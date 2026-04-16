Entry Synergy KPG

Entry Synergy KPG - Complete Guide (MT5)


Entry Synergy KPG is a multi-timeframe signal indicator for MetaTrader 5 that delivers precise BUY and SELL entry points, complete with dynamically calculated Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels based on market volatility (ATR). Built to help traders spot high-probability opportunities systematically, this tool seamlessly integrates several powerful analytical features into one cohesive interface.

Key Features:

1. Precision Entry Signals
- Distinctive green and red arrows are plotted directly on the chart the moment market conditions align.
- Clear text labels accompany each signal, with fully adjustable spacing from the candle for a clutter-free visual experience.

2. Dynamic Risk Management (ATR-Based SL/TP)
- Stop Loss and Take Profit targets are automatically generated using the Average True Range (ATR), ensuring your risk parameters adapt to real-time market fluctuations.
- Visualizes up to five distinct profit targets (TP1 through TP5) and one precise Stop Loss level using intuitive dots and exact price labels.
- Complete control to toggle the visibility of the SL, main TP, and extended TP lines based on your personal preference.

3. Comprehensive Notification Suite
- Stay informed wherever you are with a multi-channel warning system.
- Includes on-screen pop-ups, direct mobile push messages, automated email delivery (SMTP required), and customizable audio alarms.
- Features individual toggle switches for each notification type and an adjustable cooldown period to prevent spam during fast-moving markets.

4. Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard
- Instantly gauge market momentum by aggregating trend strength across 11 distinct timeframes (from M1 up to MN1).
- Displays a clear consensus percentage for both buyers and sellers, providing a rapid, bird's-eye view of the overarching market direction.

5. Interactive On-Chart Guidance
- Features a built-in educational panel right on your workspace.
- Offers practical advice on how to filter signals by combining them with the indicator's integrated trend-line colors, helping you decide whether to trade aggressively with the trend or exercise caution during counter-trend setups.

6. Strict Non-Repainting Logic
- Reliability is paramount. Signals are strictly confirmed only after a candle closes (optional bar-close verification).
- Once an arrow is locked in, it remains permanently on the chart, ensuring your backtesting and live execution reflect true historical performance.

7. Deep Customization Options
- Tailor the visual experience by adjusting font sizes, label gaps, and maximum historical signal limits.
- Granular control over notifications, allowing you to enable or disable alerts for specific timeframes (e.g., only get alerted on H1 and H4).

Important Disclaimers & Best Practices:
- This utility is engineered to enhance your technical analysis workflow, not to replace it with a fully automated black-box system.
- Long-term profitability relies heavily on your personal trading psychology, skill level, and strict risk management protocols.
- All generated signals are analytical suggestions. Financial markets carry inherent risks, and the ultimate responsibility for every executed trade rests solely with the user.
- We strongly recommend forward-testing the tool extensively on a demo environment before deploying it with real capital.

Technical Support:
- Assistance is readily available via the official product discussion thread or through the secure internal messaging system on mql5.com.
- Please note that customer service is exclusively handled on the MQL5 platform; we do not provide support through Telegram, WhatsApp, or any third-party communication channels.
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Suzun1982
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Suzun1982 2026.04.22 09:23 
 

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Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
7498
Reply from developer Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen 2026.04.22 10:11
Thank you very much for sharing your experience. I'm truly honored that my indicator has been valuable to you!
Wishing you all the best in your trading journey!
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A_A AAA 2026.04.20 08:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
7498
Reply from developer Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen 2026.04.20 09:41
Thank you for sharing your experience. I'm truly pleased that you find the accuracy and the suggested SL/TP levels to be safe and reliable. Your feedback is very valuable to me! Thank you again!
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