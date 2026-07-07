DayGuard Consistency Protector

DayGuard is a risk management and trading-discipline utility for prop-firm challenge and funded-account traders who must respect a daily profit target and a consistency rule. It watches your daily profit in real time, closes the trading day for you when the target is reached, and tracks how much of your total profit each day contributes - the metric behind consistency rules. It is also for anyone who keeps giving back a good day's profit by overtrading. WHAT IT DOES - Daily profit target in account currency or as a percent of the daily baseline - whichever you configure (if both are set, the one reached first counts). - When the profit target is reached, DayGuard alerts and (in close-all mode) closes every open position to lock in the day. Optionally it also deletes pending orders. - Day latch: after the target is hit, the day is marked as done. If anything reopens positions (you, a phone app, another EA), DayGuard keeps closing them until the next day anchor - so one strong day stays a strong day. The latch can be turned off with one input if you prefer a single close-out only. - Heads-up alert when you approach the target (default at 90 percent), so the close-out never surprises you. - Indicative consistency tracker: DayGuard aggregates your closed profit per anchor day and shows today's share of total profit and your biggest day's share - the metric behind "no single day may exceed X percent of total profit" style consistency rules. Optional warning when today's share crosses your limit. This tracker is indicative: your firm's dashboard is always authoritative, as firms differ in how they compute consistency. - Deposits and withdrawals during the day are recognized and excluded - a mid-day top-up does not count as trading profit and cannot trigger the target. - Configurable day anchor (server hour) - align the daily reset with how your firm measures the trading day. - Three baseline modes: balance, equity, or max(balance, equity) at the day anchor. - Magic-number filter: manage the whole account or only one strategy's positions. - Baseline, latch and tracking state survive chart reloads and terminal restarts. - On-chart status panel, alerts, optional push notifications and sound, CSV log file. WHAT IT DOES NOT DO - It places no trades of its own. It is a pure risk-control and discipline utility. - It cannot block new orders from being placed (no utility can) - it closes them after they appear while the day is latched. - Close-all closes ALL matching positions, including losing legs of baskets or hedges. That is the point of locking the day - be aware of it if you trade baskets. - The consistency numbers are computed from your account history and are indicative. Consistency rules differ between firms - always verify against your firm's own dashboard. - It is not a guarantee: closing positions needs a connected terminal and an open market. Slippage on close is possible. INPUTS - Daily profit target in account currency (0 = off) and/or in percent of the daily baseline (0 = off; the percent target is account-wide and is not available together with a magic filter) - Baseline mode (balance / equity / max of both) and day anchor server hour - Heads-up threshold in percent of the target - Action on target: alert only / close all + alert; day latch on or off; optionally delete pendings - Consistency: maximum day share in percent (0 = off) and tracking start date (0 = first attach) - Magic filter, push, sound and CSV-log switches RECOMMENDED USE Attach to one chart per account (any symbol, any timeframe). Set the daily profit target to the amount after which you know your decision quality drops - and, if you trade a prop-firm challenge, below your firm's consistency comfort zone. Combine with a daily-loss guard (see PropGuard Equity Protector from the same author) to cover both sides of the trading day: DayGuard banks the good days, the loss guard caps the bad ones.