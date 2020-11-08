The utility is designed to detect positive swaps.

Description

If you are Swing Trader and your positions are open a few days to a few weeks, would be very helpful to know which Currency Swaps are positive. Even if you are a Scalping strategy supporter, would be very helpful to know a day of the week to charge 3 days swap rollover. The SwapDetector will help you to decide to hold or close a position to earn some extra income.



SwapDetector performs the draw objects function, please do not use it in the same chart with other Market tools.



