Recursive CCI

How to use?
• Buy Low and Sell High.
• Brighter zones means strong Support or Resistance.
• Weaker zones appear lighter.
• Brighter zones are formed by overlapping of lines from multiple levels of support or resistance.

Indicator Menu
• The indicator can input 5 different Lengths.
• The default settings uses 13, 21, 52, 100 & 200.
• Every option are customizable.


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