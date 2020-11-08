SwapDetector
- Utilities
-
Nauris ZukasTrading in Forex since 2001.
Developing EA's since 2005.
Third place winner in Automated Trading Championship 2008.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/114185
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 14 October 2022
The utility is designed to detect positive swaps.
Description
If you are Swing Trader and your positions are open a few days to a few weeks, would be very helpful to know which Currency Swaps are positive. Even if you are a Scalping strategy supporter, would be very helpful to know a day of the week to charge 3 days swap rollover. The SwapDetector will help you to decide to hold or close a position to earn some extra income.
Indicador muy útil para los que nos gustan los swaps positivos, gracias Nauris. Ļoti noderīgs rādītājs mums, kam patīk pozitīvi mijmaiņas darījumi, paldies Nauris.