MACD Divergence — pure trading fire on your platform

I present to you the custom indicator "Divergence Bomber" — a powerful all-in-one trading tool designed for traders looking to dominate the markets using the MACD divergence strategy.



The core function of this technical indicator is to detect high-accuracy divergences between price action and the MACD, generating clean entry signals (including push notifications) that point toward the most probable direction of future price movement. On average, the accuracy of these signals exceeds 98%. For a detailed breakdown of how it works, check out the video presentation available on this page.

The system is built with solid risk management in mind — utilizing Stop Loss orders and dynamic trade closures in case of drawdown, making it a professional-grade solution for disciplined trading.





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Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following bonus tools for free:

Bomber Utility — a powerful trade assistant that automatically manages each position, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the strategy rules

Pre-configured set files to optimize the indicator for various trading instruments

Set files for Bomber Utility with the following risk management modes: Minimum Risk, Balanced Risk, and Wait-and-See Strategy

A step-by-step video tutorial to help you install, configure, and go live with the strategy quickly and efficiently

Important: To claim all the listed bonuses, please contact the seller via private message on the MQL5 platform.

Sales page: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/136033?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Key Features of the Divergence Bomber Indicator: