onto the absolute extreme open price of that specific Malaysian SnR pattern. It instantly plots a highly visual Entry Zone, Stop Loss line, and Take Profit target on your chart. You simply place your limit order at the marked entry line, with your stop loss safely tucked behind the liquidity sweep level.

Why Choose the Ultimate CRT Indicator?

High Risk to Reward Ratio:

By entering at the exact Malaysian SnR extremes after a confirmed ICT liquidity sweep, your stop losses remain incredibly tight while your take profit targets capture massive market reversals.

Eliminates Emotional Trading:

The strict algorithmic rules mean you no longer have to guess if a liquidity sweep is valid. The indicator does the complex multi-timeframe analysis for you.


ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.


--- MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176775

--- If You Want All in One SMC MT5 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177137

--- If You Want All in One ICT Concept MT5 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184913


SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

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Отзывы 2
Super_Seppl1
35
Super_Seppl1 2026.07.16 14:15 
 

Super Tool ! Super Entwickler mit Plan ! Reagiert sofort wenn was nicht ganz klar ist!

Mario Jhorkaelf Valle Argueta
201
Mario Jhorkaelf Valle Argueta 2026.06.22 16:27 
 

I've been testing this tool for a while now, and I highly recommend it. It's truly an incredible product and well worth the investment. Many thanks to the creator; I'm eager to try out an Expert Advisor (EA) with this logic. Excellent work!

