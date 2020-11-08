SwapDetector

5

The utility is designed to detect positive swaps.

Description

If you are Swing Trader and your positions are open a few days to a few weeks, would be very helpful to know which Currency Swaps are positive. Even if you are a Scalping strategy supporter, would be very helpful to know a day of the week to charge 3 days swap rollover. The SwapDetector will help you to decide to hold or close a position to earn some extra income.

SwapDetector performs the draw objects function, please do not use it in the same chart with other Market tools.


Reviews 2
sofrito
285
sofrito 2024.01.23 21:41 
 

Indicador muy útil para los que nos gustan los swaps positivos, gracias Nauris. Ļoti noderīgs rādītājs mums, kam patīk pozitīvi mijmaiņas darījumi, paldies Nauris.

lengendmt4
1099
lengendmt4 2022.10.13 23:52 
 

Good

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Description. This product was created as part of a project " PULSE OF MARKET ". EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pai
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Simple, clear, and user-friendly trading panel for fast market order execution and position management directly on the chart. The panel features an intuitive interface — most functions are self-explanatory at first glance. Main Features BUY and SELL buttons — instant market order execution with selected lot size. Flexible Lot Management — lot size can be entered manually or set with the Quick Lots buttons. The step automatically adapts to each symbol’s requirements. CLOSE BUY and CLOSE SELL — c
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Slippage Auditor
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Slippage Auditor is a visual tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform that analyzes trade execution quality and detects slippage issues directly on the chart. Slippage Auditor: User Guide Functionality and Features Slippage Auditor is a visual tool designed to check the execution quality of closed trades on the chart. It was created for traders and developers who want to monitor slippage values and identify execution problems. The tool automatically reads data from your trading history and displays it
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Visible Deals MT5
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Make the deal visible. Have you ever analyzed the deals in the MT5 Strategy Tester or Signal Visualization on Chart? If the answer is "Yes", then you know how sightless trade lines are. The solution is the utility "Visible Deals". The utility "Visible Deals" allow you to make trade lines wider or even change color. Just drop the utility "Visible Deals" on the chart and adjust new line formats.
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Recovery Booster Beta
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Recovery Booster Finally – the solution that many EA owners have been looking for. Your EA works great. But after a losing trade, you often think: “It would be perfect if I could trade with slightly larger lots right now” — because the next trades are very often positive. Live performance with a "challenging" EA: Many EAs look perfect in backtests but struggle with real-world drawdowns . Recovery Booster is currently helping one of these popular strategies manage and recover from deeper dips .
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Visible Deals
Nauris Zukas
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Make the deal visible. Have you ever analyzed the deals in the MT4 Strategy Tester or Signal Visualization on Chart? If the answer is "Yes", then you know how sightless trade lines are. The solution is the utility "Visible Deals". The utility "Visible Deals" allow you to make trade lines wider or even change color. Just drop the utility "Visible Deals" on the chart and adjust new line formats.
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TrendImprovement Pro
Nauris Zukas
Indicators
Strategy for trend trading. The indicator shows entry points and displays TakeProfit and StopLoss levels on the chart, as well as calculates the overall result. ATTENTION! TI Opti Pro – a powerful tool for testing the input parameters for the TrendImprovement indicator will allow you to quickly find the most profitable options for the input parameters. New project. Description. It is no secret to anyone that there is no universal indicator that would be profitable on all currency pairs and ti
TI Opti Pro
Nauris Zukas
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Automatic enumeration of input parameters of the TrendImprovement Pro indicator to find the optimal combination. Description. A powerful tool for testing the input parameters for the TrendImprovement Pro indicator will allow you to quickly find the most profitable options for the input parameters. Settings DateOrBars – switch for using time or number of bars;  MaxBars - the maximum number of bars for calculation; StartHistory - indicator start time; BEGINNING - the initial historical data (In-S
Undefeated Triangle MT4
Nauris Zukas
4.5 (8)
Experts
Description This product was created as part of a project "PULSE OF MARKET" . EA "Undefeated Triangle" is a system that works with price interaction between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Based on historical observations, these pairs often show correlated movements, where price action may return after strong directional moves. This behavior allows the use of a grid-based approach for managing such situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. MT5 version Adva
Tick Analyzer Pro
Nauris Zukas
Utilities
TICK ANALYZER PRO – Professional Tick-Level Analysis Real-time tick visualization tool for M1 charts. Analyze bid/ask spreads, tick patterns, and market microstructure at millisecond precision. Author's Note: Why I Built This Tool From my professional trading experience, I have always deeply analyzed tick data to truly evaluate price action at key market levels. Understanding slippage during position entry and exit is crucial, especially when developing robust Expert Advisors (EAs) or execution
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sofrito
285
sofrito 2024.01.23 21:41 
 

Indicador muy útil para los que nos gustan los swaps positivos, gracias Nauris. Ļoti noderīgs rādītājs mums, kam patīk pozitīvi mijmaiņas darījumi, paldies Nauris.

lengendmt4
1099
lengendmt4 2022.10.13 23:52 
 

Good

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