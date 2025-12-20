Welcome to GOLDYBOT 📈🤖

Goldy Bot is a high-performance automated trading assistant for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to maximize profits while filtering out bad market conditions.

Why Choose Goldy Bot?

✅ Filter Strategy: Powered by EMA 200 for trend direction, and ADX to automatically avoid flat/sideways markets. It only trades when the momentum is right.

✅ Smart Money Management:

Auto Recovery: Integrated Martingale system to recover losses efficiently.

Trailing Stop: Automatically locks in your profits as the price moves in your favor.

✅ Real-Time Control:

Live Dashboard: Visual status of the market (Bullish/Bearish) directly on your chart.

Instant Alerts: Receive Entry, Exit, and Daily Profit reports directly to this Telegram chat.

✅ Secure Licensing: Your account is protected by a unique License Key system tied to your MT5 ID.

Performance Target: Optimized for consistent daily growth with a potential profit target of up to $60/day (depending on capital and market conditions).

🚀 Click START to begin your automated trading journey!



