Recursive CCI
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
How to use?
• Buy Low and Sell High.
• Brighter zones means strong Support or Resistance.
• Weaker zones appear lighter.
• Brighter zones are formed by overlapping of lines from multiple levels of support or resistance.
Indicator Menu
• The indicator can input 5 different Lengths.
• The default settings uses 13, 21, 52, 100 & 200.
• Every option are customizable.
• Buy Low and Sell High.
• Brighter zones means strong Support or Resistance.
• Weaker zones appear lighter.
• Brighter zones are formed by overlapping of lines from multiple levels of support or resistance.
Indicator Menu
• The indicator can input 5 different Lengths.
• The default settings uses 13, 21, 52, 100 & 200.
• Every option are customizable.