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4 (1)
Индикаторы
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Change In State Delivery MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator - ICT Concepts Stop guessing market reversals and start trading with the true algorithmic shift in price action. The   Change In State Delivery (CISD)   indicator is a premium charting tool meticulously designed for traders who utilize Inner Circle Trader (ICT) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Discounted   Price   $50  !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! This tool is the definitive edge you need to pinpoi
MySNR Support and Resistance MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
MySNR & OCL Combined: The Ultimate Malaysian Support & Resistance Line Price Action  Indicator Tired of drawing levels manually or guessing where the price will react inside a thick, messy zone? Now you can save time and trade with absolute confidence. Unlike traditional tools that plot broad and ambiguous zones,   MySNR & OCL Combined   is an advanced analytical tool engineered to automatically plot exact, pinpoint price action lines. Specifically designed to simplify the highly effective   Mal
Quasimodo Level
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quasimodo (QM) Level MT5 – Advanced SNR & SMC Indicator Unlock the most powerful reversal pattern in Price Action with mathematical precision. Say goodbye to fakeouts and cluttered charts! The Quasimodo (QM) pattern—also known as the Over & Under pattern—is universally respected as one of the highest-probability setups in Supply & Demand (SND), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and traditional Price Action. However, identifying a genuine QM pattern manually is highly subjective and often leads to fall
Order Block Plus FVG MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator.  Ultimate SMC and ICT Order Block Pro with FVG and Dynamic Scoring.  Master Institutional Trading with Precision Are you tired of cluttered charts and subjective analysis? Step into the world of institutional trading with the   Ultimate SMC and ICT Order Block Pro . This is not just another basic indicator; it is a highly advanced, algorithmic charting tool designed specifically for traders who utilize   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   and   Inner Circl
Market Session by TradingLabs ID
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
FREE
Change In State Delivery MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator - ICT Concepts Stop guessing market reversals and start trading with the true algorithmic shift in price action. The   Change In State Delivery (CISD)   indicator is a premium charting tool meticulously designed for traders who utilize Inner Circle Trader (ICT) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Discounted   Price   $50  !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! This tool is the definitive edge you need to pinpoi
Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG) – TradingLabs ID In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology, a Fair Value Gap (FVG)—also known as an Imbalance—occurs when the price moves with extreme momentum, leaving behind a void of liquidity. These unfilled gaps act as magnets for future price action, making them the most high-probability retracement and entry zones for professional traders. Discounted   Price   $50  !!     Secure your lifetime access  
Engulfing Zone as Supply and Demand MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Engulfing Zone as Supply and Demand MT5 Engulfing Zone Pro as Supply and Demand   is a professional-grade analytical tool designed specifically for traders who utilize institutional trading mechanics, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and the proven Sam Seiden Supply and Demand methodology. This indicator completely removes human subjectivity by automatically detecting, scoring, and drawing high-probability supply and demand zones based on precise engulfing candlestick formations. Discounted   Price  
ORB Opening Range Breakout MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Master the Market Open with the Ultimate Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Indicator for MT5! The Opening Range Breakout (ORB) is one of the most powerful and time-tested day trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide. This indicator completely automates the process of identifying, mapping, and tracking the opening ranges for the three major forex sessions (Asian, London, and New York), giving you a massive edge in catching explosive daily moves. For Free EA ORB Download Here : https:/
Quasimodo QM Level
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quasimodo (QM) Level MT4 – Advanced SNR & SMC Indicator Unlock the most powerful reversal pattern in Price Action with mathematical precision. Say goodbye to fakeouts and cluttered charts! The Quasimodo (QM) pattern—also known as the Over & Under pattern—is universally respected as one of the highest-probability setups in Supply & Demand (SND), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and traditional Price Action. However, identifying a genuine QM pattern manually is highly subjective and often leads to fall
Mother Candle Insidebar as Supply and Demand MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Mother Candle Inside Bar - Advanced Supply and Demand System Mastering price action has never been this simple. The Mother Candle Inside Bar is a powerful, fully automated charting tool specifically designed to locate high-probability Supply and Demand zones using proven Inside Bar formations. The Problem Most traders struggle in the market because their analysis is subjective and inconsistent . You likely spend hours staring at charts, manually drawing support and resistance lines, trying to gu
Water Mark Pro MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
TradingView Style Chart Watermark Transform your MetaTrader 5 charts to look as elegant and professional as TradingView. Are you tired of the default, plain look of MetaTrader? WaterMark MT5 is a lightweight, fully customizable indicator designed to enhance your charting experience by adding sleek, modern watermarks directly to your trading terminal. This indicator bridges the visual gap between standard MetaTrader charts and premium web based charting platforms. It allows you to display the cur
FREE
Quick Drawing
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quick Drawing MT5 - The Ultimate One-Click Charting Tool (100% FREE) Are you tired of constantly navigating through default MetaTrader 5 menus just to draw a simple rectangle or trendline? For traders who rely on precision and speed—especially Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Inner Circle Trader (ICT), Supply & Demand (SND), and Support & Resistance (SNR) traders—every second counts. Marking your charts should be seamless, not a chore. Quick Drawing is a lightweight, highly customizable
FREE
External Range Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT5 chart. It provides you with a clea
FREE
CandleTimer Countdown MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Quick Drawing MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quick Drawing MT4 - The Ultimate One-Click Charting Tool (100% FREE) Are you tired of constantly navigating through default MetaTrader 4 menus just to draw a simple rectangle or trendline?   For traders who rely on precision and speed—especially Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Inner Circle Trader (ICT), Supply & Demand (SND), and Support & Resistance (SNR) traders—every second counts. Marking your charts should be seamless, not a chore. Quick Drawing   is a lightweight, highly customiz
FREE
AIO Concept SMC MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Elevate Your Trading with the Ultimate Institutional Master System This all-in-one indicator displays the real-time market algorithm.   Step into the world of institutional trading with the most comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT tool available on the market. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple heavy indicators, we have engineered the core institutional trading methodologies into one powerful, ultra-lightweight, and fully interactive master system. Whether you are a day
Market Session MT4 by TradingLabs ID
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
FREE
Custom Candle Mt5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Timefr
FREE
External Range Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT4 chart. It provides you with a clea
FREE
AIO Concept SMC MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Elevate Your Trading with the Ultimate Institutional Master System This all-in-one indicator displays the real-time market algorithm.   Step into the world of institutional trading with the most comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT tool available on the market. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple heavy indicators, we have engineered the core institutional trading methodologies into one powerful, ultra-lightweight, and fully interactive master system. Whether you are a day
Draw On Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
FREE
Draw On Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
FREE
ORB Opening Range Breakout MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Master the Market Open with the Ultimate Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Indicator for MT4! The   Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   is one of the most powerful and time-tested day trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide. This indicator completely automates the process of identifying, mapping, and tracking the opening ranges for the three major forex sessions (Asian, London, and New York), giving you a massive edge in catching explosive daily moves. For Free EA ORB Download Here   :  
Failed Engulfing Zone MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Failed Engulfing Zone MT5: The Ultimate SMC Breaker Block Tracker Discounted   Price   $35  !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! Stop Trading the Fakeouts. Start Trading the Traps. How many times have you entered a trade based on a "perfect" Bullish or Bearish Engulfing candle, only to watch the price instantly reverse and hit your Stop Loss? In the retail trading world, this is a failed signal. But in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) world, this
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Super_Seppl1
35
Super_Seppl1 2026.07.16 14:15 
 

Super Tool ! Super Entwickler mit Plan ! Reagiert sofort wenn was nicht ganz klar ist!

Robby Suhendrawan
10879
Ответ разработчика Robby Suhendrawan 2026.07.16 14:53
Thank you for your positive feedback. :)
Mario Jhorkaelf Valle Argueta
201
Mario Jhorkaelf Valle Argueta 2026.06.22 16:27 
 

I've been testing this tool for a while now, and I highly recommend it. It's truly an incredible product and well worth the investment. Many thanks to the creator; I'm eager to try out an Expert Advisor (EA) with this logic. Excellent work!

Robby Suhendrawan
10879
Ответ разработчика Robby Suhendrawan 2026.06.22 17:52
Thank you for your positive feedback. :)
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