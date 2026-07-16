Recovery Booster Beta

Recovery Booster

Finally – the solution that many EA owners have been looking for.

Your EA works great. But after a losing trade, you often think: “It would be perfect if I could trade with slightly larger lots right now” — because the next trades are very often positive.

Live performance with a "challenging" EA:

Many EAs look perfect in backtests but struggle with real-world drawdowns. Recovery Booster is currently helping one of these popular strategies manage and recover from deeper dips.

See the results here: Live Signal with Recovery Booster

Recovery Booster is a trading utility for MetaTrader 5 that helps your good robot recover faster from losses. It monitors the main EA and, during drawdown periods, opens additional positions with your chosen lot multiplier.

But that’s not all. I want Recovery Booster to become better together with you.

User Guide To fully understand how Recovery Booster works and how to set it up correctly, please read the detailed User Guide.

Official Chat Join the Recovery Booster Hub — where you can share your experience, ask questions, and help each other. Please read section 8. Sharing Experience in the User Guide for the chat rules before posting.


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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
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4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Description This product was created as part of a project "PULSE OF MARKET" . EA "Undefeated Triangle" is a system that works with price interaction between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Based on historical observations, these pairs often show correlated movements, where price action may return after strong directional moves. This behavior allows the use of a grid-based approach for managing such situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. MT5 version Adva
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Nauris Zukas
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