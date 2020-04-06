StrikeZone X Pro

StrikeZone X Pro — High-Risk / High-Return Automated Trading System

StrikeZone X Pro is a high-risk, high-reward algorithm designed for aggressive traders who seek strong performance and dynamic market engagement.
It uses a volatility-adaptive breakout engine combined with multi-layer filters to identify explosive price movements and capitalize on them with precision.

Key Features

  • High-Risk / High-Return Strategy optimized for fast market movements

  • Volatility-Based Entry System (ATR Adaptive)

  • Lightning breakout logic for strong momentum conditions

  • Dynamic Stop Loss & Trailing Stop to protect profits

  • Optimized for NASDAQ / US100 / Indices

  • Fully automated — plug-and-play operation

Recommended For

  • Traders who prefer high volatility, strong momentum, and explosive returns

  • Professional algo users who understand risk exposure

  • Accounts seeking rapid growth in trending markets

Important Notes

This EA uses an aggressive methodology with large swings and deeper drawdowns.
It is intended only for users who fully understand high-risk trading.

Use appropriate lot sizes and test carefully before going live.


