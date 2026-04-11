Equity Protector Pro MT5

One sharp gold move can change the whole account situation in seconds. When several XAUUSD positions are open, daily loss, floating drawdown and risk room can move faster than most traders can calculate manually.

Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119. Next price: $69.

Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost.

MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows.

After purchase, please message me via MQL5 inbox. Your complete Buyer Kit will be delivered within 24 hours.

Equity Protector Pro MT5 is built for that situation. It keeps the main account-risk numbers visible on the chart and helps the trader manage risk through predefined protection rules.

This is not a signal system. It does not predict market direction, does not generate buy or sell entries, and does not open trades as a trading strategy. Its purpose is account monitoring, drawdown control and reactive protection based on the settings selected by the user.

Main Features

Monitor

  • Balance, equity, floating P/L and account safety status
  • Daily loss, equity drawdown and remaining risk room
  • Peak equity, next reset time and protection reason
  • Open positions, pending orders, Net Lots and Day Lots
  • Composite stress score based on drawdown, exposure, margin and floating risk

Protect

  • Daily drawdown and maximum drawdown monitoring
  • Hard Lock behavior when selected risk conditions are reached
  • Keep-lock-until-next-day logic for daily risk protection
  • Optional Auto Guard action ladder
  • Optional actions such as block only, partial reduction, close losing positions, close worst position first or close all managed positions

Control

  • Manual buttons: Close All, Lock Now and Unlock
  • Popup, sound, push and email alert support
  • Safer reset behavior after a protection event
  • EA-to-EA lock signal through MetaTrader GlobalVariables
  • Clean Blue Utility panel with gold title and stable layout

Current Version Highlights

Version 1.1 focuses on stronger protection behavior, safer lock handling and clearer panel information.

The update adds Hard Lock logic, persistent daily lock behavior, safer reset handling, alert support, account-scoped GlobalVariable lock signals, GlobalVariable cleanup when the tool is removed, and a refined panel layout. The Inventory section was also improved with separate Net Lots and Day Lots information.

The result is a more practical protection panel for traders who want to see account risk clearly and react faster when conditions become unsafe.

Protection Logic

Equity Protector Pro MT5 can be used in different ways depending on your settings.

Some traders may use it only as a monitor and manual emergency panel. Others may enable Auto Guard so the tool can react when predefined limits are reached. The automatic protection actions are optional and depend on the inputs selected by the user.

For example, the tool can be configured to only show warnings, lock the account state, reduce exposure, close losing positions, close the worst position first, or close all managed positions. This makes it suitable for traders who prefer manual control as well as traders who want an additional reactive safety layer.

For users running other Expert Advisors, the tool can also export a lock state through MetaTrader GlobalVariables. Compatible EAs can read that state and decide whether to pause their own trading logic during a protection event.

Panel Information

The on-chart panel is designed to show the most important risk information without forcing the trader to switch between terminal tabs.

It shows account equity, daily profit/loss, daily loss usage, equity drawdown, risk room, floating exposure, open positions, pending orders, peak equity, reset time and current protection status.

The panel also includes direct control buttons for closing positions, locking the account state and unlocking when allowed by the configured protection rules.

Recommended Use

This tool is mainly intended for XAUUSD traders, manual traders who want a visible account safety panel, and EA users who want a separate account-level risk layer.

It can also be used on Forex pairs, indices, commodities and other broker-supported symbols, as long as the trader understands the symbol’s execution conditions and tests the settings carefully.

Detailed setup guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Important Notes

Equity Protector Pro MT5 is a risk management utility.

It does not provide entry signals, does not predict future price movement and does not guarantee profit. Protection behavior depends on user inputs, broker execution, spread, slippage, market liquidity, symbol specifications and account conditions.

Before using automatic protection actions on a live account, test the settings on a demo account and make sure the selected limits match your trading style.

Product Guide

Want to understand this tool before adding it to your workflow?

Every Gold Algo Lab product includes a comprehensive MQL5 Product Guide covering real trading scenarios, workflow, limitations, FAQs, and practical usage.

👉 Read the full guide here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772025

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?

Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk. Equity Protector Pro MT5 can help monitor and control risk inside MetaTrader 5, but it cannot remove trading risk or prevent all losses. Users remain responsible for their trading decisions, position sizing, broker selection and protection settings. 

Gold Algo Lab builds practical, risk-first MT5 tools for XAUUSD traders. Shaped by 8 years of live trading and system development, our focus is clear information, safer decision support, no hype, and no profit guarantees.
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Утилиты
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Hoai Nam Trinh
Индикаторы
Gold Market Structure PRO MT5 is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read confirmed swing highs, swing lows, HH, HL, LH, LL, BOS and CHoCH directly on the chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of dev
Gold Risk Calculator MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Gold does not move gently. A 300-point stop that looks reasonable on the chart can carry very different real-world risk depending on your account size, your broker's contract specification, how the volume step rounds your lot, and what the spread looks like at the moment you actually enter. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Prese
Gold One Click Trader MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Anyone who trades Gold manually has been through this: price moves fast, you have a clear read on the market, but you are still fumbling through input windows to adjust lot size, recalculate risk, place a pending order, or close a position before it turns. By the time the action is done, the level is gone. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional
Inventory Control Tool MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Most basket-related blow-ups do not happen because of one bad trade. They happen because the trader kept adding while the inventory was already heavy, the losing side kept growing, and the structure quietly became unmanageable. By the time the account equity started moving, the basket was already too far in to exit cleanly. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources includ
Gold Bias Regime Filter
Hoai Nam Trinh
Индикаторы
Most traders don't blow accounts because they lack a strategy. They blow accounts because they trade a good strategy in the wrong environment. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows. Af
Gold Stop Guardian MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Most Gold trades don't blow up at entry. They bleed out because the stop was never set, set too wide, or left sitting in the wrong place while the market moved. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD tra
Episode Health Monitor
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
You already have positions open. The question is whether the episode is still under control. Floating P/L tells you the result. It does not tell you the condition. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD
Position Stress Monitor
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
You have 5 positions open on XAUUSD. Net floating is +$30 - looks fine. But look closer: 3 buys, 2 sells. The buys are carrying 0.60 lots, the sells only 0.20. One of those buys has been sitting underwater for 90 minutes. Margin level is at 390% and drifting down. Stress is building - quietly, invisibly - while the terminal just shows you a list of rows. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 4
Trading Control System
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Trading Control System MT5 is an on-chart control panel for traders who want to monitor exposure, manage open positions, and control daily risk conditions directly from MetaTrader 5. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developin
Master Decision Engine
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Master Decision Engine MT5 is an on-chart decision support utility for manual traders who want a more structured way to read market conditions before entering a trade. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured X
Breakout Map Engine
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Gold breaks levels every single day. Most of those breaks go nowhere. Price punches through a Daily high, pulls in late buyers, then collapses back inside the range within the next two candles. It happens on XAUUSD more than any other instrument, because the liquidity sitting above and below key levels is exactly what the market is hunting. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional
Gold Decision Assistant
Hoai Nam Trinh
Утилиты
Most bad gold trades don't start with a bad strategy. They start with a bad moment - spread sitting at 35 points, London session not yet open, structure that hasn't confirmed anything, or a setup that was fine on paper but wrong in context. The strategy was fine. The timing wasn't. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF G
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