Recovery Booster Beta

Recovery Booster

Finally – the solution that many EA owners have been looking for.

Your EA works great. But after a losing trade, you often think: “It would be perfect if I could trade with slightly larger lots right now” — because the next trades are very often positive.



Live performance with a "challenging" EA: Many EAs look perfect in backtests but struggle with real-world drawdowns. Recovery Booster is currently helping one of these popular strategies manage and recover from deeper dips. See the results here: Live Signal with Recovery Booster

Recovery Booster is a trading utility for MetaTrader 5 that helps your good robot recover faster from losses. It monitors the main EA and, during drawdown periods, opens additional positions with your chosen lot multiplier.

But that’s not all. I want Recovery Booster to become better together with you.

User Guide To fully understand how Recovery Booster works and how to set it up correctly, please read the detailed User Guide.

Official Chat Join the Recovery Booster Hub — where you can share your experience, ask questions, and help each other. Please read section 8. Sharing Experience in the User Guide for the chat rules before posting.

Useful Resources:

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